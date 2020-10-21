TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on October 20, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol

Tier 

Company

Failure to File 

Period Ending (Y/M/D)

BEY    

2

Blacksteel Energy Inc

annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings   

2020/04/30








interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim 

2020/07/31

Upon revocation of the  Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements.  Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on October 23, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.  The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction.  IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT; A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance.  There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance.  SHOULD THIS OCCUR; A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated September 11, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 2 old for 3 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening on November 4, 2020.  The Company's Change of Business transaction has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the Company's filing statement is expected to be filed on SEDAR on or about October 21, 2020.  The Company expects to be classified as a 'technology' company from an "oil and gas" company.

Post - Split Capitalization:                     

Unlimited

shares with no par value of which

19,891,307

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares:                     

none



Transfer Agent:                              

Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol:                             

HOC

CUSIP Number:                              

445737109

(NEW)



Payable Date:                                

November 4, 2020

Record Date:                                 

October 26, 2020

Due Bill Trading Commences:         

October 23, 2020

Ex-distribution:                               

November 5, 2020


The new certificates will be mailed on or about November 4, 2020.  The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

Due Bills Trading

Approval for a 2 old for 3 new split was obtained by a Directors Resolution dated September 11, 2020.  The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on October 23, 2020 to and including the Payment date of November 4, 2020.  "Due bills" representing the entitlement will trade during the "due bill" period.  Accordingly, ex-distribution trading in the Company's shares will commence on the Exchange on November 5, 2020.

Please refer to the Company's news release October 20, 2020 on SEDAR for further details.

________________________________________

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated October 19, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on October 20, 2020, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts,  and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.

The Company is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 21222).

Offering:  27,272,728 common shares

Offering price: $1.10 per common share

Agent:  Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters

Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering. There are no agent warrants payable.


Greenshoe Option:

The Agent may over-allot the shares in connection with the Offering and the Company has granted to the Agent, an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $1.10 per share, up to the close of business November 22, 2020.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, October 23, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Friday, October 23, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $30,000,001 for a total of 27,272,728 common shares at $1.10 per share. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 100,749,095 common shares will be issued and outstanding after the closing of the Offering.

Escrowed Shares: None

Transfer Agent:  Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol: MAU
CUSIP Number: 61178L101

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 19, 2020.

Company contact: Kathy Love, Assistant Corporate Secretary 

Company address: 2000 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8

Company phone number: 604 512 2959
Company E-mail address:  [email protected]
Company website: www.montagegoldcorp.com

____________________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
[formerly Trius Investments Inc. ("TRU")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 16, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: TRU Precious Metals Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 23, 2020, the common shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Trius Investments Inc. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Holding Company' company.

Capitalization:

unlimited

shares with no par value of which

23,445,841

shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

Nil

shares



Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust Company


Trading Symbol:

TRU

(UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number:

89778V104

(NEW)

________________________________________

20/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,201,766 shares at $0.5011 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,604,404.75.

Number of Creditors:

1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Second Amendment Agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated September 15, 2020, in connection with an original Option Agreement dated July 8, 2015, which was initially amended on July 30, 2019, between Bessor Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Homegold Resources Ltd. and Johan Thom Shearer (collectively, the "Optionors").  Pursuant to terms of the Amendment Agreement, the Optionors and the Company have agreed to amend the payment terms and schedule throughout the year 2020 to 2022, which will now be satisfied with aggregate cash payments of $37,500, further issuing 1,300,000 common shares and incurring $150,000 in exploration expeditors before November 15, 2022.  The remaining payments for the year 2023 onwards, including upon the eventual sale of the mineral claims or the commencement of commercial production, will remain unchanged as per the original terms.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020.

________________________________________

COPPER NORTH MINING CORP. ("COL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,480,780 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,039.

Number of Creditors:

3 Creditors


Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor

Insider=Y/

Progroup=P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

# of Shares

Lorne Anderson

Y

$32,739

$0.05

654,780

Bill Koutsouras

Y

$84,000

$0.05

1,680,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 14, 2020:

Number of FT Shares:

6,666,668 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.15 per flow-through share


Warrants:

3,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,334 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.20


Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years


Number of Placees:

1 Placee


Finder's Fee:

QWEST INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT LTD. 

$70,000.00 cash; 466,667 warrants

INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SECURITIES INC.

