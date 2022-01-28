VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Halt, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the plan of arrangement among Cardero Resource Corp. ("Cardero" or the "Company"), World Copper Ltd. ("World Copper") and 1302172 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco") , a wholly-owned subsidiary of World Copper, pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated September 17, 2021, as amended on October 22, 2021 and December 28, 2021 and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of Cardero common shares (the "Cardero Shares") will receive for each Cardero Share held at the closing of the Arrangement, a ratio of common shares of World Copper ("World Copper Shares") exchanged for such number of Cardero Shares that will result in the shareholders of World Copper collectively holding, on a post-Arrangement basis, 60% of the resulting issuer shares and the former Cardero shareholders collectively holding, on a post-Arrangement basis, 40% of the resulting issuer shares on an undiluted basis, without giving effect to any concurrent financing completed by World Copper before the closing of the Arrangement. Based on elections received from shareholders of Cardero under the terms of the Arrangement and after pro-rationing and adjustments in accordance with the Arrangement, shareholders of Cardero will receive 0.200795 of a World Copper Share for each Cardero Share.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Cardero was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 10, 2021 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on December 14, 2021. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement has closed on January 28, 2022, and the full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Company's Information Circular dated November 1, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Halt:

Effective at 4:51 am PST on January 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company have been halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Delist:

Further to the completion of the Arrangement effective at the close of business Monday January 31, 2022, the common shares of Cardero will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of Cardero.

CUSPIS CAPITAL III LTD. ("CIII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated December 23, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Alberta Securities Commissions effective December 24, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $5,000,000 (25,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on January 31, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Tuesday, February 1, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on February 1, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 35,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: 10,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: CIII.P CUSIP Number: 23168Y105 Agent: iA Private Wealth Inc.



Agent's Options: 2,500,000 options to purchase one share at $0.20 for a period of 5 years from the date of the listing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated December 23, 2021.

Company Contact: William Ollerhead Company Address: 77 King Street West, Suite 700

Toronto, Ontario M5K 1G8 Company Phone Number: (416) 214-4810 Company email: [email protected]

HELIOSX LITHIUM & TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("HX")

[formerly DAJIN LITHIUM CORP. ("DJI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on January 19, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the common shares of HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Dajin Lithium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

36,181,804 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HX (new) CUSIP Number: 42329P 10 0 (new)

IMAGINE LITHIUM INC. ("ILI")

[formerly INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to director's resolution passed on January 19, 2022, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening February 1, 2022, the common shares of Imagine Lithium Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Infinite Ore Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

211,702,018 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ILI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 45250Q104 (NEW)

NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist, Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (the "Parent"), 2872122 Ontario Limited (the "Purchaser") and Neo Lithium Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser purchased 100% of the common shares of the Company in exchange for $6.50 in cash for each common share.

Delist:

As a result of the Arrangement, the Company will be delisted at the close of business on Monday, January 31, 2022.

The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular, dated November 8, 2021, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. For further information please refer to the company's news release dated January 26, 2022.

Private Placement:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,275,500 common shares



Purchase Price: $6.50 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement.

PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP. ("POE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has declared the following dividend(s):

Cash Distribution

Dividend per Share: $0.40 Payable Date: February 10, 2022 Record Date: February 2, 2022 Ex-Distribution Date: February 11, 2022 Due Bill Redemption Date: February 14, 2022

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company has declared a cash distribution of $0.40 per common share payable February 10, 2022 to shareholders of record February 2, 2022. The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on February 1, 2022 to and including the Payment date of February 10, 2022. Sellers of the common shares on the Exchange from February 2, 2022, will not be entitled to the distribution and any distribution payments received in accounts will be withdrawn. Holders including buyers on February 2, 2022 will be entitled to receive the distribution. The common shares will commence trading on the Exchange on an ex-distribution basis effective from the opening on February 11, 2022. The due bill redemption date will be February 14, 2022. The cash distribution referenced herein will be effected as a reduction in the stated capital of the common shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 18, 2022.

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Option Agreement dated January 20, 2022 between the Company and Ryan Burke (the "Optionor") whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Catch property that is located in south-central Yukon. The aggregate consideration is $325,000, the issuance of up to 2,000,000 common shares and incurring $3,600,000 in exploration expenditure on or before December 31, 2026.

The Optionor will retain:

a 2% net smelter return royalty of which one-half can be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance; and a milestone payment of $1.00 per ounce of gold equivalent upon the identification of a measured or indicated mineral resource on the property equal to or greater than 1,000,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, Jan.28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Fuse Cobalt Inc. ("FUSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2022:

Number of Shares: 32,900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 32,900,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,900,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 24 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Tina Whyte Y 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 1 placee





Finder's Fee: Research Capital Corporation – $37,750 cash.

Ron Loewen – 2,285,000 shares.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 26, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

GOLD LINE RESOURCES LTD. ("GLDL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a purchase and sale agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended March 25, 2021, June 11, 2021 and December 21, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Gold Line Resources Ltd. (the "Company'), Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB ("EMSAB") and Viad Royalties AB ("VRAB") (collectively, the "Sellers"), both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of EMX Royalty Corp. ("EMX"), whereby the Company has agreed to acquire the Kattisavan nr 102 License (the "Kattisavan License") and the Oijarvi exploration reservation (the "Oijarvi Reservation"), located in Finland.

