TORNADO INFRASTRUCTURE EQUIPMENT LTD. ("TGH")

[formerly Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. ("TGH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 24, 2024 the Company has changed its name as follows: Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the common shares of Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

137,556,119 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TGH (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 891082109 (NEW)

_______________________________________

24/12/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3760

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $733,537.95



Offering: 4,890,253 Listed Shares with 4,890,253 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 12,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 6, 2024, November 21, 2024 and December 9, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3761

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,280,199.60 Offering: 1,778,055 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.72 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 42,016





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a 1-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024, October 22, 2024, November 12, 2024, November 21, 2024, and December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3762

BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,349,998.10 Offering: 2,611,109 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 1,305,555 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.90 per FT Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.10 per Listed Share for a 1-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 138,888 201,110





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 1-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024, October 31, 2024, November 12, 2024, November 21, 2024, and December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3763

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 690,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 19, 2024 to December 18, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3764

CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length mineral property acquisition agreement dated October 10, 2023, for 100% interest in 2 mineral claims located in British Columbia (the "Properties"). The Properties are contiguous to the Company's Copper Dome Project.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION N/A 1,000,000 common shares N/A

No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2023.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3765

F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $8,000,000



Federal Flow-Through

Offering: 7,500,000 Federal Flow-Through Listed Shares with 3,750,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.375 per Federal Flow-Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share until October 31, 2026.



Saskatchewan Flow-Through

Offering: 12,500,000 Saskatchewan Flow-Through Listed Shares with 6,250,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.415 per Saskatchewan Flow-Through Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share until October 31, 2026







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Lead) N.A. 701,773

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N.A. 107,965

Haywood Securities Inc. N.A. 107,965

SCP Resource Finance LP N.A. 107,965

Eight Capital N.A. 53,982





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.32 for a two-year period until October 31, 2026.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 9, 2024, October 10, 2024, October 16, 2024 and October 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3766

LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3767

LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3768

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3769

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

