TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI.WT.B")

[formerly Numinus Wellness Inc. ("NUMI.WS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Bulletin dated January 21, 2021, effective at the opening, Monday, April 26, 2021 the symbol for common share purchase warrants of Numinus Wellness Inc. will change from ('NUMI.WS') to ('NUMI.WT.B').

All other terms remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to company's news release dated April 26, 2021.



________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: May 31, 2021

Record Date: April 30, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: April 29, 2021

________________________________________

KARSTEN ENERGY CORP. ("KAY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Friday April 30, 2021, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company obtained approval of the majority of minority shareholders on April 19, 2021.

________________________________________

21/04/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 21,709,655 common shares at a deemed price of $0.275 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $5,970,155:

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 18, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 22 avril 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 21 709 655 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,275 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 5 970 155 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 10 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 18 mars 2021 et le 1 avril 2021.

________________________________________

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, Apr. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AURORA SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ACU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Apr. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:16 a.m. PST, Apr. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CIRCA ENTERPRISES INC. ("CTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CLAREN ENERGY CORP. ("CEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 19, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EQUBE GAMING LIMITED ("EQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:50 p.m. PST, Apr. 21, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 25, 2021:

Number of FT Units: 1,822,708 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist one flow-

through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $1.30 per share



Warrants: 911,354 whole common share purchase warrants to purchase 911,354 common

shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 for a two year period. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration

clause such that if the Company's common shares trade at a price above $1.50

for 30 consecutive days beginning on August 16, 2021. In the event of

acceleration, the Company, at its sole discretion, will be able to accelerate the

expiry date of the Warrants.



Number of Placees: 12 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of FT Units John R. Didone Y 25,000





Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $30,000 cash payments and

23,077 Finder's Warrants

Integral Wealth Securities Limited – $1,201.20 cash payments and 924

Finder's Warrants

Mine Equities Ltd. – $89,999.99 cash payments and 69,231 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable at an exercise price of $1.50 for one common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 21, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,560,991 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a US$500,000 draw down on a US$1,000,000 loan facility dated July 4, 2019. The loan has a term of 12 months and interest is payable at 12% per annum. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.11 for a period of 12 months. A 7% implementation fee of the amount advanced is also payable.

________________________________________

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 9, 2021, pursuant to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 29, 2021 and Prospectus Supplement dated April 7, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 9, 2021, for gross proceeds of $34,500,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Agents: Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Roth

Canada ULC. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 17,250,000 units ("Units").



Unit Price: $2.00 per unit (the "Issue Price")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable at $2.50 (the "Exercise Price") for a two-year period.



Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the

Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to

$1,905,000 (the "Commission"); and (ii) 952,500 share purchase warrants

(the "Underwriters' Warrants"). Each Underwriters' Warrant is exercisable to

purchase one share ("Compensation Share") at the Issue Price for a period of

24 months



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was

exercised in full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated April 7, 2021, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile, and the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile

________________________________________

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an option and joint venture agreement dated March 4, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("CNC"). Pursuant to the Agreement, CNC will acquire an option to earn up to an 80% interest in 39 mining claims held by the Company in MacDiarmid and Loveland Townships, Ontario (the "Claims").

As a consideration for the option, CNC is required to (i) issue 200,000 common shares of CNC to the Company, (ii) forgive the $160,224 amount currently owed by the Company to CNC, and (iii) transfer $500,000 in assessment credits to the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, existing NSRs that apply to the Claims will continue to apply. In addition, under the terms of the Agreement, a 60% interest in the Claims will vest in CNC provided CNC funds at least $100,000 of exploration and development expenditures on the Claims within 18 months. An 80% interest in the Claims will vest in CNC provided CNC funds at least an additional $150,000 (for a total of $250,000) of exploration and development expenditures on the Claims within 36 months.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2021, March 8, 2021, April 7, 2021, and April 14, 2021.

________________________________________

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective March 22, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated March 22, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 26, 2021, for gross proceeds of $9,202,645 (including $1,200,345 from full exercise of the over-allotment).

Underwriter: Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Offering:. 21,401,500 units, including 2,791,500 units from full exercise of the over-

allotment option. Each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant. Each

full warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.60 for 24 months from

closing.



Unit Price: $0.43 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term:. $0.60 per share to March 26, 2023.



Underwriters' Option: 1,246,429 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at $0.43

per share to March 26, 2023.

The Underwriter was also paid a cash commission of $535,964.68 from the gross proceeds of the Offering.

