NEX Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on November 3, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period

Ending

DEV.H NEX CT Developers Ltd. audited annual financial statements 2020/06/30















management's discussion and analysis

relating to the audited annual financial

statements 2020/06/30















certification of the foregoing filings as

required by National Instrument 52-109

Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual

and Interim Filings



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

GOLO MOBILE INC. ("WLTR")

[formerly GOLO MOBILE INC. ("GOLO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 9, 2020, the trading symbol for GOLO Mobile Inc. will change from ('GOLO') to ('WLTR'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Computer Systems Design and Related Services' company.

LUMIERA HEALTH INC ("NHP")

[formerly Mondias Natural Products Inc. ("NHP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 14, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Mondias Natural Products Inc. to Lumiera Health Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 6, 2020, the common shares of Lumiera Health Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Mondias Natural Products Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Research and development in the physical, engineering and life sciences" company (NAICS Number: 541710).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

98,798,549 common shares are issued and outstanding.





Escrow: 16,349,990 escrow shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: NHP (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 550254106 (NEW)

LUMIERA SANTÉ INC. (« NHP »)

[Anciennement Produits Naturels Mondias Inc. (« NHP »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 4 novembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires le 14 septembre 2020, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Produits Naturels Mondias Inc. à Lumiera Santé Inc. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Lumiera Santé Inc. seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 6 novembre 2020 et les actions ordinaires de Produits Naturels Mondias Inc. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Recherche et développement en sciences physiques, en génie et en science de la vie » (numéro de SCIAN : 541710).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 98 798 549

actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation





Titres entiercés : 16 349 990 titres entiercés







Agent des transferts : Services aux investisseurs Computershare inc. – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : NHP (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 550254106 (NOUVEAU)

MAGNETIC NORTH ACQUISITION CORP. ("MNC") ("MNC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Preferred Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 6, 2020, the Series A Preferred Shares ("Preferred Shares") of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Investment' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada







Capitalization: Unlimited Preferred Shares issued at $10 per share of which

1,607,663 Preferred Shares are issued and outstanding





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: MNC.PR.A

CUSIP Number: 55948L 20 1







Dividend: The Preferred Shares are a participating preferred share and holders will receive

quarterly dividends, subject to the approval and at the discretion of the Company. The

Company shall be entitled to declare dividends on the common shares, preferred shares

or on any ‎of such classes of shares without being obliged to declare any dividends on

the Preferred Shares ‎of the Company.‎





Redemption/ Disposition: The Series A Preferred Shares are not redeemable until March 31, 2026 and are

considered to be equity and not debt. The Company considers the Preferred Shares to

be permanent capital and has no plans to redeem once the redemption anniversary has

been reached. The holders of Preferred Shares are entitled to receive 50% of any

capital gains received by the Company in the event of the sale or other form of

disposition of an investee company and to receive 50% of the proceeds received by the

‎Company in respect of any dividend payment, special distribution or similar ‎distribution

to the Company by an investee company.‎ The holders of Preferred Shares shall, with

respect to liquidation, dissolution or winding-up of the Company, whether voluntary or

involuntary, or any other distribution of the assets of the Company among its

shareholders for the purpose of winding up its affairs, be entitled to preference over the

holders of common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 23, 2020 available on www.sedar.com.

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 237,500 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $65,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

TRENCH METALS CORP. ("TMC")

[formerly Trench Solutions Inc. ("TSI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business, Stock Split, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since August 14, 2020, pending completion of a Change of Business transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020, the common shares of Trench Metals Corp. will commence trading on a split basis on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "TMC".

Change of Business

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Change of Business (COB), which includes the following transactions:

The COB involves an arm's length acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gorilla Lake Property in Saskatchewan from Apollo Innovative Solutions Inc. In consideration, the Company will pay cash payments in aggregate of $700,000 and incur exploration expenditures in aggregate of $300,000 over three years from closing of the transaction. No shares will be issued pursuant to the transaction.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Stock Split, Name Change

Pursuant to resolutions passed by directors on August 18, 2020, it was resolved that:

(a) the Company's name be changed from Trench Solutions Inc. to Trench Metals Corp.; and



(b) the Company's common shares will be split on a 1 (old) for 3 (new) basis.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020, the common shares of Trench Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Trench Solutions Inc. will be delisted.