In consideration for the acquisition of the Oijarvi Reservation, the Company has agreed to: (i) reimburse EMSAB for CDN$30,000 in costs associated with the Oijarvi Reservation; (ii) issue 1,125,000 common shares to EMX within 15 days of the closing date; (iii) grant the Sellers an uncapped 3% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"), subject to a purchase right in favour of the Company exercisable within six years from the closing date to acquire 1% of the NSR (resulting in the Sellers holding a 2% NSR); and (iv) pay the Sellers annual advance royalty ("AAR") payments of 30 ounces of gold commencing on the second anniversary of the closing date, with each AAR payment increasing by five ounces of gold per year up to a maximum of 75 ounces of gold per year.

In consideration for the acquisition of the Kattisavan License, the Company reimbursed EMSAB for SEK 501,949 in costs associated with the License.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 10, 2021 and January 25, 2022.

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2021:

Number of Flow-Through Units: 2,500,000 common share flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share non-flow through purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Number of Common Shares: 600,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the company and one full Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT Unit; $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 1,850,000 Warrants to purchase 1,850,000 common shares.



Warrant Price: $0.075 exercisable for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.



Forced Exercised Provision: The Warrants will expire 30 days after a Company news release and written notice to the warrant holders after the date on which the Company's 10-day Market Price is at or has exceeded $0.10 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup= P Number of Securities Brian Testo Y 600,000 Units Aggregate ProGroup



(1 placee) P 500,000 FT Units

Finder's Fees: $1,500 Cash Commission and 30,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Hampton Securities Limited.

$6,000 Cash Commission and 120,000 Finder's Warrants paid to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

Finders' Warrants may be exercised at $0.075 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance and are subject to the Forced Exercise Provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC") ("HFC.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST Jan. 28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 12, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on January 19, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MORIEN RESOURCES CORP. ("MOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 27, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 3,763,300 public float shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by National Bank Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 28, 2022

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:39 a.m. PST, Jan.28, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

QUEENSLAND GOLD HILLS CORP. ("OZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Sale Agreement dated January 20, 2022 between Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (the Company) and Orefox Exploraton Pty Ltd. and Warwick Anderson (the Vendor) whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in Orefox Exploration Pty. Ltd. which holds exploration permit EMP 27507. EMP 27507 encompasses 90 sq. km. located in Queensland, Australia. Consideration is 300,000 common shares.

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:23 p.m. PST, Jan. 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SALONA GLOBAL MEDICAL DEVICE CORPORATION ("SGMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Jan. 28, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SAVANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("SAC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan. 27, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. ("VERT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a mineral property acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 6, 2022 among the Company and Magaly Dallaire and Frederic Bergeron (the "Vendors"), pursuant to which the Company acquired certain mineral claims in the province of Quebec (the "Claims") from the Vendors. As consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $25,000 and issue up to 3,500,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendors.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain rights to the amazonite and gemstones produced from the Claims. The Company has also granted a royalty right on mineral product (excluding amazonite and gemstones), as more fully described in the Company's news releases of January 17, 2022 and January 27, 2022.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated January 17, 2022 and January 27, 2022, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with the plan of arrangement among World Copper Ltd. ("World Copper" or the "Company"), Cardero Resource Corp. ("Cardero"), and 1302172 B.C. Ltd. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of World Copper, pursuant to the terms of an arrangement agreement dated September 17, 2021, as amended on October 22, 2021 and December 28, 2021, and a court-approved plan of arrangement under section 288 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of Cardero common shares (the "Cardero Shares") will receive, for each Cardero Share held at the closing of the Arrangement, a ratio of common shares of World Copper ("World Copper Shares") exchanged for such number of Cardero Shares that will result in the shareholders of World Copper collectively holding, on a post-Arrangement basis, 60% of the resulting issuer shares, and the former Cardero shareholders collectively holding, on a post-Arrangement basis, 40% of the resulting issuer shares on an undiluted basis, without giving effect to any concurrent financing completed by World Copper before the closing of the Arrangement. Based on elections received from shareholders of Cardero under the terms of the Arrangement and after pro-rationing and adjustments in accordance with the Arrangement, shareholders of Cardero will receive 0.200795 of a World Copper Share for each Cardero Share. The Arrangement has resulted in 29,389,236 World Copper Shares being issued.

The Exchange has been advised that the Supreme Court of British Columbia provided its final order approving the plan of arrangement on December 14, 2021. The Exchange has been advised that the Arrangement has closed on January 28, 2022, and the full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in Cardero's Information Circular dated November 1, 2021, which is available under Cardero's profile on SEDAR.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which 90,483,813 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 20,902,677



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 28, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,025,406 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,025,406 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,025,406 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period, subject to accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 15 placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable received 64,600 units, each unit consist of one common share and one warrant. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.20 for a one year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on January 25, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period.