For further details, please see the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated March 22, 2021 and closing news release dated March 26, 2021, which are available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

PIVOTAL FINANCIAL CORP. ("PIV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated April 20, 2021, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business April 21, 2021, commenced trading at the opening of business on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on April 21, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $2,000,000 (10,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Option Agreement dated April 6, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Portofino Resources Inc. (the "Company") and two (2) arm's length parties (collectively, the "Optionors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in four (4) mineral claims (the "Allison Lake North Property"), located approximately 100km east of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make aggregate cash payments of $78,000 and issue an aggregate of 800,000 common shares to the Optionors over a three-year period to earn the full 100% interest in the Property.

The Optionors will retain a 1.5% net smelter return royalty on the Property, of which 50% is purchasable by the Company at any time for $400,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 20, 2021.

________________________________________

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC. ("PBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 37,567,400 common shares, 5,555,212 Tranche 1 flow-through shares,

4,496,403 Tranche 2 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per common share, $0.45 per Tranche 1 flow-through share, $0.556 per

Tranche 2 flow-through shares



Number of Placees: 106 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Alamos Gold Inc. Y 9,564,336 QuentinYarie Y 125,000 Paul D. Martin Y 250,000 Robert Dodds Y 111,110 Peter Kampian Y 55,550 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 3,600,000







Broker/Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc., Eventus Capital Corp., INFOR Financial Inc. and IBK

Capital Corporation received an aggregate of $1,189,008.36 in cash and

2,825,640 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common

share of the Company at $0.40 for a period of two years.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 23, 2021, March 23, 2021 and March 30, 2021.

________________________________________

RED PINE EXPLORATION INC. ("RPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated February 22, 2021, among the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has indirectly acquired the remaining 36.69% interest in the collection of properties, assets and permits known as the "Wawa Gold Project" not already held by the Company (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Property for $12,605,396 satisfied in the following manner: i) $11,341,315 cash payment, ii) set-off of $1,104,081.00 owed to the Company by the Vendors, iii) grant of a 2% net smelter return royalty (the "NSR") valued at $160,000. The Company has a right to purchase 1.5% of the NSR for $1,750,000.00.

Additionally, the Company has compensated Haywood Securities Inc. for financial advisory services provided in connection with the Property acquisition by paying $400,000 in cash and issuing 226,244 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 23, 2021 and March 30, 2021.

________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective April 05, 2021, the Company's short form prospectus dated April 01, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 35,714,500 common shares, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on April 08, 2021 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$15,000,090.

Offering: 35,714,500 common shares



Offering Price: CDN$0.42 per common share



Agents: Clarus Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth

Partners Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Agent(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$1,025,350.40 in cash and 2,142,870 non-

transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to

acquire one common share at CDN$0.55 until April 8, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated April 01, 2021 and news releases dated March 15, 2021, March 16, 2021 and April 08, 2021.

________________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, CORRECTION

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 21, 2021, the following issuer name should have read as follows:

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:23 a.m. PST, Apr. 22, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STUVE GOLD CORP. ("STUV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Apr. 22, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 12, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated March 12, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 16, 2021, for gross proceeds of $15,875,001, inclusive of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option.

Offering: 31,127,453 Units (includes 1,127,453 Units of underwriter's over-

allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one

common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being

exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a

period of 24 months.



Unit Price: $0.51 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, ATB Capital Markets Inc.,

Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $1,111,250.08 and 1,867,647 non-transferrable broker

warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at an exercise price of $0.51 for a period of 24 months.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated March 12, 2021, and news releases dated February 10, 2021, February 11, 2021, March 12, 2021, and March 16, 2021.

______________________________________

VOLEO TRADING SYSTEMS INC. ("TRAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Apr. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CANADIAN SILVER HUNTER INC. ("AGH.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 18, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,230,000 flow-through common shares

2,762,500 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.08 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 4,992,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,992,500 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.11 per share for a twelve (12) month period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[5 placees] P 725,000







Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$30,720 in cash and 351,400 finders warrants payable to

StephenAvenue Securities Inc., Jean-David Moore and German Mining

Networks GmbH. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at CDN$0.11 for a twelve (12) month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,166,666 shares at a deemed price of $0.12 per share and 1,166,666 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $140,000 from previously issued promissory notes.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditors



Warrants: 1,166,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,166,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a six (6) month period from the date of issuance. The Warrants are

subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the volume weighted average

closing price of the Company's common shares is equal to or exceeds $0.20 for

10 consecutive trading days (the "Acceleration Trigger Date"). In the event of

acceleration, the Warrant expiry date will be accelerated to the date that is 30

business days after Acceleration Trigger Date.



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MUST CAPITAL INC. ("MUST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

DATE: April 22, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 26, 2021 and March 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 per share until April 15, 2022



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Units Michele Marrandino Y 760,000 Feolan Capital Inc. (Michael Feola) Y 1,480,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 placees] P 800,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