The common shares of Trench Metals Corp. will commence trading on a split basis at the opening, Monday, November 9, 2020. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post-Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,066,735 shares are issued and outstanding





Escrowed Shares: Nil







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: TMC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 89485U 10 0 (NEW)

Common shareholders of record at the close of business Tuesday, November 10, 2020 will be mailed additional certificates. The new certificates will be mailed on or about Thursday, November 12, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the stock split.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated October 26, 2020, which is filed on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Scott Davis, CFO Company Address: Suite 510, 580 Hornby Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6 Company Phone Number: (604) 588-4300 Company Email Address: [email protected]

WEST MINING CORP. ("WEST")

[formerly, Ironwood Capital Corp. ("IRN.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name

Change, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing West Mining Corp's ("West Mining" or the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement dated October 23, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Friday, November 6, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from IRN.P to WEST and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company and will be listed as a Tier 2 Life Sciences issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange.

1. Qualifying Transaction-Completed

Pursuant to the sale, assignment and assumption agreement dated May 11, 2020 as amended (the "Assumption Agreement") with Origen Resources Inc. ("Origen"), West has purchased and assumed all of Origen's right, title and interest in, to and under an option and joint venture agreement (the "Underlying Agreement") dated May 10, 2018, as amended, with Great Atlantic Resources Corp. ("Great Atlantic") to the Kagoot Brook property located near Bathurst, New Brunswick.

For additional information refer to the Filing Statement available under the Company's profile on SEDAR and the Company's news releases dated May 11, 2020, September 25, 2020, October 26, 2020 and November 4, 2020.

2. Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 1,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 239,000 [3 Placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,395,334 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 20,000 shares are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow

Agreement.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WEST CUSIP Number: 954606109 (New)

3. Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors dated October 20, 2020, the Company has changed its name from Ironwood Capital Corp. to West Mining Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 6, 2020, the common shares of West Mining Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Ironwood Capital Corp. will be delisted.

4. Reinstated for Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 5, 2020, the Company was suspended for having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months. The Company has now completed a Qualifying Transaction and is therefore reinstated for trading.

20/11/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, November 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, November 4, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATIION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 268,800 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an advertising agreement dated July 27, 2020 between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp..

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Securities

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2020:

Convertible Securities: 1,150 Class F Limited Partnership Units ("LP Units"), each LP Unit exchangeable at the option of the issuer into 6,666

common shares.



Conversion Price: The LP Units will be exchangeable into common shares at a price of C$0.15 per common share.



Maturity date: March 31, 2021



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Agent's Fee: Fort Capital Securities Ltd. – $86,250 cash commission and 574,942 Broker

Warrants. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one common

share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 24

months from the Closing Date.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 2, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC. ("HAWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated March 31, 2017 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Sale and Purchase Agreement dated January 16, 2017 as amended October 14, 2020 between the Company and an arm's length Vendor. Pursuant to the terms of the original Agreement, the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Bonanza Property (the "Property") located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. Consideration for the amended terms are $3,750 cash and 150,000 common shares to be issued at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. An additional 150,000 common shares may become due upon completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Report on the Property. The Vendor retains a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of which the Company may repurchase 1.5% of the NSR for $1,500,000 cash and retain the first right of refusal until October 14, 2030 to purchase the remaining 0.5% of the NSR.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 18, 2017, March 30, 2017 and October 26, 2020 for further details.

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending October 31, 2020, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Glenn Nolan Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending October 31, 2020, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Purchase Offer- Trading and Settlement Rules

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Partners Value Investments LP ("PVI LP" or the "Partnership"), hereby offers to purchase from holders ("Unitholders") of Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1 in the capital of PVI LP (the "Units") up to 5,000,000 Units validly tendered and not properly withdrawn at a purchase price of US$25.0894 per Unit (the "Purchase Price") (the "Offer"). The Offer expires at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on November 30, 2020 (the "Expiration Date"), unless extended, varied or withdrawn.

