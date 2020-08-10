TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 10, 2020, 17:28 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commission on August 07, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
AURX
|
2
|
Aurex Energy Corp.
|
Annual audited financial statements, annual
|
2019/12/31
|
Interim unaudited financial reports, interim
|
2020/03/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 06, 2020, the following bulletin header should have read as follows:
NEXIA HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NGH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: August 06, 2020
NEX Company
All other information remains unchanged.
______________________________________
FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") Bulletin dated July 16, 2020, trading in the securities of Fokus Mining Corporation will resume at the opening on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's Reviewable Transaction announced by press releases dated July 16, 2020 and August 7, 2020, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange's acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
For further details regarding the status of the transaction, please refer to the news releases dated July 16, 2020 and August 7, 2020.
CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Reprise de la négociation, Opération sujette à examen annoncée
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 août 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») daté du 16 juillet 2020, la négociation des titres de Corporation Minière Fokus sera reprise à l'ouverture des marchés le mercredi 12 août 2020.
Cette reprise de la négociation ne constitue pas une acceptation de l'opération sujette à examen décrite par communiqués de presse datés des 16 juillet 2020 et 7 août 2020 et ne doit pas être interprétée comme une assurance du bien-fondé de l'opération ou de la possibilité qu'elle soit complétée. La société est tenue de fournir toute la documentation requise relativement à cette opération. SI CETTE DOCUMENTATION N'EST PAS FOURNIE, OU EST INSUFFISANTE, UN ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.
La conclusion de l'opération est soumise à un certain nombre de conditions, y compris, mais sans s'y limiter, l'acceptation de la Bourse. Il existe un risque que l'opération ne soit pas acceptée ou que les conditions de l'opération puissent changer significativement avant l'acceptation. SI CELA SE PRODUIT, UNE ARRÊT DE LA NÉGOCIATION POURRAIT ÊTRE IMPOSÉ À NOUVEAU.
Pour plus de détails relativement à l'opération, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés des 16 juillet 2020 et 7 août 2020.
_____________________________________
20/08/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARCTIC HUNTER ENERGY INC. ("AHU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a three-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Daniel B. Scholefield
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Tim Coupland
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Gordon Steblin
|
Y
|
100,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 7, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("AAZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated October 24, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a second Amendment Agreement dated July 29, 2020 between the Company and 1177865 B.C. Ltd. (the "Vendor") whereby the option to earn up to a 100% interest in the Escalera, Lituania and Conderlit mineral concessions located in Peru has been further amended. The cash payment of $250,000, issuance of 1,000,000 shares and exploration expenditures of $500,000 on or before August 20, 2020 is amended so that the cash consideration and exploration expenditure have been waived in consideration of the issuance of 5,000,000 common shares. The aggregate consideration is now $450,000, 16,000,000 common shares and $2,500,000 in exploration expenditure in stages on or before August 30, 2022.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:02 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 06, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
5,300,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
5,300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,300,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
6,756,562 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
6,756,562 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,756,562 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Rick Low
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Graeme O'Neill
|
Y
|
3,047,500
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$2,625.00 cash; 14,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$32,550.00 cash; 293,475 warrants; 201,600 warrants are exercisable @ $0.20
|
GCM Global Capital Management GmbH
|
$5,320.00 cash; 66,500 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,700,567 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $85,028.38.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
R. Bruce Graham &
|
Y
|
$25,028.38
|
$0.05
|
500,567
|
Gardiner Roberts LLP
|
Y
|
$60,000.00
|
$0.05
|
1,200,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BOREAL METALS CORP. ("BMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,623,858 shares and 9,623,858 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $529,312.19.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
EMX Royalty Corporation
|
Y
|
$402,522.18
|
$0.055
|
7,318,585
|
J. Patricio Varas
|
Y
|
$90,750.00
|
$0.055
|
1,650,000
|
Warrants:
|
9,623,858 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,623,858 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.11 for a two-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 04, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,250,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.15 for a two (2) year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Christopher Berlet
|
Y
|
2,250,000
|
Hao Li
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Khadijah Samnani
|
Y
|
10,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
CDN$14,000 in cash and 140,000 non-transferrable finder warrants payable
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CONTACT GOLD CORP. ("C")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,352,941 shares to settle outstanding debt for $370,000.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Teck Namibia Ltd.
|
Y
|
$370,000.00
|
$0.085
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
EAST ASIA MINERALS CORPORATION ("EAS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt - Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 7, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Shellbridge Group Limited
|
Y
|
$10,000.00
|
$0.06
|
166,667
________________________________________
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 461,538 shares at a deemed value of $0.13 per share to settle outstanding debt for $60,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
DHCT II Luxembourg SARL
|
Y
|
$60,000
|
$0.13
|
461,538
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ENLIGHTA INC. ("NLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:27 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESSA PHARMA INC. ("EPI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Share Offering
Effective July 31, 2020, the Company's final prospectus supplement dated June 29, 2020 qualifying the distribution of 8,165,000 common shares of the Company in Canada and the United States by way of a final prospectus supplement dated July 29, 2020 (including the exercise of the over-allotment option), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") at a price of US$6.00 per unit for gross proceeds of US$48,990,000.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on July 31, 2020.
|
Offering:
|
8,165,000 common shares (includes exercise of the over-allotment
|
Share Price:
|
US$6.00 per common share.
|
Underwriters:
|
Jefferies LLC, as sole book-running manager, Oppenheimer &
|
Greenshoe Option:
|
The Underwriters over-allotment option consisted of the option for the
For further details, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated June 29, 2020 and news release dated July 31, 2020.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:32 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FIDELITY MINERALS CORP. ("FMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,668,121 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,668,121 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,668,121 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Bahay Ozcakmak
|
Y
|
455,546
|
Lions Bay Capital Inc.
|
Y
|
4,333,333
|
Ian Graham
|
Y
|
372,213
|
Anthony Balic
|
Y
|
458,779
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$540.00 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$2,398.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated February 3, 2020 between the Company (formerly, Infinite Lithium Corp. or "Optionee") and Pistol Bay Mining Inc. ("Pistol Bay" or the "Optionor"). The Company is required to make staged cash payments of $150,000 over the next 12 months and issue a total of 2.500,000 common shares of the Company over a 24 month period and make exploration expenditures of $1 million over a 3 year period.
The Company has paid the initial cash payment of $30,000 and issued 750,000 shares to the Optionor.
The transaction was not a non-arm's length transaction and there were no finder's fees payable. For additional information, refer the Company's news release dated June 16, 2020.
________________________________________
MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:23 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 27, 2020 between Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (the "Company"), NuEnergy Gas Limited and Sheraton Pines Pty. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of NuEnergy, whereby the Company acquires a 2.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") payable on gold produced on Kirkland Lake's operating Fosterville mine in Victoria, Australia. Consideration is AUD$2,000,000 cash and 467,730 common shares.
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:21 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
TEUTON RESOURCES CORP. ("TUO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 29, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$3.00 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
961,538 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.52 per share
|
Warrants:
|
961,538 share purchase warrants to purchase 961,538 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.76 for a period of three years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 5, 2020.
________________________________________
THERMA BRIGHT INC. ("THRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 20, 2020 and July 22, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
16,666,667 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,333,330 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,333,330 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.15 for a six (6) month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
23 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Rob Fia
|
Y
|
2,200,000
|
Tim Peterson
|
Y
|
666,667
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:37 a.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
