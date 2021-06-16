VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BLUE STAR GOLD CORP. ("BAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated May 18, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening June 18, 2021, the common shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,603,172 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BAU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 09607B202 (new)

________________________________________

EQUBE GAMING LIMITED ("EQG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated May 22, 2021, effective at the open on Friday, June 18, 2021 the shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on June 15, 2021.

_________________________________________

NUMINUS WELLNESS INC. ("NUMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Friday, June 18, 2021 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1 – Industrial Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 16, 2021.

________________________________________

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC") ("RHC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Unit Offering

The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated May 31, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan and the Ontario Securities Commission. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of units of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Offering occurred on June 8, 2021, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000.

Underwriter(s): Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Offering: 30,000,000 units of the Company (each a "Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share.

Unit Price: $0.50 per Unit

Warrant Exercise Price/Term: days. $0.75 per Common Share until 5:00 pm (Calgary time) on the date that is 24 months from the closing of the Offering, provided that the Warrants will be subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing notice in writing to the holders of Warrants if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the Exchange is greater than $1.25 per common share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days.

Broker Warrants: 2,415,000 Broker Warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Unit ("Broker Warrant Unit") at $0.50 per Unit until 5:00 pm (Toronto time) on the date that is 24 months from the closing of the Offering. Each Broker Warrant Unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Broker Warrant Unit Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant Unit Warrant will have the same terms as the Warrants issuable pursuant to the Offering and will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.75 for 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

Overallotment Option: The Underwriters have elected to exercise the Overallotment Option, in full, for an additional 4,500,000 Units representing 15% of the aggregate number of Units offered under the Offering and granted to cover the Underwriters' over-allocation position, on the same terms as those issued in the Offering. The closing of the Overallotment Option has occurred on June 8, 2021 concurrently with the Units comprising the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 31, 2021.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening on Friday, June 18, 2021, the Warrants will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan

Capitalization: 17,250,000 Warrants are issued and outstanding, subject to the exercise of the Broker Warrant Units.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RHC.WT CUSIP Number: 78029U 12 2

The Warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. One whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.75 per share and will expire on June 8, 2023 subject to the acceleration clause described in greater detail above and in the Prospectus.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

[formerly Oro X Mining Corp. ("OROX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors April 6, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday June 18, 2021, the common shares of Silver X Mining Corp. will remain halted on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Oro X Mining Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,220,779 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: AGX (new) CUSIP Number: 828341107 (new)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Dividend per Unit: $0.0375 Payable Date: July 15, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Cdn Unit: CA $0.03333 Distribution per US Unit: US $0.03333 Payable Date: July 15, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-distribution Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution dated May 17, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday, June 18, 2021, the common shares of World Copper Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'junior natural resource - mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,083,994 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WCU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 981448 20 2 (new)

________________________________________

21/06/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 15, 2021, the company name should have read as follows:

AUSTON CAPITAL CORP. ("ASTN.P")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 15, 2021, the Number of Shares stated in the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Number of Shares: 4,812,500 Flow-Through Shares and 2,286,735 Non-Flow-Through Shares

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

________________________________________

CANADIAN PREMIUM SAND INC. ("CPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 20,799,200 shares

Purchase Price: $0.25 per share

Warrants: None

Number of Placees: 84 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Glenn Leroux Y 140,000 Lowell Jackson Y 250,000 Rodrigo Sousa Y 210,700 Richard Williams Y 200,000 John Assman Y 250,000 Paramount Resources (Clayton H. Riddell) Y 4,000,000







Finder's Fee: $78,700 aggregate cash payable to

IA Private Wealth

Raymond James Ltd.

PI Financial Corp.

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 16, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated March 19, 2021 between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Seller"), Agnico Eagle Finland OY and Agnico Eagle Sweden AB (collectively, "Seller Group"), Gold Line Resources Ltd. ("Buyer"), and EMX Royalty Corporation ("EMX"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Buyer will acquire 100% interest in the Seller Group's Oijarvi gold project in Finland and the Solvik gold project in Sweden, subject to the Seller retaining a 2% net smelter return royalty on the projects, and EMX will acquire the option to acquire from the Seller half (1%) of such royalty for US$1,000,000 for an aggregate purchase price of US$10,000,000. Consideration payable to the Seller is US$7,000,000 cash by the Buyer, US$1,500,000 in Buyer shares, US$1,500,000 in EMX shares. The deemed price per EMX share is subject to be the greater of the minimum floor price of CAD$3.39, being the Discounted Market Price, or the 20-day VWAP preceding issuance. EMX will receive additional share and cash payments from the Buyer as reimbursement for the US$1,500,000 shares issued to the Seller.

For more information, refer to EMX's news release dated March 22, 2021.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:40 a.m. PST, June 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, June 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE GOOD SHROOM CO INC. ("MUSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:04 a.m. PST, June 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HELIOSTAR METALS LTD. ("HSTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, June 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $800.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

MEDX HEALTH CORP. ("MDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement - Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 14, 2021

Number of Shares:

5,592,221 Common Shares Purchase Price:

$0.18 per Common Share Warrants:

5,592,221 share purchase warrants to purchase

5,592,221 shares Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a two (2) year period Number of Placees:

6 Placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finder's Fee: 724 Capital Corp. $60,000.00 in cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on May 1, 2020. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated September 4, 2020 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of $19,179,049 pursuant to the "at-the-market" offering from September 2020 to April 2021 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the four months ended December 31, 2020 occurred for gross proceeds of $3,835,447.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Cormark Securities (USA) Limited

Offering: 282,700 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, with an average sale price of $13.57 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $95,886.18 in aggregate for the quarter ended December 31, 2020



The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $12,662,494.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Cormark Securities (USA) Limited

Offering: 1,031,493 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2021

Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, with an average sale price of $12.28 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $316,562.35 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2021



The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the month ended April 30, 2021 occurred for gross proceeds of $2,681,108.

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital, BMO Capital Markets Corp. and Cormark Securities (USA) Limited

Offering: 234,907 shares in aggregate during the month ended April 30, 2021

Share Price: Varying prices during the month ended April 30, 2021, with an average sale price of $11.41 per share

Agents' Warrants: None

Over-allotment Option: None

Agents' Commission: 2.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $67,027.70 in aggregate for the month ended April 30, 2021

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated May 1, 2020 and Prospectus Supplement dated September 4, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

________________________________________

PHILIPPINE METALS INC. ("PHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:07 p.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at a.m. PST, , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHINE BOX CAPITAL CORP. ("RENT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated June 14, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 1, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated June 1, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 4, 2021, for gross proceeds of $2,374,416.80.

Agents: iA Private Wealth Inc.

Offering: 5,936,042 shares and 2,968,021 warrants. Each full warrant is exercisable into one share at $0.50 for 12 months from closing.

Share Price: $0.40 per share

Agents' Commission: $89,080 cash and 176,025 non-transferable warrants, with each warrant exercisable into one share at $0.50 per share until June 4, 2022.

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:07 p.m. PST, June 15, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 16, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, June 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

