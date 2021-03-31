VANCOUVER, BC, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GREAT BEAR ROYALTIES CORP. ("GBRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Great Bear Royalties Corp.'s (the "Company") Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 29, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on March 29, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts. The Prospectus has also been filed and receipted under the Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta.

Effective at the opening on Monday, April 5, 2021, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an ''Investment" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

27,292,580 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,192,889 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GBRR CUSIP Number: 39014B107





Agent's Warrants: N/A

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated March 29, 2021 and press release dated March 31, 2021.

Company Contact: Calum Morrison Company Address: Suite 1020 – 800 West Pender Street Company Phone Number: 604-646-8354 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening April 05, 2021, the Rights of the Company will trade for cash. The Rights expire April 07, 2021 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 07, 2021.

TRADE DATES

April 05, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 06, 2021

April 06, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 07, 2021

April 07, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 07, 2021

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

PULSE OIL CORP. ("PUL") ("PUL.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record at Tuesday, April 6, 2021, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.01 are required to purchase one share of the Company. The rights offering will expire on April 30, 2021. As at March 26, 2021, the Company had 151,592,357 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Monday, April 5, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade ex-rights and the rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Exploration and Development' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.01 per share.



Record Date: April 6, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: April 5, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: April 5, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: April 28, 2021 to April 30, 2021 Rights Expire: April 30, 2021 (5:00 pm ET)



Halt and Delist The rights will be halted at 12:00 pm ET, on April 27, 2021 and delisted at market close.

TRADE DATES

April 28, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 29, 2021

April 29, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – April 30, 2021

Rights Trading Symbol: PUL.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 74587Y 16 8 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 26, 2021 and the Rights Offering Circular dated March 26, 2021, which is available on www.sedar.com .

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday April 5, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction announced March 24, 2021, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

21/03/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Private Placement Non Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Regarding the Exchange's bulletin dated March 25, 2021, the number of subscription receipts in respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement (the "Financing") completed on August 21, 2021 was 19,854,738. The March 25, 2021 bulletin incorrectly stated the number as 19,854,664.

As a result of this correction, the following correction to the Company's capitalization is stated bellow.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 157,006,838 shares are issued and outstanding

_______________________________________

ATON RESOURCES INC. ("AAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:22 a.m. PST, March 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,833,329 shares Purchase Price: $0.06 per share Warrants: 10,416,664 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,416,664 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Finder's Fee:

Empire Capital Partners Pty Ltd. $71,387.88 cash; 1,189,797 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: two-year term from close

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement dated February 19, 2021 (the "Agreement") between CloudMD Holdings Corporation (Delaware) Inc. (the "CloudMD"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CloudMD Software & Services Inc., Tetra Ventures LLC ("Tetra"), a health technology company based in the United States which operates and conducts business as IDYA4 Holding LLC ("IDYA4), and Tetra's sellers (the "Sellers") whereby the Sellers owns 100% membership interests in Tetra and CloudMD will purchase 100% of membership interests of Tetra.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will make cash payments of USD$3,350,187, subject to working capital adjustment, and issue 3,889,169 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$2.16 per common share on closing and an aggregate performance based earn-out payment of USD $4,400,000 over 2 years.

The first earn-out, which is contingent on Tetra and IDYA4 achieving revenue of at least US$6,000,000 for the calendar year ended December 31, 2021, ("First Earnout Condition"), is payable by cash consideration of USD$220,000 and issuance of 1,167,920 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$2.16 per common share within 60 days of the attainment of the First Earn-out Condition. The second earn-out, which is contingent on Tetra and IDYA4 achieving revenue of at least US$8,500,000 for calendar year ended December 31, 2022, ("Second Earnout Condition"), is payable by cash consideration of USD$220,000 and issuance of 1,167,920 common shares at a deemed price of CAD$2.16 per common share within 60 days of the attainment of the Second Earn-out Condition. The deemed price per share is subject to a minimum floor price of CAD$1.90 per common share, being the Discounted Market Price.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 17, 2020, January 22, 2021 and March 23, 2021 for further details.

_______________________________________________

CRYPTOSTAR CORP. ("CSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 5, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 18 months



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares A.C.N. 117 402 838 PTY LTD I 15,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 17, 2021 and March 5, 2021.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,588 common shares at a deemed price of $0.475 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $2,180.00 in connection to interest payments owed from a previously issued convertible debenture.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 24, 2021 and March 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,636,371 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 3,818,186 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,818,186 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 64 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Trevor R. Walker Y 45,000 Reginald F. Walker Y 255,000 Stephen Letwin Y 50,000

Finder's Fee: $128,662.15 cash and 128,668 Finder Warrants payable to Wavecrest Securities LLC;

$10,500.00 cash and 10,500 Finder Warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management:

$6,360.00 cash and 6,360 Finder Warrants payable to Foster & Associates;

$3,000.00 cash payable to Acumen Capital Partners;

$38,100.00 and 38,100 Finder Warrants payable to German Mining Networks GmbH; and

$1,800.00 cash and 1,800 Finder Warrants payable to Taylor Cumming.

Each Finder Warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.25 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 31, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:35 p.m. PST, March 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 25, 2021:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 8,183,181 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through share Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 10,075,000 non flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.20 per non flow-through share Warrants: 5,037,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,037,500 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years Number of Placees: 83 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Alicia Milne Y 12,500 John Cumming Y 250,000 Michael Rowley Y 45,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 6,018,181

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $249,688.00 cash; 150,000 shares; 1,021,968 finder warrants* PI Financial Corp. $15,750.00 cash; 78,750 finder warrants* Mackie Research Capital Corporation $49,000.00 cash; 175,000 compensation options Marquest Asset Management Inc. 23,863 finder warrants*

Each non-transferable compensation option exercisable into a unit of the Issuer at a price of $0.20 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one half of one warrant.





