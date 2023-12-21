VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0361

NEXGENRX INC. ("NXG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: January 4, 2024

Record Date: December 29, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 28, 2023

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0362

RESOURO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("RSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated December 11, 2023, trading in the securities of Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. will resume at the opening on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated February 15, 2023, August 2, 2023, October 19, 2023 and December 21, 2023, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0363

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Additional Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on November 7, 2023 and November 8, 2023:

Private Placement - Second Tranche

Number of Shares: 2,812,500 units ("Unit")



Purchase Price: $0.24 per Unit



Warrants: 2,812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,812,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.31 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $40,500 N/A 168,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant (non-transferable) entitles the holder to purchase one Unit at $0.24 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.31 per share for a period of 3 years.

The Company issued a news release on November 14, 2023 and December 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

New Listing-Warrants - Second Tranche

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 27, 2023, the Warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Oil and Gas Services" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan



Capitalization: 21,562,500 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated November 14, 2023 of which 21,562,500 warrants are issued and outstanding with respect to the first and second tranche (18,750,000 warrants listed November 17, 2023 and 2,812,500 warrants to list on December 27, 2023).



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.31 per share for 3 years from the date of issuance.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: RHC.WT.A



CUSIP Number: 78029U163

Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.31 per share and will expire at 5:00 pm (Saskatoon time) on November 14, 2026.

The underlying Warrants are governed by the terms and conditions of the Warrant Indenture dated November 14, 2023 and were issued pursuant to the Company's Offering Document dated November 7, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2023, November 8, 2023, November 14, 2023 and December 14, 2023.

_______________________________________

23/12/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0364

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 14, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 7,833,291 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period of December 21, 2023 to December 20, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Desjardins Securities Inc. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0365

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 6, 2023:

Convertible Debenture Principal amount of $2,000,000 ("Principal") in a secured convertible loan ("Convertible Loan").



Conversion Price: After six months from the date of issuance, at the election of the lender, the Convertible Loan may be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares") at a conversion price of $0.10 of Principal per Share.



Maturity date: December 22, 2026.



Interest rate: 10% per annum plus the Canadian overnight repo rate average, payable in cash or through the issuance of Shares, subject to prior Exchange approval.



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Amount of Principal Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement



[1 Existing Insider] Y $2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Participation N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: None

The Company issued a news release on December 11, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0366

EDGEWATER WIRELESS SYSTEMS INC. ("YFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 357,016 shares at a deemed price of $ 0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $17,850.96.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $3,440.55 $0.05 68,810 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0367

EMERGENT METALS CORP. ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,900,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 38,480.00 N/A 232,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news release on December 20, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0368

ENVIRONMENTAL WASTE INTERNATIONAL INC. ("EWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 21, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0369

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,240,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,240,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,240,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0370

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,730,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,365,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,365,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 2-year period and subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 1,940,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $34,200 NA 342,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 or a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 27, 2023 and December 15, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0371

GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, December 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0372

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 2,050,119 subordinate voting shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,025,059 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,025,059 subordinate voting shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Shares: 71,268 proportionate voting shares



Purchase Price: $10 per share ($0.10 per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis)



Warrants: 35,634 share purchase warrants to purchase 35,634 proportionate voting shares Warrant Exercise Price: $15 for a three-year period, subject to accelerated expiry ($0.15 per subordinate voting share on a fully converted basis). Each PV Share issued in connection with the Financing, or upon exercise of a PV Warrant will be convertible into 100 SV Shares at the option of the holder and upon the terms outlined in the Company's articles.



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 670,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0373

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on Friday, December 01, 2023, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for every one (1) common share held. One (1) right and $0.02 are required to purchase one (1) common share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is December 27, 2023. As of November 24, 2023, the Company had 124,618,103 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Thursday, November 30, 2023, the shares of the Company traded Ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company. THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING

Summary:

Basis of Offering: For every one (1) share held, shareholders will receive one (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.02 per share Record Date: December 01, 2023



Shares Trade Ex-Rights: November 30, 2023



Rights Called for Trading: N/A



Rights Trade for Cash: N/A



Rights Expire: December 27, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)



Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated November 24, 2023, and news release dated November 22, 2023.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0374

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:48 a.m. PST, December 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0375

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD. ("SYH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 15, 2023:

Charity Flow-through Shares I





Number of Shares: 2,333,334 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per share



Warrants: 1,166,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,166,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.90 for a three-year period

Charity Flow-through Shares II





Number of Shares: 6,000,000 charity flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.77 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $282,800 N/A 420,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.80 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0376

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 14,886,525 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit.



Warrants: 7,443,262 Warrants to purchase 7,443,262 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.18 exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[1 Existing Insider] Y 2,256,597 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:



[4 Pro Group members] P 3,269,928



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $87,920 N/A 879,200

Finder Warrants are exercisable at $0.10 per Finder Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 21, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2023-0377

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, December 21, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

