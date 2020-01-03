TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BMGB CAPITAL CORP. ("BMGB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the securities of BMGB Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on January 2, 2020 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on February 25, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

FIRM CAPITAL AMERICAN REALTY PARTNERS TRUST ("FCA.UN") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")

[formerly Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. ("FCA") ("FCA.U") ("FCA.DB") ("FCA.WT.U")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. (the "Issuer") at its special meeting held on December 12, 2019, the Issuer has completed a reorganization by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"). The arrangement agreement entered into in connection with the Plan of Arrangement was dated November 4, 2019 as amended by an amending agreement dated December 16, 2019. The arrangement contemplated by the Plan of Arrangement resulted in the Issuer being converted into an investment trust named Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust ("FCARP Trust"). Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, each of the shareholders of the Issuer exchanged 1 common share for: (i) one (1) Unit of FCARP Trust ("Unit"). All options to purchase shares of the Issuer have been exchanged for options to purchase Units of FCARP Trust under the same terms and conditions. Furthermore the obligations under the Issuer's outstanding debentures and warrants have been assumed by the Trust in accordance with the terms of such securities.

A total of 6,935,306 Units have been issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Units of FCARP Trust will commence trading in substitution for the currently listed common shares of the Issuer, and at the same time the common shares of the Issuer will be delisted.

For further information please refer to the Issuer's Management Information Circular dated November 5, 2019, which is available at www.sedar.com, as well as the press releases issued by the Issuer on November 4, 2019, November 21, 2019 and December 19, 2019.

Name Change:

Pursuant to a Plan of Arrangement approved by the Company's shareholders on December 12, 2019, the name of the Issuer has been changed to Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the Units of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. will be delisted. The resulting issuer of the Plan of Arrangement is classified as a "Real Estate" issuer.

Post-Plan of Arrangement

Capitalization: Unlimited trust units and unlimited Class B units with no par value of which 6,935,306 trust units are issued and outstanding and 0 Class B units are issued and outstanding

Escrow: 0 trust units

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FCA.UN (new)



FCA.U, FCA.DB, FCA.WT.U (unchanged)

CUSIP Number: FCA.UN 31832W108 (new)



FCA.U 31832W108 (new)



FCA.DB 31832WAA6 (new)



FCA.WT.U 31832W116 (new)

Issuer Contact: Sandy Poklar

Issuer Address: 163 Cartwright Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M6A 1V5

Issuer Phone Number: 416-635-0221 x235

Issuer email: [email protected]



GESPEG RESOURCES LTD. ("GCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 16, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on 5 old shares for 1 new share basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "Copper-zinc ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212233).

Post – Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which 23,367,986 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada (Montreal and Toronto)

Trading Symbol: GCR (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 37425P202 (new)



WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

[formerly HELIO RESOURCE CORP. ("HRC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders dated December 18, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday January 7, 2020, the common shares of Winshear Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Helio Resource Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which



32,449,318 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: Nil shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: WINS (new)

CUSIP Number: 97536W108 (new)



SPECTRA PRODUCTS INC. ("SSA")

[formerly SPECTRA INC. ("SSA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on December 11, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 7, 2020, the common shares of Spectra Products Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Spectra Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturer/Distributor of Safety Products for Commercial Transportation' company.





Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

77,109,971 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SSA (NO CHANGE) CUSIP Number: 84757D 10 0 (new)

NEX COMPANY:

WATERFRONT CAPITAL CORPORATION ("WFG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

NEX Company

Waterfront Capital Corporation ("Waterfront") announced on January 2, 2020 that it will not be proceeding with its previously announced agreement between Waterfront and Whistler Water Inc. ("Whistler"), with respect to the proposed acquisition by Waterfront of all the shares of Whistler pursuant to a business combination.

The letter of intent was initially announced March 18, 2019.

Effective at the open, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 the common shares of Waterfront Capital Corporation will resume trading.

20/01/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 03, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,827,617 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 3,413,809 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,413,809 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Number of Placees: 22 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Dong Shim Y 171,000 Gregory Hahn Y 510,171 Brady Stiles Y 657,500 Starkkollections

(Mike Stark) Y 400,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

BWR EXPLORATION INC. ("BWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 3, 2019 and December 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,040,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 55 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Earl Coleman Y 300,000 Neil Novak Y 400,000





Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $7,600.00 and 152,000 broker warrants payable to Fortification Capital Inc. and Raymond James Ltd. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.075 for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 23, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

CRYSTAL LAKE MINING CORP. ("CLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 02, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 4,630,616 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow through share

Warrants: 4,630,616 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,630,616 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20 Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 32,670,250 non flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per non flow through share

Warrants: 32,670,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,670,250 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 Years

Number of Placees: 107 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Wally Boguski Y 600,000 Maurizio Napoli Y 750,000 Alphonse Ruggiero Y 210,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 890,000





Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $27,360.00 cash; 273,600 warrants PI Financial Corp. $10,638.40 cash; 81,834 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $17,800.00 cash; 258,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $520.00 cash; 4,000 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $10,800.00 cash; 100,800 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $4,160.00 cash; 32,000 warrants Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $24,000.00 cash; 184,615 warrants Foundation Markets Inc. $1,040.00 cash; 8,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years, non transferable





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 233,333 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: $1,200 cash and 8,000 warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corporation

$1,400 cash and 19,333 warrants payable to EMD Financial Inc.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.20 per 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EMGOLD MINING CORPORATION ("EMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Claim Purchase and Option Agreement dated December 6, 2019 between Jeremy Mersereau (the "Vendor") and Emgold Mining Corporation (the "Company"), whereby the Company obtains the first option to acquire a 50% interest in the East-West Property, consisting of 7 mineral claims located in Dubuisson Township, Quebec (the "Property"). In consideration, the Company will issue 4,000,000 shares and make cash payments in the total amount of $135,000 to the Vendor in the first year. The Company will assume a second option to earn an additional 5% interest in the Property by completing a total of $200,000 in expenditures within 3 years of the original Sale Agreement between the Vendor and Knick Exploration Inc. dated November 27, 2018.

