TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Dec 02, 2019, 18:42 ET
VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 25, 2019, effective at the open on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on November 29, 2019.
____________________________________
WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 31, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (35) thirty five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 4, 2019, the common shares of Westkam Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
7,401,220
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WKG
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
96041W207
|
(new)
________________________________________
19/12/2 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced in a press release dated October 15, 2019:
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,990,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.80 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,495,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,495,000 non-flow-through common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.50 until May 21, 2021
|
Number of Placees:
|
48 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
2,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp., Generic Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 7, 2019 and November 21, 2019.
________________________________________
AMEX EXPLORATION INC. («AMX»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 décembre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 octobre 2019:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
4 990 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
1,80 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription:
|
2 495 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 495 000 actions ordinaires non-accréditives
|
Prix d'exercice des bons:
|
1,50 $ jusqu'au 21 mai 2021
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
48 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
2 000 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
PI Financial Corp., Generic Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp. et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 7 novembre 2019 et 21 novembre 2019.
________________________________________
BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection to a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated November w21, 2019 between the Company and Laurence Sookochoff whereby the Company has acquire a mineral claimed located at the Pride of the West Fraction – Crown Grant Mineral Claim, Greenwood Mining Division, British Columbia. Consideration is $25,000 and 100,000 common shares.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
28,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.65 for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ECC VENTURES 1 CORP. ("EONE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 28, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.
______________________________________
ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 28, 2019:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
6,531,632 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.27 per flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,265,816 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,265,816 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.30
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$20,800.00 cash
|
Mackie Research Capital Corp.
|
$799.20 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:51 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, BC to Calgary, AB.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 shares and 200,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Warrants:
|
200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of an additional 0.5% royalty interest on the Loki Diamond Project (the "Additional Royalty") to Umgeni Holdings International Limited ("Umgeni") pursuant to an amended and restated royalty agreement dated July 31, 2019 (the "Agreement") Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Umgeni acquired the Additional Royalty by making a cash payment of $266,000. This was a non-arm's length transaction as Umgeni is controlled by Christopher Jennings, an insider of the Company. No finder's fee was payable.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 7, 2019 and September 3, 2019.
________________________________________
NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted – Change of Business and/or Reverse Takeover
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OCEANIC IRON ORE CORPORATION ("FEO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Due to Imbalance of Orders; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
Share this article