VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and Ontario Securities Commission on October 20, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) BEY 2 Blacksteel Energy Inc annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and certification of the annual filings 2020/04/30















interim unaudited financial reports, interim management's discussion and analysis and certification of the interim filings for the interim 2020/07/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

CURRIE ROSE RESOURCES INC. ("CUI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reviewable Transaction-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on October 23, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Reviewable Transaction, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion. The Company is required to submit all of the required initial documentation relating to the transaction. IF THIS DOCUMENTATION IS NOT PROVIDED, OR IS INSUFFICIENT; A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR; A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Director's Resolution dated September 11, 2020, the Company's common shares will be split on a 2 old for 3 new basis.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a split basis at the opening on November 4, 2020. The Company's Change of Business transaction has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and the Company's filing statement is expected to be filed on SEDAR on or about October 21, 2020. The Company expects to be classified as a 'technology' company from an "oil and gas" company.

Post - Split Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,891,307 shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: none







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: HOC

CUSIP Number: 445737109 (NEW)





Payable Date: November 4, 2020

Record Date: October 26, 2020

Due Bill Trading Commences: October 23, 2020

Ex-distribution: November 5, 2020



The new certificates will be mailed on or about November 4, 2020. The push-out method will be used to effect the split.

Due Bills Trading

Approval for a 2 old for 3 new split was obtained by a Directors Resolution dated September 11, 2020. The common shares will commence trading on a "due bills" basis on the Exchange effective from the opening on October 23, 2020 to and including the Payment date of November 4, 2020. "Due bills" representing the entitlement will trade during the "due bill" period. Accordingly, ex-distribution trading in the Company's shares will commence on the Exchange on November 5, 2020.

Please refer to the Company's news release October 20, 2020 on SEDAR for further details.

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated October 19, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted on October 20, 2020, by the securities regulatory authorities in British Columbia and Ontario pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective date stated below.



The Company is classified as "gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number 21222).



Offering: 27,272,728 common shares



Offering price: $1.10 per common share



Agent: Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., as co-lead underwriters



Agent's fee: A cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering. There are no agent warrants payable.







Greenshoe Option: The Agent may over-allot the shares in connection with the Offering and the Company has granted to the Agent, an option to purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $1.10 per share, up to the close of business November 22, 2020.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EST) on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Friday, October 23, 2020, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the IPO is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Friday, October 23, 2020. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing will be $30,000,001 for a total of 27,272,728 common shares at $1.10 per share. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 100,749,095 common shares will be issued and outstanding after the closing of the Offering.



Escrowed Shares: None



Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: MAU

CUSIP Number: 61178L101



For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated October 19, 2020.



Company contact: Kathy Love, Assistant Corporate Secretary

Company address: 2000 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 3E8

Company phone number: 604 512 2959

Company E-mail address: [email protected]

Company website: www.montagegoldcorp.com

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

[formerly Trius Investments Inc. ("TRU")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 16, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows: TRU Precious Metals Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, October 23, 2020, the common shares of TRU Precious Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Trius Investments Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Holding Company' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,445,841 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: TRU (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 89778V104 (NEW)

20/10/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,201,766 shares at $0.5011 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,604,404.75.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BESSOR MINERALS INC. ("BST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a Second Amendment Agreement (the "Amendment Agreement") dated September 15, 2020, in connection with an original Option Agreement dated July 8, 2015, which was initially amended on July 30, 2019, between Bessor Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Homegold Resources Ltd. and Johan Thom Shearer (collectively, the "Optionors"). Pursuant to terms of the Amendment Agreement, the Optionors and the Company have agreed to amend the payment terms and schedule throughout the year 2020 to 2022, which will now be satisfied with aggregate cash payments of $37,500, further issuing 1,300,000 common shares and incurring $150,000 in exploration expeditors before November 15, 2022. The remaining payments for the year 2023 onwards, including upon the eventual sale of the mineral claims or the commencement of commercial production, will remain unchanged as per the original terms.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 22, 2020.

COPPER NORTH MINING CORP. ("COL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,480,780 shares to settle outstanding debt for $124,039.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y/ Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Lorne Anderson Y $32,739 $0.05 654,780 Bill Koutsouras Y $84,000 $0.05 1,680,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

FORUM ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 14, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 6,666,668 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,333,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,333,334 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Finder's Fee:

QWEST INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT LTD. $70,000.00 cash; 466,667 warrants INDUSTRIAL ALLIANCE SECURITIES INC. $10,000.00 cash; 66,667 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 YEARS FROM CLOSING

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. ("GR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 490,197 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.51 per share Number of Placees: 1 Placee Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. receives $20,000 and 39,215 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.51 per share for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020.

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 16, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:









Number of FT Shares: 7,860,099 flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share







Warrants: 3,930,050 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,930,050 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Non Flow-Through Shares:











Number of Non-FT Shares: 29,210,000 non flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per non flow-through share







Warrants: 29,210,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,210,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 90 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Jean-Claude St-Amour Y 1,000,000 England Communications Ltd. Y 300,000 (Mike England)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [14 Placees] P 4,383,366





Finder's Fee:









Integral Wealth Securities Limited $1,600.00 cash; 32,000 warrants

PI Financial Corp. $27,460.00 cash; 524,000 warrants

Haywood Securities Ltd. $33,200.00 cash; 637,336 warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $10,400.00 cash; 205,333 warrants

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $2,400.00 cash; 48,000 warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corporation $2,000.00 cash; 40,000 warrants

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. $4,880.00 cash; 97,600 warrants

Morris Tenaglia $14,400.00 cash; 288,000 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year term



