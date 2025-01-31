VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0321

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.05

Payable Date: March 14, 2025

Record Date: February 28, 2025

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2025

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0322

EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ROCK")

[formerly Eros Resources Corp. ("ERC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("ERC") to ("ROCK"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0323

SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. ("SCY")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 4, 2025 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Monday, February 3 2025.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited authorized capital with no par value of which

355,860,813 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company. Trading Symbol: SCY CUSIP Number: 80600L109

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2025.

Company Contact: Peter Evensen, Chief Executive Officer

Company Address: 2011 Phaeton Lane, Reno, Nevada, USA 89521

Company Phone Number: +1 775-355-9500

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

25/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0324

BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering



Gross Proceeds: $13,800,276



Offering: 38,334,100 Listed Shares with 19,167,050 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.36 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period



Overallotment Option: The underwriters purchased a maximum of 5,000,100 Listed Shares

and 2,500,050 warrants for overallotment purposes. As of January 30, 2025, such

option has been exercised in full. All information presented herein includes

such exercise.



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Raymond James Ltd. (Lead) N/A 1,553,967

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A 221,996

Research Capital Corporation N/A 221,996

Ventum Financial Corp. N/A 221,996

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.36 for a

2-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2025, and the Company's

news release(s) dated January 23, 2025, January 24, 2025, and January 30, 2025.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0325

HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Patent Inventors Rights Assignment agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 6, 2025, between HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company"), and three arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired rights, titles, and interest in the patent and device for the continuous production of silicon suboxide for batteries.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 1,083,333 common shares with

541,667 warrants attached N/A

Warrant terms: $0.315 per warrant for a period of 4 years

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 9, 2025.

HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relatifs à un contrat de cession des droits des inventeurs de brevets (la « convention ») daté du 6 janvier 2025 entre HPQ Silicium Inc. (la « société ») et trois personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis tous les droits et intérêts et la pleine propriété dans le brevet et appareil connu comme un Appareil de production d'un suboxyde de silicium carboné en continu pour batteries.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE N/A 1 083 333 actions ordinaires

avec 514 667 bons de

souscription attachés S/O

Modalités des bons : 0,315 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 4 ans

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 9 janvier 2025.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0326

ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,143,999 Expiry Date of Warrants: July 6, 2025 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.375 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.75 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,888,000 non-flow through shares and 6,400,000 flow through shares with a total of 7,143,999 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 20, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0327

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $739,500 Offering: 27,380,000 Flow Through Listed Shares

2,750,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.025 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.02 per Listed Share Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 20, 2024, and

December 31, 2024.

SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 739 500 $ Placement : 27 380 000 actions inscrites accréditives

2 750 000 actions inscrites Prix offert : 0,025 $ par action inscrite accréditive

0,02 $ par action inscrite Commissions en titres : S.O. Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du

20 décembre 2024 et du 31 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0328

TACTICAL RESOURCES CORP. ("RARE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $500,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into

2,500,000 Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached Conversion Price: $0.20 per Listed Share Maturity date: Jan. 21, 2027 Interest rate: 10% per annum Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period Commissions in Securities: Nil Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated January 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

