TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2766

JACKPOT DIGITAL INC. ("JJ.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, September 26, 2024, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash same day settlement. The Warrants expire September 26, 2024 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business September 26, 2024.

TRADE DATES

September 26, 2024 - TO SETTLE – September 26, 2024

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash same day settlement on the expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

BULLETIN V2024-2767

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on September 19, 2024, the common shares of Lion Copper and Gold Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) at the Company's request. The board of directors of the Company authorized the delist and the listing by way of directors' resolutions on August 1, 2023 and September 3, 2024.

Upon delisting from TSXV, the Company's common shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) at the start of trading on September 20, 2024.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 4, 2024.

24/09/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2768

AIP Realty Trust ("AIP.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Offering: 3,000,000 convertible redeemable series B preferred units (the "Preferred

Units") of AIP Realty Trust (the "Trust") for gross proceeds of US$1.5-million.



Purchase Price: US$0.50 per Preferred Unit



Maturity date: Each Preferred Unit shall be convertible into one unit of the Trust at no

additional cost, on the earlier of: (a) five business days following the holder of

such Preferred Units providing notice to the Trust of its intent to convert its

Preferred Units; (b) the closing by the Trust of any merger, acquisition, plan of

arrangement, restructuring, reverse takeover or other similar transaction

involving the Trust; (c) at the option of the trustees of the Trust; and (d) April

30, 2027.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 19, 2024, May 27, 2024,

June 26, 2024, July 26, 2024, and August 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2769

AMAYA BIG SKY CAPITAL CORP. ("AMYA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, Sept. 18, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2770

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,500,000 Offering: 30,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 18, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2771

Hot Chili Limited ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: CDN$28,391,000 Offering: 31,900,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: CDN$0.89 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Veritas Securities Limited N/A 1,092,300

Cormark Securities Inc. N/A 597,600

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. N/A 149,400

Beacon Securities Limited N/A 74,700





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at

CDN$1.335 (A$1.50) for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 01, 2024, May 06, 2024,

May 09, 2024, May 21, 2024 and May 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2772

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,415,370 shares at a deemed price of $0.01 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated August 15, 2023.

Number of Service Providers: 1

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases on the following dates: August 16, 2023; March 06, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2773

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 16, 2024, between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired 1000594871 Ontario Corp. (the "Target") which holds key intellectual property resulting from a patent application and all rights thereto.

As consideration on closing, the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.10 per share to the Vendor. Additionally, the Vendor is granted 50% of all net revenue generated from the Issued Patent up to a maximum amount of CDN$1,000,000. In the event of a sale, assignment, transfer or other disposition of the Issued Patent during the term of the Issued Patent, the Company is required to remit 50% of the consideration received on closing of such sale as well any deferred consideration once paid, up to a maximum, in the aggregate, of CDN$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2774

MINEHUB TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MHUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share exchange agreement with Abaxx Technologies Inc.

The Company will issue 8,333,333 shares and 8,333,333 share purchase warrants in exchange for 291,167 commons shares of Abaxx Technologies Inc. Each share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.35 until November 15, 2024. The Company issued 481,975 common shares to an arm's length finder.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2024, August 23, 2024, August 26, 2024 and September 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2775

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length property option agreement dated July 30, 2024 providing for the acquisition of three mineral lode claims located in Lincoln County, Nevada, known as the Silver Park property.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$75,000 100,000 Common Shares nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2776

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Loan Value: 12-month extension of $1.7-million (U.S.) secured note



Bonus Securities: Shares Warrants

Recipients (Aggregate) N/A 600,000





Warrant Terms: each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $3 per share

until March 31, 2025.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 14, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2777

Q2 Metals corp. ("qtwo")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $6,878,479.075 Offering: 8,506,315 Charity Flow-Through ("CFT") shares with 4,253,158 warrants

1,165,657 Flow-Through ("FT") shares with 582,828 warrants

9,719,998 Non Flow-Through ("NFT") shares with 4,859,999 warrants



Offering Price: $0.475 per CFT share

$0.35 per FT share

$0.25 per NFT share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 306,600





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 10, 2024, July 11, 2024,

August 2, 2024, August 9, 2024 and September 11, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2778

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $327,344.01



Offering: 10,911,467 units of the Company ("Units") consisting of one common share in

the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant

("Warrant")



Offering Price: $0.03 per Unit.



Warrant Terms: Each Warrant is exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.05 per

Share for a 3-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 15, 2024; May 22, 2024; July

3, 2024; and July 24, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2779

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins dated September 16, 2024, and September 17, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 22,348,980 shares to settle outstanding debt for AUS$446,979.60.

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-2780

WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $236,250



Offering: 3,150,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.075 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A





Commission Terms: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 13, 2024 and September 11, 2024

