VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

None

23/09/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

EDDY SMART HOME SOLUTIONS LTD. ("EDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 13,580,094 common shares at a deemed price of $0.08575 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $1,164,493.14 from accrued interest owed by the Company pursuant to a previously issued convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed

Price per

Share Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $1,164,493.14 $0.08575 13,580,094

For more detail, refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2023.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,400,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into 2,222,222 common shares at $0.63 per common share



Maturity date: January 12, 2026



Interest rate: Convertible debenture bears interest at the rate equal to the lesser of: (1) the United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the New York Federal Reserve, plus 7% per annum; and (2) 12.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares

upon conversion





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 2,222,222 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. The convertible debenture is draw down under a $5-miilion convertible credit facility announced on April 20, 2023 and November 15, 2022.

________________________________________

INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing two option agreements dated September 26, 2023 (the "Agreements"), between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company may acquire the Optionors' 100% interest in certain claims located in the Province of Québec (the "Property 1") and 100% interest in the Nicobi Project, located in the Province of Québec (the "Property 2").

By way of consideration, the Company will provide the following consideration to Property 1:

$175,000 cash. $250,000 of common shares of the Company, to be issued at no less than $0.05 per Share (maximum 5,000,000 shares).

By way of consideration, the Company will provide the following consideration to Property 2:

$500,000 cash. 5,000,000 common shares of the Company.

The future share issuance is based on a dollar value in light of the $0.05 minimum.

The Claim is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favour of the Optionors. The Company will have the right to buy back 1% of the NSR at any time for a cash payment of:

- $500,000 for Property 1;

- $1,000,000 for Property 2.

The Company is not paying any finders' fee.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 05, 2023 and September 26, 2023.

________________________________________

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 756,165 shares at $ 0.14 to settle outstanding debt for $105,863.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $105,863 $0.14 756,165 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated September 18, 2023.

________________________________________

MEGA COPPER LTD. ("MCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 08, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per Share



Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement N/A N/A N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 25, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated June 20, 2022, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,682,340



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: (A) November 30, 2023 (1,419,500 warrants)

(B) December 30, 2023 (283,322 warrants)

(C) June 15, 2024 (10,979,518 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: (A) and (B) extended to June 15, 2024 (Total 1,702,822 warrants). (C) remains unchanged.



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.475 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.20



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.38

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement and reverse takeover transaction, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 20, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 07, 2023 and September 28, 2023.

________________________________________

NUREXONE BIOLOGIC INC. ("NRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 09, 2023 and August 28, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,394,548 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.275 per share



Warrants: 5,394,548 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,394,548 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 2,697,274 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.34 for a 24-month period

2,697,274 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.48 for a 36-month period



Number of Placees: 12 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 06, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SLAM EXPLORATION LTD. ("SXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition via an option agreement of the Mine Road project, which is located adjacent to the Heath Steele mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick. The Company can earn a 100% interest in and to the Mine Road project (subject to a 2% NSR royalty) via the following consideration:

DUE DATE CASH ($) SECURITIES Within 5 days or receipt of approval from the TSX

Venture Exchange - 100,000 Common Shares On or before the 1st anniversary of the option

agreement $10,000 100,000 Common Shares On or before the 2nd anniversary of the option

agreement $10,000 100,000 Common Shares On or before the 3rd anniversary of the option

agreement $10,000 100,000 Common Shares On or before the 4th anniversary of the option

agreement $20,000 100,000 Common Shares Total $50,000 500,000 Common Shares

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 6, 2023 and September 27, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]