$10,000.00 cash; 66,667 warrants


Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:  

$0.15


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 YEARS FROM CLOSING

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares:

490,197 flow-through shares

Purchase Price:

$0.51 per share

Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Finder's Fee:

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $20,000 and 39,215 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.51 per share for a two year period. 

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2020:

 

Flow-Through Shares:




Number of FT Shares:

7,860,099 flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants:

3,930,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,930,050 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:




Number of Non-FT Shares: 

29,210,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price:  

$0.05 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 

29,210,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,210,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry:

2 Years



Number of Placees:

90 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name

Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P 

# of Shares

Jean-Claude St-Amour

Y

1,000,000

England Communications Ltd.

Y

300,000

(Mike England)

Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [14 Placees]

P

4,383,366



Finder's Fee:




Integral Wealth Securities Limited

$1,600.00 cash; 32,000 warrants


PI Financial Corp. 

$27,460.00 cash; 524,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Ltd. 

$33,200.00 cash; 637,336 warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

$10,400.00 cash; 205,333 warrants 

Leede Jones Gable Inc.

$2,400.00 cash; 48,000 warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation 

$2,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. 

$4,880.00 cash; 97,600 warrants

Morris Tenaglia

$14,400.00 cash; 288,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

 2 year term

   

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 21, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

50,000,000 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.015 per share



Warrants:                                 

50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.05



Warrant Term to Expiry:            

2 Years



Number of Placees:                  

10 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Aberdeen International Inc.

Y

5,000,000

(Aberdeen International Inc n/a)




Finder's Fee:




PI Financial Corp

$50,505.00 cash; 3,367,000 warrants  



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:

expiry 24 months from issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020 and September 25, 2020:

Number of Shares:

8,768,036 flow-through shares

4,680,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price:

$0.30 per flow-through share

$0.25 per non-flow-through share



Warrants:

4,384,018 share purchase warrants attached to flow-through shares to purchase 4,384,018 non-flow-through shares

2,340,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow-through shares to purchase 2,340,000 non-flow-through shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

$0.45 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or greater than $0.60 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days



Number of Placees: 

36 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: 




Name 

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Shares

Gordon Keep 

100,000   f/f

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 

P

41,168   f/t

[2 Placees]

P

400,000  nft



Finder's Fee: 

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $14,000.03




Eventus Capital Corp. receives $70,000.01




Goodman & Company receives $17,500 and 70,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period subject to acceleration.




CIBC Wood Gundy receives $28,000.70




Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $77,014.01




Anthony Beruschi receives $3,500




T-Bone Ventures Inc. (John Rizzuti) receives $7,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020.

[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated July 4, 2020, as amended on August 30, 2020 (the "Agreement"), among the Company, Company's subsidiary, ML Nevada Corp., Huffington Capital Corp. (the "Purchaser") and Purchaser's subsidiary, whereby the Company has optioned up to 90% interest in Mohave Gold Project (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to pay an aggregate of $6,100,000 in cash and/or common shares to the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2020 and July 14, 2020.

________________________________________

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 28, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:


Number of FT Shares:

3,049,666 flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.45 per flow-through share


Warrants:

3,049,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,049,666 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.68


Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years


Non Flow-Through Shares:


Number of Non-FT Shares:

4,855,000 non flow-through shares


Purchase Price:

$0.40 per non flow-through share


Warrants:

4,855,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,855,000 shares


Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.60

Warrant Term to Expiry:

3 Years


Number of Placees:

32 Placees


Finder's Fee:


Canaccord Genuity Inc

$3,150.00 cash; 7,000 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc

$20,999.98 cash; 46,666 warrants


Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:

$0.40


Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 

3 Years

         

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 27, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:


# of Warrants:

2,674,644


Original Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 5, 2020      

New Expiry Date of Warrants:

November 5, 2022

Exercise Price of Warrants:

$0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,688,433 flow-through shares and 5,349,288 non flow-through shares, with 2,674,644 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 27, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2020.

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares:

5,490,910 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.55 per share



Warrants:

5,490,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,490,910 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.85 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

98 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y /  ProGroup=P

# of Shares



Peter Bernier 

Y

363,637

Jason Hynes 

Y

36,360

James Hedalen

Y

22,646

Plethora Precious Metals Fund

Y

90,909

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

411,138

[6 Placees]




Finder's Fee: 

Haywood Securities Inc. $51,616.32 cash and 93,848 finder warrants payable.




