VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0084

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, January 17, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 19, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business January 19, 2024.

TRADE DATES

January 17, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 18, 2024

January 18, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 19, 2024

January 19, 2024 - TO SETTLE – January 19, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0085

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice #2017-0003 dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, January 11, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel du TSX #2017-0003 en date du 5 septembre 2017, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le jeudi 11 janvier 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du mardi 16 janvier 2024 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+3 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du lundi 15 janvier 2023.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments L.P. Preferred Units,

Series 1 PVF.PR.U Partners Value Investments L.P. Preferred Shares PVF.PR.V NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0086

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on January 11, 2024, under the symbol "GMIN".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "GMIN" on TSX Venture Exchange after January 10, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0087

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change of Business, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Change of Business:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (the "Company") Change of Business (the "COB"), from a Mining issuer to a Technology issuer.

Refer to the Company's information circular dated February 21, 2023 as well as the filing statement dated December 27, 2023, available on SEDAR+.

The COB includes acceptance of the transactions outlined below.

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an agreement between the company and Automobile & PCB Inc., dated June 30, 2022, (the "Agreement"), whereby the Company disposed of a 40% interest in its subsidiary, Neo Battery Materials Korea Co. Ltd., for consideration of C$3,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 30, 2022 and October 12, 2022, available on SEDAR+.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

The Exchange has also accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,386,860 shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per share



Warrants: 11,386,860 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,386,860 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 25,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,352 N/A 29,225

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening Thursday, January 11, 2024 the common shares of the Company will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

113,107,506 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NBM (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 62908A 10 0 (unchanged)

Company Contact: Spencer Sung Bum Huh Company Address: 10th Floor, 4711 Yonge Street

Toronto, Ontario M2N 6K8 Company Phone Number: (647) 809-9378 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0088

OA CAPITAL CORP. ("OAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 5, 2024, effective at the market open on Thursday January 11, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on January 9, 2024. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share). The Company also closed a private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,000 (10,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

_______________________________________

24/01/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0089

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,912,031 shares at a deemed price of $0.065 per share to settle outstanding debt for $124,282.29.

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 9 $43,965.21 $0.065 676,388

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0090

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0091

INSPIRE SEMICONDUCTOR HOLDINGS INC. ("INSP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,735.30 proportionate voting shares at a price of $17 per proportionate voting share ($0.17 per subordinate voting share) to settle outstanding debt for $80,500. Each PV Share will be convertible into 100 SV Shares at the option of the holder and upon the terms outlined in the Company's articles.

Number of Creditors: 12 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $13,200 $17 776.47 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0092

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 8,230,000 Flow Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per Flow Through share



Number of Placee: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 63,371 N/A 576,099

Finder's Warrants Terms: 576,099 warrants entitle the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.15 until Dec 22, 2025

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 22, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0093

OA CAPITAL CORP. ("OAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:38 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0094

OVERACTIVE MEDIA CORP. ("OAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 9, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0095

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,266,657 shares to settle outstanding debt for $76,000.

Number of Creditors: 22 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 $2,500 $0.06 41,666

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0096

REKO INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. ("REKO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by Reko International Group Inc. (the "Company") that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 5, 2024, the Company may repurchase for cancellation up to 278,170 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 9, 2024 to January 8, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0097

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 26, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the amendment letter dated December 21, 2023 to its US$35M Bridge Loan (the "Loan") Facility Agreement dated March 21, 2023 whereby the main amendments to the terms of the Loan are as follows:

Extension of maturity by 6 months from December 22, 2023 to June 21, 2024 ;

to ; Interest rate increase from 8% to 10%;

Addition of a 0.25% royalty capped at 1.5Moz of gold across Kiniero's licenses, including buy-back mechanism subject to specific conditions; and

Permitted indebtedness headroom increased from US$4M to US$12M , subject to certain conditions.

Security, covenants and other conditions remain unchanged. The 22,500,000 warrants originally issued remain unaffected by the amendment letter.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22 and 24, 2023.

RESOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

DATE DU BULLETIN : 9 janvier 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

À la suite du bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») en date du 26 avril 2023, la Bourse a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société relativement à une lettre de modification datée du 21 décembre 2023 de son entente de crédit relais de 35 000 000 $US (le « Crédit-relais ») datée du 21 mars 2023 en vertu de laquelle les principales modifications aux modalités du Crédit-relais sont comme suit :

Prorogation de l'échéance de 6 mois du 22 décembre 2023 au 21 juin 2024 ;

Augmentation du taux d'intérêt de 8 % à 10 % ;

Ajout d'une redevance de 0,25 % plafonnée à 1,5 million d'onces d'or pour l'ensemble des permis de Kiniero, y compris un mécanisme de rachat soumis à des conditions spécifiques ; et

La marge de manœuvre autorisée en matière d'endettement permis a été portée de 4 à 12 millions de dollars américains, sous réserve de certaines conditions.

Les sûretés, les engagements et les autres conditions demeurent inchangées. Les 22 500 000 bons de souscription initialement émis demeurent non-affectés par la lettre de modification.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 22 et 24 décembre 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0098

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,576,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 13, 2023 (amended to January 13, 2024)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 13, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

# of Warrants: 3,721,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2023 (amended to January 17, 2024)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 17, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,820,000 shares with 10,410,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 21, 2020

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0099

SUPERIOR MINING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION ("SUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Property Option Agreement dated July 31, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted the exclusive right and option to acquire up to 100% of the Optionor's interest in 161 claims adjacent to the Company's existing Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property ("Claims"). As consideration to exercise the option, the Company has paid to the Optionor a one-time cash payment of $50,000 upon execution of the Agreement, and has issued to the Optionor 6,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"). The Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") upon commencement of commercial production on the Claims. At any time, the Company will have the right to reduce the NSR from 2% to 1% by remitting a cash payment to the Optionor of $2,000,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 8, 2023; December 12, 2023; and January 5, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0100

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 19, 2023 and December 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,750,000 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.04 (CA$0.054) per share



Warrants: 15,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.06 (CA$0.08) for a four year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 2,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 28, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0101

XPLORE RESOURCES CORP. ("XPLR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 11,780,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit.



Warrants: 11,780,000 Warrants to purchase 11,780,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.15 exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 28 placees.



Finder's Fee: None



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[1 Pro Group Member] P 250,000

The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2023, and on January 2, 2024 to confirm the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]