TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on October 20, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period Ending (Y/M/D)
|
BEY
|
2
|
Blacksteel Energy Inc
|
annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings
|
2020/04/30
|
interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim
|
2020/07/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open on October 23, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT; A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR; A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
_______________________________________
HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated September 11, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 2 old for 3 new basis.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening on November 4, 2020. The Company's Change of Business transaction has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the Company's filing statement is expected to be filed on SEDAR on or about October 21, 2020. The Company expects to be classified as a 'technology' company from an "oil and gas" company.
|
Post - Split Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
19,891,307
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
none
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HOC
|
CUSIP Number:
|
445737109
|
(NEW)
|
Payable Date:
|
November 4, 2020
|
Record Date:
|
October 26, 2020
|
Due Bill Trading Commences:
|
October 23, 2020
|
Ex-distribution:
|
November 5, 2020
The new certificates will be mailed on or about November 4, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.
Due Bills Trading
Approval for a 2 old for 3 new split was obtained by a Directors Resolution dated September 11, 2020. The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on October 23, 2020 to and including the Payment date of November 4, 2020. "Due bills" representing the entitlement will trade during the "due bill" period. Accordingly, ex-distribution trading in the Company's shares will commence on the Exchange on November 5, 2020.
Please refer to the Company's news release October 20, 2020 on SEDAR for further details.
________________________________________
MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated October 19, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on October 20, 2020, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.
The Company is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 21222).
Offering: 27,272,728 common shares
Offering price: $1.10 per common share
Agent: Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters
Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering. There are no agent warrants payable.
|
Greenshoe Option:
|
The Agent may over-allot the shares in connection with the Offering and the Company has granted to the Agent, an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $1.10 per share, up to the close of business November 22, 2020.
Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, October 23, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.
The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Friday, October 23, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $30,000,001 for a total of 27,272,728 common shares at $1.10 per share. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 100,749,095 common shares will be issued and outstanding after the closing of the Offering.
Escrowed Shares: None
Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation
Trading Symbol: MAU
CUSIP Number: 61178L101
For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 19, 2020.
Company contact: Kathy Love, Assistant Corporate Secretary
Company address: 2000 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8
Company phone number: 604 512 2959
Company E-mail address: [email protected]
Company website: www.montagegoldcorp.com
____________________________________________________
TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")
[formerly Trius Investments Inc. ("TRU")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 16, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: TRU Precious Metals Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, October 23, 2020, the common shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Trius Investments Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Holding Company' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
23,445,841
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
TRU
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
89778V104
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
20/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,201,766 shares at $0.5011 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,604,404.75.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Second Amendment Agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated September 15, 2020, in connection with an original Option Agreement dated July 8, 2015, which was initially amended on July 30, 2019, between Bessor Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Homegold Resources Ltd. and Johan Thom Shearer (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to terms of the Amendment Agreement, the Optionors and the Company have agreed to amend the payment terms and schedule throughout the year 2020 to 2022, which will now be satisfied with aggregate cash payments of $37,500, further issuing 1,300,000 common shares and incurring $150,000 in exploration expeditors before November 15, 2022. The remaining payments for the year 2023 onwards, including upon the eventual sale of the mineral claims or the commencement of commercial production, will remain unchanged as per the original terms.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020.
________________________________________
COPPER NORTH MINING CORP. ("COL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,480,780 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,039.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
3 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y/
Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Lorne Anderson
|
Y
|
$32,739
|
$0.05
|
654,780
|
Bill Koutsouras
|
Y
|
$84,000
|
$0.05
|
1,680,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 14, 2020:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
6,666,668 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,334 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.20
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
QWEST INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT LTD.
|
$70,000.00 cash; 466,667 warrants
|
INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SECURITIES INC.
|
$10,000.00 cash; 66,667 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 YEARS FROM CLOSING
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
490,197 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.51 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $20,000 and 39,215 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.51 per share for a two year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020.
________________________________________
INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
7,860,099 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,930,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,930,050 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
29,210,000 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per non flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
29,210,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,210,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
90 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Jean-Claude St-Amour
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
England Communications Ltd.
|
Y
|
300,000
|
(Mike England)
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [14 Placees]
|
P
|
4,383,366
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Integral Wealth Securities Limited
|
$1,600.00 cash; 32,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$27,460.00 cash; 524,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Ltd.
|
$33,200.00 cash; 637,336 warrants
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$10,400.00 cash; 205,333 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$2,400.00 cash; 48,000 warrants
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation
|
$2,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc.
|
$4,880.00 cash; 97,600 warrants
|
Morris Tenaglia
|
$14,400.00 cash; 288,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 year term
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
50,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.015 per share
|
Warrants:
|
50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aberdeen International Inc.
|
Y
|
5,000,000
|
(Aberdeen International Inc n/a)
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp
|
$50,505.00 cash; 3,367,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
expiry 24 months from issuance
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020 and September 25, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,768,036 flow-through shares
|
4,680,000 non-flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per flow-through share
|
$0.25 per non-flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,384,018 share purchase warrants attached to flow-through shares to purchase 4,384,018 non-flow-through shares
|
2,340,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow-through shares to purchase 2,340,000 non-flow-through shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.45 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or greater than $0.60 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days
|
Number of Placees:
|
36 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Gordon Keep
|
Y
|
100,000 f/f
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
41,168 f/t
|
[2 Placees]
|
P
|
400,000 nft
|
Finder's Fee:
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $14,000.03
|
Eventus Capital Corp. receives $70,000.01
|
Goodman & Company receives $17,500 and 70,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period subject to acceleration.
|
CIBC Wood Gundy receives $28,000.70
|
Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $77,014.01
|
Anthony Beruschi receives $3,500
|
T-Bone Ventures Inc. (John Rizzuti) receives $7,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020.
