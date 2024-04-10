VANCOUVER, BC, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("IBT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amalgamation, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Amalgamation

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement dated February 9, 2024 between the Company and an arm's length third party (the "Acquirer") pursuant to which the Acquirer acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of an amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA") (the "Amalgamation").

The Company's shareholders approved the Amalgamation at an annual and special meeting held on April 3, 2024. The articles of amalgamation have been filed with the director appointed under the CBCA and the certificate of amalgamation was issued on April 8, 2024. The effective date of the Amalgamation was April 8, 2024, with shareholders of the Company receiving $1.45 in cash for each common share of the Company held.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 12, 2024, February 23, 2024, March 14, 2024, April 3, 2024 and April 8, 2024, the management proxy circular (the "Circular") of the Company dated February 23, 2024, and addendum to the Circular dated March 13, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Delist

In connection with the completion of the Amalgamation and effective at the close of business on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.

TECHNOLOGIES IBEX INC. (« IBT »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Fusion, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 avril 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Fusion

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt d'une convention d'acquisition datée du 9 février 2024 entre la société et une tierce partie agissant à distance (l'« acquéreur ») selon laquelle l'acquéreur a acquis toutes les actions émises et en circulation de la société la suite à un fusion en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par action (la « LCSA ») (la « fusion »).

Les actionnaires de la société ont approuvé la fusion lors d'une assemblée annuelle et extraordinaire tenue le 3 avril 2024. Les statuts de fusion ont été déposés auprès de l'administrateur nommé en vertu de la LCSA et le certificat de fusion a été émis le 8 avril 2024. La date d'entrée en vigueur de la fusion était le 8 avril 2024, les actionnaires de la société recevant 1,45 $ en espèces pour chaque action ordinaire de la société détenue.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés des 12 février 2024, 23 février 2024, 14 mars 2024, 3 avril 2024 et 8 avril 2024, la circulaire d'information (la « circulaire d'information ») de la société datée du 23 février 2024 et l'addendum à la circulaire d'information datée du 13 mars 2024, chacun étant disponible sur SEDAR+.

Retrait de la cote

À la suite de la réalisation de fusion, les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de Croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le jeudi 11 avril 2024.

BITCOIN WELL INC. ("BTCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024:

Number of Shares: 13,352,797 units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.175 per Unit



Warrants: 6,676,398 common share purchase warrants to purchase 6,676,398 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.275 for a 3-year period



Number of Placees: 105 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name # of Placee (s) Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 114,100 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 12 936,500

Agent's Fee: $156,556 in cash, 428,571 Units and 894,603 broker's warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Broker's Warrants Terms: each broker's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Unit of the Company at the price of $0.175 for a 3-year period.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1052

CANEX METALS INC. ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing, documentation pertaining to the option agreement dated March 1, 2024 and the amending agreement dated March 28 2024 (collectively, the "Agreements") entered into between Canex Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), for the acquisition of the Louise Copper and Gold Project (the "Property") located in central British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company has the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by paying in either cash or shares a total consideration of $875,000 over a 5-year period, which include bonus exploration milestone payments. The Property is subject to a 2.5% net smelter returns royalty payable to the Vendor, of which 1.0% can be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $1,500,000. The Company will retain a right of first refusal on the sale of the Vendor's royalty interest.

CONSIDERATION $10,000 in shares or cash on upon TSXV approval $25,000 in shares or cash on or before March 1st, 2025 $50,000 in shares or cash on or before March 1st, 2026 $90,000 in shares or cash on or before March 1st, 2027 $200,000 in shares or cash on or before March 1st, 2028 $400,000 in shares or cash on or before March 1st, 2029 $50,000 in shares or cash if the Company drills over 4,250 metres of core $50,000 in shares or cash if the Company publishes a resource estimate with greater than 1.5 million contained ounces of gold

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 5, 2024 and April 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1053

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) on February 23, 2022. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $324,903.02 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from Jan. 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, occurred for gross proceeds of $324,903.02

Agents: Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc.



Offering: 12,363,000 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of $0.0263 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being a cash payment of $6,498.06 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 23, 2022, the Prospectus Supplement dated March 22, 2023, and the news release dated April 05, 2024, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

BULLETIN V2024-1054

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on July 22, 2022. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that 2,561,690 common shares were issued under the "at-the-market" offering for the quarter ending March 31, 2024, for gross proceeds of C$11,878,079.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 2,561,690 shares during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Share Price: Average price of C$5.66 per share during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of C$279,135 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022, October 11, 2022, January 10, 2023, July 5, 2023, October 04, 2023, and April 3, 2024, Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, filed on SEDAR+.

BULLETIN V2024-1055

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated March 13, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,055,510 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.025 per Share to settle debts of an aggregate amount of $226,388:

Number of Creditors: 17 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2024 and April 8, 2024, to announce that the Shares have been issued and the debts are extinguished.

