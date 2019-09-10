VANCOUVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on September 9, 2019 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D)









PEEK 1 Peeks Social Ltd. Audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis relating to the audited annual financial statements and certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings. 2019/02/28

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

COLSON CAPITAL CORP. ("COLS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 8, 2019, effective at the open, Thursday, September 12, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

EVE & CO INCORPORATED ("EVE") ("EVE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Thursday, September 12, 2019, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical Manufacturer and Distributor' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: up to 20,900,000 warrants created and authorized, of which 20,900,000 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: EVE.WT



CUSIP Number: 29970Q123

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated May 10, 2019 pursuant to the brokered private placement offering announced on April 11, 2019. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share until expiry, which is two years following the closing date.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 11, 2019 and May 10, 2019.

19/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 4, 2019, between Bluerush Digital Media Corp., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and Broadridge Investor Communications Corporation (the "Broadridge"), whereby the Subsidiary completed the sale to the Broadridge of all of its industrial and intellectual property rights relating to the Smart Advisor application and the DigitalReach application.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has received $2,300,000 in cash as a consideration for the disposition.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 5, 2019.

BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS CORP. ("BCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,090,007 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





William Valentine Y 6,475,277 Stratpath Management Inc



(Vaughn Embro-Pantalony) Y 1,428,571 Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC



ITF Jamieson Bondarenko Y 3,154,302 Gadi Levin Y 142,857

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 9, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CANTEX MINE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("CD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

DALMAC ENERGY INC. ("DAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a Motor Vehicle Bill of Sale and Finance Lease Agreement dated April 29, 2019 between the Company and 1991769 Alberta Ltd. (the "Vendor"), a company wholly-owned by Steve Babic, a Director of the Company, whereby the Company agreed to purchase from the Vendor a stainless-steel quad Tremcar trailer unit for cash consideration of $56,402.60 (the "Acquisition").

Closing of the Acquisition was announced in the Company's news release dated September 9, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Steve Babic Y Nil

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.50 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending clarification of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.30 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement closed on August 29, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: USD$480,000 principal amount (USD$400,000 of which is convertible into common shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$0.15 per share until maturity



Maturity Date: 12 months from issuance



Interest Rate: 3.3% per annum



Warrants: 2,666,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,666,666 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$0.15 for a 12 month period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. ("WTER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. ("WTER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.30 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

THE WONDERFILM MEDIA CORPORATION ("WNDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $1,000,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debentures (the

"Debentures")



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.17 per share



Maturity date: 3 years from the date of closing of the Financing



Warrants: None



Interest rate: 8.0% per annum, payable quarterly



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 9, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

TRANSITION METALS CORP. ("XTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12.15 p.m. PST, September 9, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pursuant to a claim purchase agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Tony Perron whereby the Company will acquire 7 mineral claims situated in the Troilus and Windfall-Urban areas of Quebec. In consideration, the Company will issue 140,000 shares of the Company to Tony Perron.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated June 6, 2019 and August 29, 2019.

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.03 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.00 a.m. PST, September 10, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

