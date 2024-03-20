VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0835

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: US$0.09

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0836

RAMP METALS INC. ("RAMP")

[formerly ANACOTT ACQUISITION CORPORATION ("AAC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since March 3, 2023, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 22, 2024, the common shares of Ramp Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "RAMP".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated March 6, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Friday, March 22, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length acquisition of Ramp Metals Inc. in consideration of 23,912,025 common shares at a deemed price of $0.20. Concurrent with the Qualifying Transaction, Ramp Metals Inc. completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 5,974,280 common shares at $0.20 per share and 2,987,140 warrants exercisable at $0.35 for 24 months from closing.

19,800,100 common shares issued to Principals and Non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 400,000 common shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 1,136,132 common shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 20, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.7603584 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 22, 2024 the common shares of Ramp Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Anacott Acquisition Corporation will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated March 6, 2024, which is filed on SEDAR+.

The Company is classified as a "Nickel-Copper Ore Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,386,305 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 21,336,232 common shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Symbol: RAMP (new) CUSIP #: 75157B 10 8 (new)

Company Contact: Jordan Black, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Company Address: 3148 Highland Boulevard, North Vancouver, BC V7R 2X6

Company Phone Number: 905-510-7636

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0837

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 27, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 1, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 1, 2024.

TRADE DATES

March 27, 2024 - TO SETTLE - March 28, 2024

March 28, 2024 - TO SETTLE - April 1, 2024

April 1, 2024 - TO SETTLE - April 1, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0838

BMEX GOLD INC. ("BMEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' Resolution passed on February 19, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, March 22, 2024, the common shares of BMEX Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,607,593 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BMEX (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 05591K703 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0839

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20

Payable Date: April 30, 2024

Record Date: March 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0840

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: April 30, 2024; May 31, 2024 and June 28, 2024

Record Date: April 15, 2024; May 15, 2024 and June 14, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: April 12, 2024; May 14, 2024 and June 14, 2024 respectively.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0841

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR") ("ITR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, March 22, 2024, the 8,305,874 warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: 8,305,874 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated March 13, 2024, of which 8,305,874 warrants are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ITR.WT (New) CUSIP Number: 45826T152 (New)

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 13, 2024, pursuant to the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 7, 2024. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $1.20 per share and has a term of three years until March 13, 2027.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 7, 2024, and the news releases dated March 5, 2024, March 6, 2024, March 13, 2024 and March 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0842

NEW ENERGY METALS CORP. ("ENRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the director's resolution passed on March 01, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not changed.

Effective at the opening of Monday, March 25, 2024, the shares of New Energy Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,584,677 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: ENRG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 643844301 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0843

SMITHE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMTH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, March 22, 2024, the securities of Smithe Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated August 4, 2022, news releases were issued on March 11, 2024, and December 7, 2023, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transactions. The transactions contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0844

HEMPALTA CORP. ("HEMP")

[formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. ("BLAZ.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Information Circular dated February 13, 2024. As a result, at the opening on Friday March 22, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 15, 2023 (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Hempalta Inc. ("Hempalta") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") between Hempalta, the Company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Subco"). Under the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, Hempalta amalgamated with Subco to form an amalgamated entity which will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In connection with the completion of the Amalgamation, each holder of Hempalta shares exchanged their Hempalta shares for common shares of the Company on the basis of one post-consolidation share of the Company for every one Hempalta share held, at a deemed price of $0.17 per share.

Prior to the Amalgamation, Hempalta completed a brokered private placement of 6,473,351 subscription receipts of Hempalta at $0.17 per subscription receipt for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,100,469.67. Upon satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions, each subscription receipt converted to entitle the holder to one share of Hempalta, which Hempalta shares were exchanged for common shares of the Company pursuant to the Amalgamation.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by Shareholders on March 15, 2024, has been completed.

In addition, the Exchange has accepted for filing the following:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 15, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.7 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. to Hempalta Corp.

Effective at the opening on Friday March 22, 2024, the common shares of Hempalta Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd. will be delisted.

Post - Consolidation and

Post - Qualifying Transaction

Capitalization:

unlimited common shares with no par value of which

82,444,176 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 38,436,452 shares subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement 13,271,177 shares remain escrowed pursuant to a pre-existing escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HEMP (new) CUSIP Number: 42371M104 (new)

The Company is classified as a manufacturing company (NAICS: 339990).

Company Contact: Darren Bondar, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 1560 Hastings Crescent SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4E1 Company Phone Number: +1 877-622-3354 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening Friday March 22, 2024, the common shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0845

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0125

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0846

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, March 27, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire April 01, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business April 01, 2024.

TRADE DATES

March 27, 2024 - TO SETTLE – March 28, 2024

March 28, 2024 - TO SETTLE – April 01, 2024

April 01, 2024 - TO SETTLE – April 01, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

_______________________________________

24/03/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0847

GROUNDED LITHIUM CORP. ("GRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,665,354 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $108,248.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 4, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0848

INSURAGUEST TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ISGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on March 25, 2024, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each share held. One (1) right and $0.0125 are required to purchase one (1) Share. The Rights Offering will expire on April 29, 2024. As at March 15, 2024, the Company had 65,048,925 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, March 22, 2024, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company. THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: One (1) right exercisable for one (1) Share at $0.0.125 per Share Record Date: March 25, 2024 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: March 22, 2024 Rights Called for Trading: N/A Rights Trade for Cash: N/A Rights Expire: April 29, 2024



Authorized Jurisdictions: All provinces and territories of Canada and the United States.

A stand-by commitment is associated with this Rights Offering for up to $425,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release and Rights Offering Circular, dated March 15, 2024.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0849

KENORLAND MINERALS LTD. ("KLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 24,075 shares Purchase Price: $0.70 per share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 24,075 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 19, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0850

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 15, 2024:

Convertible Debenture C$1,269,940.86 (US$941,813.16) Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 15,696,882 common shares at $0.08 of principal outstanding. Maturity date: February 16, 2025 Warrants 15,696,882 detachable warrants. Each warrant will have a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.08. Interest rate: 20% per annum, non-compounding Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate $ of Debenture Aggregate # of Warrants











Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 US $ 373,032.67 6,217,210

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 20, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0851

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,107,998 units and 41,707,215 common shares at $0.05625 to settle outstanding debt for US $1,924,239. Each unit is composed of one common share and one common share purchase warrant of the company. Each warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $ 0.075 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 US$1,751,703.15 0.056 41,707,215 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024, and March 08, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0852

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 3, 2024:

Second Tranche

Number of Shares: 26,268,868 units Purchase Price: $0.025 per unit Warrants: 26,268,868 share purchase warrants to purchase 26,268,868 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two year period Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 16,251,600 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 800,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,000 N/A 120,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.05 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 5, 2024 and March 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0853

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, March 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0854

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, March 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0855

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in the Lone Pine mineral claim near Houston, BC (the "Property"). The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR payable to the vendor, of which 1.5% can be repurchased at any time by the Company with a payment of $5,000,000 cash.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 750,000 Common Shares N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0856

ZACATECAS SILVER CORP. ("ZAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 29, 2024 and February 5, 2024:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 52 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 2,250,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $55,037.50 315,000 Shares 865,375 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

