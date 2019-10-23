VANCOUVER, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 22, 2019, effective at the open, Friday, October 25, 2019, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

MX GOLD CORP. ("MXL.H")

[formerly MX GOLD CORP. ("MXL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 25, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 25, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from MXL to MXL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued January 11, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NEXUS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NXR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.01333

Payable Date: November 15, 2019 and December 13, 2019

Record Date: October 31, 2019 and November 29, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2019 and November 28, 2019 (respectively)

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Special Resolution approved by the shareholders on October 3, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 25, 2019, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as "copper-zinc ore mining" (NAICS Number: 212233).

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 27,609,972

common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: Nil share



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: PUMA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 74588S202 (NEW)

EXPORATION PUMA INC. («PUMA»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

En vertu d'une résolution spéciale des actionnaires du 3 octobre 2019, la société a regroupé son capital-actions sur la base de dix (10) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 25 octobre 2019. La société est catégorisée comme une société de « extraction de minerais de cuivre-zinc » (numéro de SCIAN : 212233).

Capitalisation après regroupement: Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont

27 609 972 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation.



Actions entiercées : Aucune action ordinaire



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur : PUMA (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 74588S202 (NOUVEAU)

VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VRS.H")

[formerly VERISANTE TECHNOLOGY, INC. ("VRS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, October 25, 2019, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 25, 2019, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from VRS to VRS.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 4, 2018, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

NEX COMPANIES

ANTLER HILL MINING LTD. ("AHM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Friday, October 25, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on September 24, 2019 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

19/10/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,228,666 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 1, 2019 and December 1, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 1, 2020 and December 1, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,378,666 shares with 1,378,666 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 28, 2017.

BARKERVILLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("BGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an Asset Purchase Agreement between the Company and William L. McCullagh dated September 9, 2019 whereby the Company has acquired placer lease tenures located in the Cariboo District. Consideration is 75,000 common shares.

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement between Benz Mining Corp. ("Benz") and Eastmain Mines Inc. ("Eastmain") dated August 7, 2019 (the "Agreement") pursuant to which Eastmain has agreed to grant Benz the option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Eastmain Gold Project located in Quebec, subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty to be retained by Eastmain, in exchange for the consideration set out below:



Cash Securities Exploration Commitments Within 5 days of Exchange Approval $75,000 3,000,000

Year 1 $200,000 (1)

$500,000 Year 2 $210,000 (2)

$1,000,000 Year 3 $210,000 (3)

$1,000,000 Year 4 $1,625,000 (4)

$1,000,000

(1) Of which $100,000 may be paid through the issuance of common shares of Benz at not less than Discounted Market Price. (2) Of which $110,000 may be paid through the issuance of common shares of Benz at not less than Discounted Market Price. (3) Of which $110,000 may be paid through the issuance of common shares of Benz at not less than Discounted Market Price. (4) Of which $375,000 may be paid through the issuance of common shares of Benz at not less than Discounted Market Price.

Any future issuances of shares under notes (1) through (4) will be subject to prior Exchange approval.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information please see the news release dated August 9, 2019 which is available under Benz' profile on SEDAR.

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 07, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,793,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 5,793,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,793,333 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 5 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Constance Norman Y 30,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

CURRENCYWORKS INC. ("CWRK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 333,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.40 to an arm's length service provider to settle outstanding debt for US$100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release once the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ELIXXER LTD. ("ELXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 per share, in settlement of a total amount of debt of $60,000.

Number of creditors: 1 creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 22, 2019.

ELIXXER LTD. («ELXR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 600 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,10 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 60 000 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation d'initiés / Group Pro : Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 22 août 2019.

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted to extend the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 13,000,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 28, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 28, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of $1,300,000 convertible debentures and 13,000,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by TSX Venture Exchange effective on December 18, 2018.

RESSOURCES EXPLOR INC. (« EXS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté de prolonger la date d'échéance des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 13 000 000 Date initiale d'échéance des bons : 28 novembre 2019 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : 28 novembre 2020 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 1 300 000 $ de débentures convertibles et 13 000 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par Bourse de croissance TSX le 18 décembre 2018.

EXPLOR RESOURCES INC. ("EXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debentures, Amendments

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to amend the following convertible debentures:

Convertible Debentures: $1,300,000



Original Maturity Date: November 28, 2019



Amended Maturity Date: November 28, 2020



Original Conversion Price: $0.05



Amended Conversion Price: $0.10 (the "Adjusted Conversion Price") effective on and after November 29, 2019, provided however that if the acquisition by Pure Nickel Inc. (« Pure Nickel ») of all the common shares of the Company based on an exchange ratio of one (1) Pure Nickel common share for every two (2) Company's common share (the "Transaction") is completed, the conversion price will be changed to the Adjusted Conversion Price effective on the date of completion of the Transaction.

The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 18, 2018.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 22, 2019.