*Finder warrants are non-transferable Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months from closing, exercisable into a common share.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated March 1, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $36,326 and 155,678 finder's warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each finders warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of 24 months.

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. For more information, refer to the Company's News Releases dated January 7, 2021, January 25, 2021, February 4, 2021 and March 17, 2021.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 625,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 312,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 312,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dario Meli Y 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NUBEVA TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("NBVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,111,111 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 1,111,111 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,111,111 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Paolo Di Lucia Y 577,777

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PACTON GOLD INC. ("PAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares in consideration of a finder's fee owed to Cobra Investments (Aust) Pty. Ltd. in connection with the disposition of the Company's 75% interest in three (3) Western Pilbara Gold Properties to Raiden Resources Limited.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 13, 2020, February 16, 2021 and March 29, 2021.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 31, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 47,800,171 common shares at a deemed price of $0.105 to settle outstanding debt for $5,019,017.72.

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RUSORO MINING LTD. ("RML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:31 a.m. PST, March 31, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SANGOMA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("STC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a stock purchase agreement dated January 28, 2021 between Sangoma Technologies Corporation (the "Company"), its wholly-owned subsidiary Sangoma Technologies US inc., and StarBlue Inc. (dba Star2Star Communications) ("Star2Star"), Blue Face Holdings Limited and Star2Star Holdings, LLC to acquire all the issued and outstanding securities of Star2Star (the "Acquisition"). Star2Star, based in Sarasota, Florida, is a privately-held leading provider of full-spectrum, internally developed, cloud-native communications services delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant platform.

As consideration for the Acquisition, the Company paid a cash consideration of US$102,106,855 (C$128,971,168), issued 22,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") (less 869,202 Common Shares representing a holdback for indemnification purposes) and a further 88,000,000 Common Shares to be issued and distributed in quarterly installments commencing on April 1, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 29, 2021, March 4, 2021, March 29, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

________________________________________

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 682,084,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $33,470,000 and US$500,000. The debt settlement is being made pursuant to an arrangement set out in the Information Circular dated February 26, 2021, which received noteholder approval on March 29, 2021 and court approval on March 31, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. ("REAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 8, 2021 between The Real Brokerage Inc. (the "Company") and RealtyCrunch Inc. (the "RealtyCrunch"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire certain technology assets, intellectual property and goodwill of RealtyCrunch. By way of consideration, the Company will (i) upon closing, pay cash – US$1,100,000 and (ii) issue warrants to purchase 184,275 common shares at a price of $1.36 per share for a period of 4 years.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 11, 2021 for further details.

________________________________

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has closed its financing, pursuant to its Prospectus dated March 23, 2021, which was filed with, and accepted by, TSX Venture Exchange Inc., and filed with and receipted by the Securities Commissions of each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, on March 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on March 31, 2021, for gross proceeds of $35,000,025 ($24,999,000 as a result of shares issued from treasury by the Company, and $10,001,250 as a result of a secondary offering).

Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.



Offering: An aggregate of 9,333,400 shares. Of the 9,333,400 shares, 6,666,400 shares (the "Treasury Shares") are being issued and sold by Titanium for gross proceeds to the Company of $24,999,000 and an aggregate of 2,667,000 shares (the "Secondary Shares") are being sold by Trunkeast Investments Canada Limited, Vic De Zen, Sodor Trucking Services Inc. and Theodor Daniel (the "Selling Shareholders") at a price of $3.75 per Common Share for gross proceeds to the Selling Shareholders of $10,001,250.



Share Price: $3.75 per Share



Underwriter's Fee: The portion of the Underwriting Fee paid by the Company is $1,187,449.97, and the portion of the Underwriting Fee paid by the Selling Shareholders is $500,062.50, for an aggregate of $1,687,512.47.



Over-Allotment Option: No portion of the over-allotment option will be exercised.

____________________________________

TORQ RESOURCES INC. ("TORQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Finder's fee Agreements dated January 6, 2020 and October 8, 2020, and a Finder's Fee Addendum dated March 26, 2021 between Plan B SpA (Waldo Antonio Cuadra Cardenas, Javier Gustavo Rojas Gomez-Lobo and Piotr Marek Paleczek Odachowski) and Torq Resources Inc. (the "Company") in connection with the Company's option to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project located in Chile. As the finders' fee, the Company will issue a total of 466,666 shares with a deemed value of Cdn$350,000 to the finders in stages proportional to the payment of the underlying consideration over a three year period.

________________________________________

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated March 19, 2021, between the Company and James C. Campbell and Peter C. Dunlop (collectively, the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in the mining claim known as Godslith property (the "Property") covering 256 hectares and located approximately 7 kilometers northwest of Gods River in the province of Manitoba.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall issue 4,000,000 common shares in order to acquire 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors will retain a 3% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. One third of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000, and one additional third of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Company for $2,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 16, 2021 and March 22, 2021.

VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 19 mars 2021, entre la société et James C. Campbell et Peter C. Dunlop (collectivement, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'acquisition de 100% des intérêts dans le claim minier connu sous le nom de propriété Godslith (la « propriété »), couvrant 256 hectares et localisé approximativement 7 kilomètres au nord-est de Gods River, dans la province de Manitoba.

Conformément à la convention, la société devra émettre 4 000 000 actions ordinaires afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Les vendeurs retiendront une redevance de 3% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Un tiers de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 1 000 000 $, et un tiers additionnel de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par la société pour 2 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 16 février 2021 et le 22 mars 2021

__________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

DATINVEST INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("DAI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 31, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 12:21 p.m. PST, March 30, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

