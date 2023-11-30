VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0106

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: December 29, 2023

Record Date: December 19, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 18, 2023

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0107

SUCRO LIMITED ("SUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per subordinate voting shares: $0.10

Payable Date: December 29, 2023

Record Date: December 15, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2023:

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0108

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on November 14, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, December 4, 2023, the common shares of Ximen Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post-Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,942,879 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: XIM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98420B309 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2023-0109

INDICO RESOURCES LTD. ("IDI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 19, 2021, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated October 5, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, December 4, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

23/11/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0110

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,753,333 common shares at a deemed value of $0.075 per share to settle outstanding debt for $356,500.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 17, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0111

APEX RESOURCES INC. ("APX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 11,100,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 8, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 8, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 11,100,000 shares with 11,100,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 9, 2022.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0112

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,593,714 National flow-through shares and

1,519,057 Québec flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $1.10 per National flow-through share and

$1.15 per Québec flow-through share



Number of Placees: 84 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 222,218 Québec flow-

through shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 45,500 National flow-

through shares and

62,913 Québec flow-

through shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $260,756.22 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on November 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION BRUNSWICK INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 31 octobre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 3 593 714 actions accréditives admissibles au Canada et

1 519 057 actions accréditives admissibles au Québec



Prix : 1,10 $ par action accréditive admissible au Canada

1,15 $ par action accréditive admissible au Québec



Nombre de souscripteurs : 84 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions





Participation total d'initiés

existants: 3 222 218 actions accréditives

admissibles au Québec Participation total de Groupe Pro: 6 45 500 actions accréditives

admissibles au Canada et 62 913

actions accréditives admissibles

au Québec



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire

d'intermédiation: 260 756,22 $ S/O S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 novembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0113

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023, and increased on November 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 40,750,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per FT share



Warrants: 20,375,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,375,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $121,600 N/A 3,040,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 6, 2023, and November 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0114

CANEX METALS INC. ("CANX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Notice of Exercise of Option and Amending Agreement dated August 31, 2023 (the "Amending Agreement"), for the option agreement ("Original Agreement") dated June 2, 2021 between the Company, Canexco Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and an arm's length party (the "Parties").

The Parties have agreed to remove all requirements to complete the Stage 2 and Stage 3 earn in obligations of the original agreement in exchange for a one-time share and cash payment. Under the amended option agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Excelsior Mine Property in exchange for issuing 8,694,170 common shares and paying US$120,000 in cash. The vendors will retain a 1.5% net smelter royalty as outlined in the Original Agreement.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION US$120,000 8,694,170 Common Shares $0









For further details, please refer to the Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2021 and the Company's news releases dated September 5, 2023 and November 29, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0115

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0116

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0117

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023 and November 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,800,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per common share



Warrants: 4,800,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,800,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 per common share purchase warrant for a period of 24 months



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil





The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 14 novembre 2023 et le 24 novembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 4 800 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,025 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 4 800 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 4 800 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois



Nombre de souscripteurs : 3 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 novembre 2023.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0118

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,200 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on November 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 20 novembre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 4 000 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,03 $ par action accréditives



Nombre de souscripteurs : 1 souscripteur





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 7 200 $ S/O S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 novembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0119

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 2, 2023:

Number of Shares: 37,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 37,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 37,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 7 3,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Units Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 1,008,000 Units N/A









Finder's Terms: 1,008,00 finder's units at a deemed price of $0.10 per unit were issued to the finder. Each finder's unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 until November 17, 2026.

The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0120

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,656,406 Non-Flow-Through Units, 4,484,384 Charity Flow-Through Units, and 824,000 Flow-Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.63 per Non-Flow-Through Share, $1.00 per Charity Flow-Through Share, and $0.67 per Flow-Through Share



Warrants: 5,070,395 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,070,395 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.78 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 74 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 794,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $320,348.06 N/A 362,723 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.78 for period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 2, 2023 and October 11, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0121

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on December 5, 2023, transferable rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for each six (6) shares held. One (1) right and $0.105 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is December 28, 2023. As at November 27, 2023 the Company had 190,910,613 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, December 4, 2023, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company. THE RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: One (1) Rights exercisable for One (1) Share at $0.105 per Share.



Record Date: December 5, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: December 4, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: N/A Rights Trade for Cash: N/A Rights Expire: December 28, 2023



Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories of Canada other than Quebec





For further details, please refer to the Company's news release and Rights Offering Circular both dated November 27, 2023.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0122

NULEGACY GOLD CORPORATION ("NUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 12, 2023, September 17, 2023, September 28, 2023, November 2, 2023, and November 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 47,721,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.025 per share



Warrants: 47,721,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,721,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a five year period, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 21 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 26,100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 400,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $11,235 2,500,000 449,400 Warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0123

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 936,925 shares at a deemed price of $0.024, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, May 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, and November 29, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0124

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:32 p.m. PST, Nov. 29, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0125

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0126

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 14, 2023, and November 27, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,522,540 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 12,522,540 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,522,540 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 25 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $9,750 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on November 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0127

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 24, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,500,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 5, 2023 to December 4, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0128

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023 and September 26, 2023 and October 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,056,047 units



Purchase Price: $0.23 per unit



Warrants: 4,056,047 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,056,047 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,760 N/A 12,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.35 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 12, 2023, November 2, 2023 and November 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0129

WOLVERINE ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE INC. ("WEII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 30, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:56 a.m. PST, Nov. 30, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]