PVI LP reserves the right to withdraw the Offer and not take up and pay for Units deposited under the Offer unless the conditions described under Section 6 in the Offer Circular dated October 26, 2020 (the "Circular") are satisfied or waived.

All Unitholders who have properly deposited Units pursuant to the Offer and not withdrawn their Units will receive the Purchase Price, payable in cash (but subject to applicable withholding taxes), for all Units purchased. PVI LP will take up and pay for such Units as promptly as practicable, and in any event within 10 days after the Expiration Date. PVI LP will pay for such Units within three Business Days after taking Unitholders who have chosen to have the Purchase Price sourced from funds received as a return of capital and Unitholders who have chosen to have the Purchase Price sourced from funds received as a dividend will be paid on two separate dates. In any event, PVI LP will pay for such Units within three Business Days after taking them up. up. The Purchase Price will be denominated in U.S. dollars and payments of amounts owing to depositing Unitholders will be made in U.S. dollars.

If the number of Units properly deposited by the Expiration Date pursuant to the Offer is greater than 5,000,000 Units, PVI LP will, upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Offer, purchase at the Purchase Price up to 5,000,000 Units so deposited on a pro rata basis. Multiple tenders by the same Unitholder will be aggregated for this purpose. In order to minimize "Odd Lot" remainders for Unitholders who own, beneficially or of record, fewer than 100 Units, and who tender all such Units, PVI LP will purchase all such Units without subjecting them to proration, provided such Unitholders check Box B, "Odd Lots" in the accompanying Letter of Transmittal and, if applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

To deposit Units pursuant to the Offer, (i) a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (or a manually executed photocopy thereof) with any required signature guarantees and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal must be received by AST Trust Company (Canada), as depositary (the "Depositary") at one of its addresses set forth on the back cover of the Offer, by the Expiration Date, or (ii) the guaranteed delivery procedure described in the Circular must be followed.

Participants of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") in Canada should contact such depositary with respect to the deposit of their Units under the Offer. CDS will be issuing instructions to its participants as to the method of depositing such Units under the terms of the Offer.

Trading and Settlement Rules

Purchasers may tender the Units purchased providing that such purchases are executed on or before November 30, 2020 and providing that, when applicable, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery is completed and filed with the Depositary on or before November 30, 2020.

Sellers of the Units must be in a position to deliver such Units in time for the purchaser either to tender the Units on or before November 30, 2020 or to meet the third business day delivery deadline on any Notice of Guaranteed Delivery that may have been filed by the purchaser.

Notice of Guaranteed Delivery – Settlement Procedure

The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be completed and received by the Depositary on or prior to Expiration Date and the Letter of Transmittal along with the Units pertaining to the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be received by the Depositary on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on or before the third trading day after the Expiration Date.

Mandatory trading and settlement rules:

All trades on November 27, 2020 will be for Regular Settlement; and All Trades on November 30, 2020 will be for Special Settlement on December 1, 2020 . These trades will appear on the CDS Settlement Report and will be recorded with a settlement date of December 1, 2020 .

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 23, 2020 and the Circular dated October 26, 2020.

SUN PEAK METALS CORP. ("PEAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:11 a.m. PST, November 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SUN PEAK METALS CORP. ("PEAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, November 4, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

TAG OIL LTD. ("TAO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive purchase and sale agreement dated October 14, 2020 between TAG Oil Ltd. (the "Company") and Luco Energy Pty. Ltd. ("Luco"), whereby the Company has agreed to sell its Australian subsidiary Cypress Petroleum Pty Ltd., which holds a 100% working interests in some petroleum permits located in the Surat Basin of Queensland, Australia, to Luco in exchange of a cash payment of AUS$2.5 million. The Company will retain a 3% gross overriding royalty on future production from all liquids produced from these petroleum permits.

NEX COMPANIES

AMSECO EXPLORATION LTD. ("AEL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 2, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL PHARMA CORP. ("CIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 9:21 a.m. PST, November 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL PHARMA CORP. ("CIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 4, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 4, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