PI Financial Corp. $13,964.50 cash and 3,550 finder warrants payable.




Odlum Brown Limited $3,850 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.




German Mining Networks GmbH $31,888.82 cash payable.

                                                                                  

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).  The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated June 9, 2020 and June 15, 2020:

Number of Securities:

4,274,775 flow-through common shares

4,762,655 non flow-through common shares


Purchase Price:

$0.362 per flow-through common share

$0.20 per non flow-through common share


Number of Placees:

12 Placees


Insider / ProGroup Participation:


Name

Insider = Y / ProGroup = P

# of shares

Denis Bois

Y

50,000

Jean Dion

Y

250,000

Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)

P

266,161



Finder's Fee:

Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $89,999.98

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 9, 2020 and October 7, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 octobre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance 

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juin 2020 et 15 juin 2020:

Nombre d'actions:

4 274 775 actions accréditives ordinaires

4 762 655 actions non-accréditives ordinaires


Prix :

0,362 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,20 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire


Nombre de souscripteurs:         

12 souscripteurs


Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

# d'actions

Denis Bois

Y

50 000

Jean Dion

Y

250 000

Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)

P

266 161



Honoraire d'intermédiation:

Valeurs Mobilières Banque Laurentienne Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 89 999,98 $. 

                                             

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juillet 2020 et 7 octobre 2020.

                                                ________________________________________

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST, October 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 13, 2020 and August 17, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

65,914,707 common shares



Purchase Price:                        

CDN$0.15 per share



Warrants:                                 

32,957,353 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,957,353 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price:             

CDN$0.20 until September 10, 2023



Number of Placees:                  

85 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P

# of Units



John Kelso Cartwright 

Y

100,000

Cangeroo Capital Corp. (Terence Harbort) 

Y

266,667

Brent L Gilchrist 

Y

133,333

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd 

Y

6,515,374

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

200,000

[2 Placees]




Broker(s) Commission:

Aggregate of CDN$593,232.36 in cash and 1,977,441 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP and Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at CDN$0.15 until September 10, 2022.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 07, 2020:

Number of Shares:                   

45,427,463 shares



Purchase Price:                        

$0.22 per share



Warrants:                                 

45,427,463 share purchase warrants to purchase 45,427,463 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price:    

$0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry:            

3 Years



Number of Placees:                  

79 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P

# of Shares

Arturo Prestamo Elizondo

2,272,727



Finder's Fee:




Kincort Capital Partners Ltd.

$180,000.00 cash; 272,727 Finder Warrants 

Red Cloud Securities Inc.

$98,910.01 cash; 1,217,727 Finder Warrants 

Haywood Securities Inc.

$63,267.60 cash; 287,443 Finder Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp

$117,070.14 cash; 531,687 Finder Warrants 

Blue Lake Advisors SA

204,000 finder units.  Each finder unit has the same terms as the units.

Sightline Wealth Management LP 

$990.00 cash 

Corecam Pte. Ltd.

$26,400.00 cash; 120,000 Finder Warrants

VGZ Ltd. 

$13,200.00 cash; 60,000 Finder Warrants



-Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Issuer for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of Cdn$0.30 per share.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only.  Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document.  Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 31, 2020:

Number of Shares:

6,963,400 shares



Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share



Warrants:

3,481,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,481,700 shares



Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees:

17 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:




Name 

Insider=Y / ProGroup=P 

# of Shares



Latin Resources Limited 

Y

1,100,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

P

100,000

[1 Placee)




Finder's Fee: 

PAC Partners receives $26,999.40

             

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES ("LTD.")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,545,402 shares to settle outstanding debt for $254,540.35.

Number of Creditors:                

9 Creditors







Insider / Pro Group Participation:








Creditor 

Insider=Y / Progroup=P

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

# of Shares





Chris Gale

Y

$28,125.00

$0.10

281,250

Jason Cubitt Holdins Inc.



(Jason Cubitt) 

Y

$38,500

$0.10

385,000

Latin Resources Limited

Y

$33,815.75

$0.10

338,158










The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2020:

Number of Shares:

2,000,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.20 per shares


Warrants:

2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.30 for a three-year period.



Number of Placees:

1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 21, 2020.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE:  October 21, 2020
NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2020:

Number of Shares:

920,000 shares


Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share


Warrants:

920,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 920,000 shares


Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.25 for a one-year period


Number of Placees:

7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 20, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.  [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

