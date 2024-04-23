VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1179

TRIFECTA GOLD LTD. ("TG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on February 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening April 25, 2024, the common shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

20,024,822 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: TG (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 89615V200 (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/04/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1180

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:49 a.m. PST, April 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1181

ATACAMA COPPER CORPORATION ("ACOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, April 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1182

BLOCKCHAINK2 CORP. ("BITK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 21, 2024:

Number of Units: 1,884,437 Units



Purchase Price: $0.265 per Unit



Warrants: 942,218 Share Purchase Warrants to purchase 942,218 Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 per Common Share for a two year period Warrant Acceleration Provision: At the Company's option, if, at any time, the

average closing price is equal to or greater than $1.25 for 20 consecutive

trading days ("20-Day Period"). In the event of Acceleration, the Expiry Date

will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company issues the

acceleration notice through a news release, provided that the acceleration

notice is issued within 10 business days after the end of the particular 20- Day

Period.



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 553,388 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 18, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1183

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 12,201,837 existing warrants (the "Existing Warrants") of the Company. Each Existing Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.09 per share, as described in the Company's news releases dated February 7 and February 15, 2024.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of the Existing Warrants that exercised their warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant (the "Incentive Warrant") entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share that will expire at the earlier of (i) two years from the date of issuance; and (ii) at the Company's option, 30 days, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.25.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on February 16, 2024 and expired on March 1, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 3,933,363 Existing Warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $354,002.67 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 3,933,363 common shares and 3,933,363 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of Existing Warrants: 3,933,363 common shares

Purchase Price (exercise price of the Existing Warrants): $0.09 per common share

Incentive Warrants: 3,933,363 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,933,363 common shares

Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.15 per share which will expire on the earlier of (i) March 11, 2026; and (ii) at the Company's option, 30 days, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.25.

Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares











Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 115,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 390,000

All Existing Warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire common shares as per the original terms of the Existing Warrants.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 7, 2024, February 15, 2024, and March 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1184

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on June 20, 2023. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an at-the-market offering of shares ("ATM Distribution") made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the ATM Distribution. The Company raised aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,008,256.36 pursuant to the ATM Distribution from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 as set out below.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the ATM Distribution during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 occurred for gross proceeds of US$2,008,256.36.

Agents: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity

Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Canaccord

Genuity LLC and Jett Capital Advisors, LLC



Offering: 495,765 shares in aggregate during the quarter ended March 31, 2024



Share Price: Varying prices during the quarter ended, with an average sale price of U.S.$4.05 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Over-allotment Option: None



Agents' Commission: 3.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being U.S.$50,206.42 in aggregate for the quarter ended March 31, 2024

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated June 20, 2023, the Prospectus Supplement dated June 26, 2023, and the news release dated April 4, 2024 which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1185

JASPER COMMERCE INC. ("JPIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:58 p.m. PST, April 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1186

LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. ("LNGE") ("LNGE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, April 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1187

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT.B") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:21 a.m. PST, April 23, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1188

NOWVERTICAL GROUP INC. ("NOW") ("NOW.WT.B") ("NOW.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, April 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1189

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 23, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1190

SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP. ("SCOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a royalty agreement dated April 10, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Franco-Nevada Corporation (the "Purchaser), whereby the Company will sell to the Purchaser a 2% gross production royalty on all minerals produced from its claims located in the Golden Triangle area, for $8,100,000 cash (the "Sale of Royalty").

According to the Agreement, the Purchaser has the option to buy an additional 0.5% gross production royalty, depending on the Company's future decisions regarding construction or project studies on its properties, with the purchase price to be determined in the future. Additionally, the Purchaser has also secured a right of first refusal on any new royalty, streaming, or similar interest that the Company might offer to third parties in the future. These transactions could require prior approval from the Exchange once the terms are finalized.

In consideration of advisory services provided, the Company will pay $625,000 in cash and issue 3,000,000 warrants (the "Advisory Warrants") to an arm's length advisory in relation to the Sale of Royalty and the private placement (details of which are disclosed below). Each Advisory Warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise of $0.19 per common share for two years from issuance.

The transaction is arm's length in nature.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 2, 2024 and April 15, 2024.

Private Placement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 2, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,422,994 Charity Flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.275 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 545,455









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April15, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1191

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 23, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 14, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,210,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 3,105,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,105,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 1,300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $10,740 N/A 214,800

Finder Warrant terms: Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.075 per share for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 23, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]