GLOBALIVE TECHNOLOGY INC. ("LIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 490,796 shares at a deemed price of $0.09, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated June 20, 2019.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares



















Anthony Lacavera Y $44,171.67 $0.09 490,796

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 24, 2019 and January 2, 2020.

GOLD X MINING CORP. ("GLDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 4, 2019:

Convertible Debenture US$20,000,000 Conversion Price: Convertible into 8,161,875 common shares at a price of CAD$3.20 per common share Maturity date: 36 months from the date of issuance Interest rate: 10% Number of Placees: 16 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Principal $ Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Y US$5,000,000 Gordon Keep Y US$50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P US$250,000 [1 Placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2019, November 29, 2019 and December 16, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,656,017 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.19 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 5,656,017 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,656,017 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 9 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $79,767.66 and 419,827 broker warrants payable to Mine Equities Ltd., GloRes Capital Inc., Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.25 for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued new releases (dated November 1, 2019, December 9, 2019 and December 19, 2019), announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

LIBBY K INDUSTRIES INC. ("LBB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:32 a.m. PST, January 03, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019 and December 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 18,004,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.50 per share

Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Ross Beaty Y 9,690,000 Marshall Koval Y 100,000 Lyle Braaten Y 60,000 Stephen Stow Y 200,000 Michael Steinmann Y 140,000 Diego Benalcazar Y 40,000 Scott Hicks Y 20,000





Finder's Fee: $79,000 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.



$16,000 cash payable to Trimark Capital



$12,480 cash payable to First Globe Capital International Inc.



$1,000 cash payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.



$2,800 cash payable to Echelon Wealth Partners



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,000,000 shares and 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a five year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

QMX GOLD CORPORATION ("QMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 19, 2019:

Number of Shares: 68,125,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Number of Placees: 1 Placee



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS, INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation related to the Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 9, 2019, among Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (the "Company") and Menlo Technologies Acquisition, Inc. ("Newco", and together with the Company, the "Purchasers", and each a "Purchaser") Gary Prioste and William Chang (collectively, the "Sellers", and each a "Seller"), and Gary Prioste, as Sellers' Representative.

The Purchasers will acquire of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Menlo Technologies Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of California (the "MENLO"), including all subsidiary companies as further described in the Agreement (the "Transaction").

Consideration under the Transaction consist of:

US$3,774,190 in cash

in cash 19,784,981 in common shares of the Company

US$ 3,500,000 in contingent performance earn-out, payable 50% in cash and 50% in common shares of the Company, based on agreed upon milestones payable over three years following the closing of the Transaction.

in contingent performance earn-out, payable 50% in cash and 50% in common shares of the Company, based on agreed upon milestones payable over three years following the closing of the Transaction. US$1,000,000 as a contingent incentive payment based on exceeding certain growth targets during the first two years, payable at the option of the Company in cash or common shares of the Company

The transaction will close on January 2, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares William Chang Y 19,784,981

Private Placement -Convertible Debentures:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 9, 2019:

Convertible Debenture US$ 5,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common share at $0.20 of principal outstanding Maturity date: 36 months from the closing date of the Transaction.



Interest rate: 10% per annum compounded on an annual basis and payable annually with the first payment commencing twelve (12) months following the closing of the Transaction. Number of Placees: 8 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: NA



Finder's Fee: US$187,500 payable to Bridging Finance, Inc.

US$93,750 payable to PI Financial Corp

US$225,000 payable to Revenue Rocket Consulting Group, LLC

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

Further information on the transaction is available in the Company's news releases dated December 9, 2019 and on January 2, 2020.

ROCKRIDGE RESOURCES LTD. ("ROCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 23, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 4,572,715 flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.14 per flow through share

Warrants: 2,286,358 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,286,358 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Non Flow-Through Shares:



Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,210,000 non flow through shares

Purchase Price: $0.125 per non flow through share

Warrants: 1,605,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,605,000 shares

Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Number of Placees: 22 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Grant Ewing Y 200,000 Tri Ventures Capital Corp. Y 500,000 (Jordan Trimble)

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [3 Placees] P 457,000





Finder's Fee:



Richardson GMP $2,408.00 cash; 12,900 warrants

Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners $34,806.41 cash; 186,463 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $5,940.00 cash; 45,000 warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp $1,260.00 cash; 9,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: valid for 3 years





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,285,714 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,285,714 shares with 4,285,714 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2017.

UMG MEDIA LTD. ("ESPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 24,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units David Antony Y 6,850,000 Martin Brown Y 1,800,000 Charidy Lazorko Y 2,100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: None



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on December 16, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

VANADIAN ENERGY CORP. ("VEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amendment to Vanadian Energy Corp.'s (the "Company") agreement dated December 11, 2019 (the "Amending Agreement") with Rocas Del Norte Incorporated (the "Vendor").

Pursuant to the underlying agreement, the Company has the right to acquire from the Vendor up to a 100% interest in the Huzyk Creek, property located in Manitoba, subject to a 2% NSR.

Pursuant to the Amending Agreement, the Company has issued 150,000 additional shares as consideration for the Vendor providing a 6 month extension on $25,000 cash payment. The $25,000 cash payment is now due on or before June 9, 2020.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release December 19, 2019.

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 3, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 2, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a consolidation announced January 3, 2020: the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company should read 18,017,916 common shares not 17,101,246 common shares as previously stated.