RESSOURCES EXPLOR INC. (« EXS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Débentures convertibles, Amendements

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 23 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société afin de modifier les débentures convertibles suivantes :

Débentures convertibles : 1 300 000 $



Date d'échéance initiale : 28 novembre 2019



Date d'échéance amendée : 28 novembre 2020



Prix de conversion initial : 0,05 $



Prix de conversion amendé : 0,10 $ (le « prix de conversion ajusté ») en vigueur le et après le 29 novembre 2019, sous réserve cependant que si l'acquisition par Pure Nickel Inc. (« Pure Nickel ») de toute les actions ordinaires de la société basée sur un ratio d'échange de une (1) action ordinaire de Pure Nickel pour chaque deux (2) actions ordinaires de la société (la « transaction ») est complétée, le prix de conversion sera modifié au prix de conversion ajusté en vigueur à la date de clôture de la transaction.

Les débentures convertibles ont été émises en vertu d'un placement privé tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 18 décembre 2018.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 22 octobre 2019.

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 431,700 shares at a deemed price of $0.155 per share to settle outstanding debt for $66,916.56 and 133,400 shares at a deemed price of $0.170 per share to settle outstanding debt for $22,680.64, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company pursuant to an agreement dated September 27, 2019.

The Company issued a news release dated October 22, 2019 when the shares were issued.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NORDIC GOLD INC. ("NOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 26,612,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$1,000,000.00 (approximately $1,330,600.00 in CAD).

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 3, 2019:

Convertible Debenture US$8,500,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at CDN$0.30. Conversion will be calculated based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate to US dollars at the close of business the day prior to conversion



Maturity date: December 1, 2020.



Interest rate: 12% per annum, payable quarterly in cash.



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount of debenture Greenstone Resources II L.P. T US$8,500,000

Arrangement Fee: $US255,000 payable to Greenstone Resources II L.P.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 17, 2019:

Number of Shares: 12,222,221 shares



Purchase Price: $USD0.18 per share



Warrants: 3,888,888 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,888,888 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $USD0.23 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases on September 20, 2019, and October 18, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PROAM EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("PMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,819,146 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $90,957.33.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Number

of Shares Glenco MacDonald Holdings Ltd.







(Donald L. MacDonald, Maureen MacDonald) Y $90,957.33 $0.05 1,819,146

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, October 22, 2019 trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("CJC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 25, 2018, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an amending Option Agreement (the "Agreement") whereby the Company will provide 300,000 shares and no cash consideration instead of $50,000 in cash and 350,000 shares on the 1st anniversary of the Agreement. All the other terms of the Agreement remain unchanged and, upon completion, will provide them the option to acquire the Rolling Pond Property in Mossehead Gold Belt, Newfoundland.

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION ("SGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2019, and April 8, 2019:

Convertible Debenture US$7,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at US$0.08 of principal outstanding



Maturity date: Three years



Interest rate: 10% per annum, calculated annually, not in advance. Interest may be paid in cash or in shares with separate Exchange approval.



Number of Placees: 59 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Debenture Brian Lock Y US$200,000 Peter Tegart Y US$10,000 Peter A. Brieger Y US$30,000 Matco Holdings Ltd. (Bruce Dawson) Y US$1,467,000 Ianco Holdings Ltd. (Ian Dawson) Y US$1,466,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P US$20,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: Murray Bockhold receives US$175,000 in debentures with terms as above.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on April 29, 2019. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 17, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 2,855,726 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 11,351,265 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 11,351,265 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,351,265 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years subject to acceleration if. the closing price of the Issuer's common shares is at a price equal to or greater than $0.29 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 71 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares S.S. Madison Holdings Ltd. Y 200,000 (Steven Stein)



Bradley Rourke Y 454,545 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [7 Placees] P 1,578,545

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $15,003.00 cash; 100,020 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $7,620.00 cash; 50,800 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $9,002.40 cash; 40,920 warrants Elemental Capital Partners, LLP $3,897.00 cash; 25,980 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $5,999.99 cash; 27,272 warrants RedPlug Inc. $12,060.00 cash; 80,400 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for two years from closing, subject to acceleration.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Property Option Agreement dated October 15, 2019 between the Company and Rod Zimmerman (the "Vendor") whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire 3 mineral claims located near Quatse Lake, Nanaimo Mining Division, British Columbia. Consideration is $100,000, 1,000,000 common shares and $200,000 in exploration expenditures over a four year period. The claims are subject to a 2% NSR on commercial production in favour of the Vendor.

Ron Loewen will receive a finder's fee of 80,000 common shares.

TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 30, 2019, between Terrax Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's-length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Gold Matter Corporation (the "Target") – a privately held company that holds the option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Mulligan project, located in New Brunswick.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 5,000,000 common shares to the Vendors as consideration.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 30, 2019 and October 22, 2019.

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two year period from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Glenn Smith Y 1,500,000

Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANIES

GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 23, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 23, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

