VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ -

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated November 25, 2019, effective at the open on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on November 29, 2019.

____________________________________

WESTKAM GOLD CORP. ("WKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 31, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (35) thirty five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 4, 2019, the common shares of Westkam Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,401,220 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: WKG (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 96041W207 (new)

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. ("AMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement as announced in a press release dated October 15, 2019:

Number of Securities: 4,990,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $1.80 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,495,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,495,000 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.50 until May 21, 2021



Number of Placees: 48 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 2,000,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp., Generic Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (together, the "Underwriters") received a cash

commission equal to 6% of the aggregate proceeds, excluding proceeds from

the issuance of flow-through common shares on the president's list for which a

commission of 3% of such gross proceeds was be paid by the Issuer. The

Underwriters also received 256,799 non-transferable warrants to purchase

256,799 common shares at a price of $1.50 per share for a period of 18 months.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 7, 2019 and November 21, 2019.

________________________________________

AMEX EXPLORATION INC. («AMX»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 octobre 2019:

Nombre d'actions: 4 990 000 actions accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 1,80 $ par action accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription: 2 495 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 495 000 actions ordinaires non-accréditives



Prix d'exercice des bons: 1,50 $ jusqu'au 21 mai 2021



Nombre de souscripteurs: 48 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 2 000 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: PI Financial Corp., Generic Capital Corporation, Canaccord Genuity Corp. et

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. (les « Preneurs fermes ») ont reçu une

commission en espèces égal à 6 % du produit total, excluant le produit

résultant de l'émission d'actions ordinaires accréditives sur la liste du président

pour lequel une commission de 3 % a été payée. Les Preneurs fermes ont

aussi reçu 256 799 bons de souscription non-transférables permettant de

souscrire à 256 799 actions ordinaires au prix de 1,50 $ par action pour une

période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 7 novembre 2019 et 21 novembre 2019.

________________________________________

BARRIAN MINING CORP. ("BARI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Fundamental Acquisition

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection to a Mineral Property Acquisition Agreement dated November w21, 2019 between the Company and Laurence Sookochoff whereby the Company has acquire a mineral claimed located at the Pride of the West Fraction – Crown Grant Mineral Claim, Greenwood Mining Division, British Columbia. Consideration is $25,000 and 100,000 common shares.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 28,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 14,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ECC VENTURES 1 CORP. ("EONE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated November 28, 2019, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 31, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

______________________________________

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 28, 2019:

Number of FT Shares: 6,531,632 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.27 per flow through share



Warrants: 3,265,816 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,265,816 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 6 Placees



Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp. $20,800.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corp. $799.20 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:51 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver, BC to Calgary, AB.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 shares and 200,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $40,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Warrants: 200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the disposition of an additional 0.5% royalty interest on the Loki Diamond Project (the "Additional Royalty") to Umgeni Holdings International Limited ("Umgeni") pursuant to an amended and restated royalty agreement dated July 31, 2019 (the "Agreement") Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Umgeni acquired the Additional Royalty by making a cash payment of $266,000. This was a non-arm's length transaction as Umgeni is controlled by Christopher Jennings, an insider of the Company. No finder's fee was payable.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 7, 2019 and September 3, 2019.

________________________________________

NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:30 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NXGOLD LTD. ("NXN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted – Change of Business and/or Reverse Takeover

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORPORATION ("FEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, Due to Imbalance of Orders; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TILL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("TIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, December 2, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

