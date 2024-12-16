TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3759
TORNADO INFRASTRUCTURE EQUIPMENT LTD. ("TGH")
[formerly Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. ("TGH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 24, 2024 the Company has changed its name as follows: Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the common shares of Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Industrial' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
137,556,119 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TGH (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
891082109 (NEW)
_______________________________________
24/12/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3760
ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$733,537.95
|
Offering:
|
4,890,253 Listed Shares with 4,890,253 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a five-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 12,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 6, 2024, November 21, 2024 and December 9, 2024.
______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3761
BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,280,199.60
|
Offering:
|
1,778,055 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.72 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 42,016
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a 1-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 15, 2024, October 22, 2024, November 12, 2024, November 21, 2024, and December 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3762
BEDFORD METALS CORP. ("BFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,349,998.10
|
Offering:
|
2,611,109 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares with 1,305,555 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.90 per FT Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$1.10 per Listed Share for a 1-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 138,888 201,110
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $1.10 for a 1-year period
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 25, 2024, October 31, 2024, November 12, 2024, November 21, 2024, and December 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3763
BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 13, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 690,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 19, 2024 to December 18, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3764
CANADA ONE MINING CORP. ("CONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length mineral property acquisition agreement dated October 10, 2023, for 100% interest in 2 mineral claims located in British Columbia (the "Properties"). The Properties are contiguous to the Company's Copper Dome Project.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
CONSIDERATION
|
N/A
|
1,000,000 common shares
|
N/A
No finder's fee was paid.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2023.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3765
F3 URANIUM CORP. ("FUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$8,000,000
|
Federal Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
7,500,000 Federal Flow-Through Listed Shares with 3,750,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.375 per Federal Flow-Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share until October 31, 2026.
|
Saskatchewan Flow-Through
|
Offering:
|
12,500,000 Saskatchewan Flow-Through Listed Shares with 6,250,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.415 per Saskatchewan Flow-Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share until October 31, 2026
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. (Lead) N.A. 701,773
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. N.A. 107,965
|
Haywood Securities Inc. N.A. 107,965
|
SCP Resource Finance LP N.A. 107,965
|
Eight Capital N.A. 53,982
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.32 for a two-year period until October 31, 2026.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 9, 2024, October 10, 2024, October 16, 2024 and October 31, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3766
LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Clarification of Company Affairs; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3767
LUCERO ENERGY CORP. ("LOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3768
RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:24 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3769
ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
