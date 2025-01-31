TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Jan 31, 2025, 19:44 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0321
BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.05
Payable Date: March 14, 2025
Record Date: February 28, 2025
Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2025
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0322
EROS RESOURCES CORP. ("ROCK")
[formerly Eros Resources Corp. ("ERC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the trading symbol for the Company will change from ("ERC") to ("ROCK"). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0323
SCANDIUM INTERNATIONAL MINING CORP. ("SCY")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 4, 2025 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Monday, February 3 2025.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
authorized capital with no par value of which
|
355,860,813
|
common shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
Nil
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SCY
|
CUSIP Number:
|
80600L109
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2025.
Company Contact: Peter Evensen, Chief Executive Officer
Company Address: 2011 Phaeton Lane, Reno, Nevada, USA 89521
Company Phone Number: +1 775-355-9500
Company Email Address: [email protected]
_______________________________________
25/01/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0324
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP. ("BRC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$13,800,276
|
Offering:
|
38,334,100 Listed Shares with 19,167,050 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.36 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.50 per Listed Share for a 2-year period
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters purchased a maximum of 5,000,100 Listed Shares
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Raymond James Ltd. (Lead)
|
N/A
|
1,553,967
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
|
N/A
|
221,996
|
Research Capital Corporation
|
N/A
|
221,996
|
Ventum Financial Corp.
|
N/A
|
221,996
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.36 for a
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the prospectus supplement dated January 27, 2025, and the Company's
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0325
HPQ SILICON INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Patent Inventors Rights Assignment agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 6, 2025, between HPQ Silicon Inc. (the "Company"), and three arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired rights, titles, and interest in the patent and device for the continuous production of silicon suboxide for batteries.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
1,083,333 common shares with
|
N/A
|
Warrant terms:
|
$0.315 per warrant for a period of 4 years
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 9, 2025.
HPQ SILICIUM INC. (« HPQ »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relatifs à un contrat de cession des droits des inventeurs de brevets (la « convention ») daté du 6 janvier 2025 entre HPQ Silicium Inc. (la « société ») et trois personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis tous les droits et intérêts et la pleine propriété dans le brevet et appareil connu comme un Appareil de production d'un suboxyde de silicium carboné en continu pour batteries.
|
ESPÈCES ($)
|
TITRES
|
ENGAGEMENTS AU
|
CONTREPARTIE
|
N/A
|
1 083 333 actions ordinaires
|
S/O
|
Modalités des bons :
|
0,315 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 4 ans
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 9 janvier 2025.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0326
ONYX GOLD CORP. ("ONYX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,143,999
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 6, 2025
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.375 or
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.75
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,888,000 non-flow through shares and 6,400,000 flow through shares with a total of 7,143,999 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 20, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0327
SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$739,500
|
Offering:
|
27,380,000 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
2,750,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
$0.02 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 20, 2024, and
SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 31 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
739 500 $
|
Placement :
|
27 380 000 actions inscrites accréditives
|
2 750 000 actions inscrites
|
Prix offert :
|
0,025 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
0,02 $ par action inscrite
|
Commissions en titres :
|
S.O.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0328
TACTICAL RESOURCES CORP. ("RARE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 31, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$500,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
Jan. 21, 2027
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Nil
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated January 21, 2025.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article