TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 18, 2024, 23:46 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2766
JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, September 26, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire September 26, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 26, 2024.
TRADE DATES
September 26, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 26, 2024
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2767
LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business on September 19, 2024, the common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) at the Company's request. The board of directors of the Company authorized the delist and the listing by way of directors' resolutions on August 1, 2023 and September 3, 2024.
Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the start of trading on September 20, 2024.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 4, 2024.
_______________________________________
24/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2768
AIP Realty Trust ("AIP.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
3,000,000 convertible redeemable series B preferred units (the "Preferred
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.50 per Preferred Unit
|
Maturity date:
|
Each Preferred Unit shall be convertible into one unit of the Trust at no
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 19, 2024, May 27, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2769
AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("AMYA.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2770
BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,500,000
|
Offering:
|
30,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2771
Hot Chili Limited ("HCH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
CDN$28,391,000
|
Offering:
|
31,900,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
CDN$0.89 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Veritas Securities Limited N/A 1,092,300
|
Cormark Securities Inc. N/A 597,600
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. N/A 149,400
|
Beacon Securities Limited N/A 74,700
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 01, 2024, May 06, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2772
KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,415,370 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 15, 2023.
Number of Service Providers: 1
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: August 16, 2023; March 06, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2773
LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 16, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired 1000594871 Ontario Corp. (the "Target") which holds key intellectual property resulting from a patent application and all rights thereto.
As consideration on closing, the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to the Vendor. Additionally, the Vendor is granted 50% of all net revenue generated from the Issued Patent up to a maximum amount of CDN$1,000,000. In the event of a sale, assignment, transfer or other disposition of the Issued Patent during the term of the Issued Patent, the Company is required to remit 50% of the consideration received on closing of such sale as well any deferred consideration once paid, up to a maximum, in the aggregate, of CDN$1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2774
MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share exchange agreement with Abaxx Technologies Inc.
The Company will issue 8,333,333 shares and 8,333,333 share purchase warrants in exchange for 291,167 commons shares of Abaxx Technologies Inc. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.35 until November 15, 2024. The Company issued 481,975 common shares to an arm's length finder.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2024, August 23, 2024, August 26, 2024 and September 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2775
NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length property option agreement dated July 30, 2024 providing for the acquisition of three mineral lode claims located in Lincoln County, Nevada, known as the Silver Park property.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK
|
CONSIDERATION
|
US$75,000
|
100,000 Common Shares
|
nil
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2776
Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("VRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Loan Value:
|
12-month extension of $1.7-million (U.S.) secured note
|
Bonus Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Recipients (Aggregate) N/A 600,000
|
Warrant Terms: each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $3 per share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated February 14, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2777
Q2 Metals corp. ("qtwo")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$6,878,479.075
|
Offering:
|
8,506,315 Charity Flow-Through ("CFT") shares with 4,253,158 warrants
|
1,165,657 Flow-Through ("FT") shares with 582,828 warrants
|
9,719,998 Non Flow-Through ("NFT") shares with 4,859,999 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.475 per CFT share
|
$0.35 per FT share
|
$0.25 per NFT share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.50 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 306,600
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 10, 2024, July 11, 2024,
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2778
ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$327,344.01
|
Offering:
|
10,911,467 units of the Company ("Units") consisting of one common share in
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Unit.
|
Warrant Terms:
|
Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated May 15, 2024; May 22, 2024; July
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2779
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
CORRECTION:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated September 16, 2024, and September 17, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,348,980 shares to settle outstanding debt for AUS$446,979.60.
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2780
WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$236,250
|
Offering:
|
3,150,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.075 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Commission Terms: N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 13, 2024 and September 11, 2024
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article