[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated July 4, 2020, as amended on August 30, 2020 (the "Agreement"), among the Company, Company's subsidiary, ML Nevada Corp., Huffington Capital Corp. (the "Purchaser") and Purchaser's subsidiary, whereby the Company has optioned up to 90% interest in Mohave Gold Project (the "Project").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to pay an aggregate of $6,100,000 in cash and/or common shares to the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2020 and July 14, 2020.
________________________________________
METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 28, 2020:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
3,049,666 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,049,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,049,666 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.68
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
4,855,000 non flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per non flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
4,855,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,855,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.60
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
32 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Inc
|
$3,150.00 cash; 7,000 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc
|
$20,999.98 cash; 46,666 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 27, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
2,674,644
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 5, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
November 5, 2022
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.35
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,688,433 flow-through shares and 5,349,288 non flow-through shares, with 2,674,644 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 27, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2020.
________________________________________
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,490,910 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.55 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,490,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,490,910 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.85 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
98 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Peter Bernier
|
Y
|
363,637
|
Jason Hynes
|
Y
|
36,360
|
James Hedalen
|
Y
|
22,646
|
Plethora Precious Metals Fund
|
Y
|
90,909
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
411,138
|
[6 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. $51,616.32 cash and 93,848 finder warrants payable.
|
PI Financial Corp. $13,964.50 cash and 3,550 finder warrants payable.
|
Odlum Brown Limited $3,850 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.
|
German Mining Networks GmbH $31,888.82 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated June 9, 2020 and June 15, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,274,775 flow-through common shares
|
4,762,655 non flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.362 per flow-through common share
|
$0.20 per non flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
12 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Denis Bois
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Jean Dion
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee)
|
P
|
266,161
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $89,999.98
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 9, 2020 and October 7, 2020.
RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 octobre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juin 2020 et 15 juin 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
4 274 775 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
4 762 655 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,362 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
0,20 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
12 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Denis Bois
|
Y
|
50 000
|
Jean Dion
|
Y
|
250 000
|
Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur)
|
P
|
266 161
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Valeurs Mobilières Banque Laurentienne Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 89 999,98 $.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juillet 2020 et 7 octobre 2020.
________________________________________
ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST, October 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 13, 2020 and August 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
65,914,707 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.15 per share
|
Warrants:
|
32,957,353 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,957,353 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.20 until September 10, 2023
|
Number of Placees:
|
85 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Units
|
John Kelso Cartwright
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Cangeroo Capital Corp. (Terence Harbort)
|
Y
|
266,667
|
Brent L Gilchrist
|
Y
|
133,333
|
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
|
Y
|
6,515,374
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,000
|
[2 Placees]
|
Broker(s) Commission:
|
Aggregate of CDN$593,232.36 in cash and 1,977,441 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP and Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at CDN$0.15 until September 10, 2022.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 07, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
45,427,463 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per share
|
Warrants:
|
45,427,463 share purchase warrants to purchase 45,427,463 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.30
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
79 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
Arturo Prestamo Elizondo
|
Y
|
2,272,727
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Kincort Capital Partners Ltd.
|
$180,000.00 cash; 272,727 Finder Warrants
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
|
$98,910.01 cash; 1,217,727 Finder Warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$63,267.60 cash; 287,443 Finder Warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp
|
$117,070.14 cash; 531,687 Finder Warrants
|
Blue Lake Advisors SA
|
204,000 finder units. Each finder unit has the same terms as the units.
|
Sightline Wealth Management LP
|
$990.00 cash
|
Corecam Pte. Ltd.
|
$26,400.00 cash; 120,000 Finder Warrants
|
VGZ Ltd.
|
$13,200.00 cash; 60,000 Finder Warrants
|
-Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Issuer for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of Cdn$0.30 per share.
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,963,400 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,481,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,481,700 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Latin Resources Limited
|
Y
|
1,100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[1 Placee)
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PAC Partners receives $26,999.40
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES ("LTD.")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,545,402 shares to settle outstanding debt for $254,540.35.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
9 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y / Progroup=P
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Chris Gale
|
Y
|
$28,125.00
|
$0.10
|
281,250
|
Jason Cubitt Holdins Inc.
|
(Jason Cubitt)
|
Y
|
$38,500
|
$0.10
|
385,000
|
Latin Resources Limited
|
Y
|
$33,815.75
|
$0.10
|
338,158
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per shares
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a three-year period.
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 21, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
920,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
920,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 920,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 20, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