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. ("JOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.015 per share







Warrants: 50,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 50,000,000 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05







Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years







Number of Placees: 10 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aberdeen International Inc. Y 5,000,000 (Aberdeen International Inc n/a)









Finder's Fee:









PI Financial Corp $50,505.00 cash; 3,367,000 warrants







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: expiry 24 months from issuance



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 25, 2020 and September 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,768,036 flow-through shares



4,680,000 non-flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per flow-through share



$0.25 per non-flow-through share







Warrants: 4,384,018 share purchase warrants attached to flow-through shares to purchase 4,384,018 non-flow-through shares



2,340,000 share purchase warrants attached to non-flow-through shares to purchase 2,340,000 non-flow-through shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.45 for a two-year period, subject to acceleration if the closing price of the Company's shares is equal to or greater than $0.60 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days







Number of Placees: 36 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Gordon Keep Y 100,000 f/f Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 41,168 f/t [2 Placees] P 400,000 nft





Finder's Fee: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. receives $14,000.03









Eventus Capital Corp. receives $70,000.01









Goodman & Company receives $17,500 and 70,000 non-transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.45 per share for a two-year period subject to acceleration.









CIBC Wood Gundy receives $28,000.70









Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. receives $77,014.01









Anthony Beruschi receives $3,500









T-Bone Ventures Inc. (John Rizzuti) receives $7,000



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020.

[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Mineral Property Option Agreement dated July 4, 2020, as amended on August 30, 2020 (the "Agreement"), among the Company, Company's subsidiary, ML Nevada Corp., Huffington Capital Corp. (the "Purchaser") and Purchaser's subsidiary, whereby the Company has optioned up to 90% interest in Mohave Gold Project (the "Project").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to pay an aggregate of $6,100,000 in cash and/or common shares to the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 10, 2020 and July 14, 2020.

METALLIS RESOURCES INC. ("MTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 28, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 3,049,666 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,049,666 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,049,666 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.68



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 4,855,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 4,855,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,855,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.60 Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 32 Placees



Finder's Fee:





Canaccord Genuity Inc $3,150.00 cash; 7,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc $20,999.98 cash; 46,666 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 27, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 2,674,644



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 5, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.35

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,688,433 flow-through shares and 5,349,288 non flow-through shares, with 2,674,644 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 27, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 16, 2020.

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,490,910 shares







Purchase Price: $0.55 per share







Warrants: 5,490,910 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,490,910 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.85 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 98 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Peter Bernier Y 363,637 Jason Hynes Y 36,360 James Hedalen Y 22,646 Plethora Precious Metals Fund Y 90,909 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 411,138 [6 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $51,616.32 cash and 93,848 finder warrants payable.









PI Financial Corp. $13,964.50 cash and 3,550 finder warrants payable.









Odlum Brown Limited $3,850 cash and 7,000 finder warrants payable.









German Mining Networks GmbH $31,888.82 cash payable.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

RADISSON MINING RESOURCES INC. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on news releases dated June 9, 2020 and June 15, 2020:

Number of Securities: 4,274,775 flow-through common shares

4,762,655 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.362 per flow-through common share

$0.20 per non flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 12 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Denis Bois Y 50,000 Jean Dion Y 250,000 Aggregate ProGroup (1 Placee) P 266,161





Finder's Fee: Laurentian Bank Securities Inc. received a cash commission totaling $89,999.98



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated July 9, 2020 and October 7, 2020.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 octobre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juin 2020 et 15 juin 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 4 274 775 actions accréditives ordinaires

4 762 655 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,362 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,20 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 12 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Denis Bois Y 50 000 Jean Dion Y 250 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 266 161





Honoraire d'intermédiation: Valeurs Mobilières Banque Laurentienne Inc. a reçu une commission en espèces totalisant 89 999,98 $.



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 9 juillet 2020 et 7 octobre 2020.

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:03 p.m. PST, October 20, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ROUGHRIDER EXPLORATION LIMITED ("REL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, October 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 13, 2020 and August 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 65,914,707 common shares







Purchase Price: CDN$0.15 per share







Warrants: 32,957,353 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,957,353 common shares







Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.20 until September 10, 2023







Number of Placees: 85 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Units





John Kelso Cartwright Y 100,000 Cangeroo Capital Corp. (Terence Harbort) Y 266,667 Brent L Gilchrist Y 133,333 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Y 6,515,374 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [2 Placees]









Broker(s) Commission: Aggregate of CDN$593,232.36 in cash and 1,977,441 non-transferable broker warrants payable to Sprott Capital Partners LP and Haywood Securities Inc. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at CDN$0.15 until September 10, 2022.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 07, 2020:

Number of Shares: 45,427,463 shares







Purchase Price: $0.22 per share







Warrants: 45,427,463 share purchase warrants to purchase 45,427,463 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30







Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years







Number of Placees: 79 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Arturo Prestamo Elizondo Y 2,272,727





Finder's Fee:









Kincort Capital Partners Ltd. $180,000.00 cash; 272,727 Finder Warrants

Red Cloud Securities Inc. $98,910.01 cash; 1,217,727 Finder Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. $63,267.60 cash; 287,443 Finder Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp $117,070.14 cash; 531,687 Finder Warrants

Blue Lake Advisors SA 204,000 finder units. Each finder unit has the same terms as the units.

Sightline Wealth Management LP $990.00 cash

Corecam Pte. Ltd. $26,400.00 cash; 120,000 Finder Warrants

VGZ Ltd. $13,200.00 cash; 60,000 Finder Warrants







-Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Issuer for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of Cdn$0.30 per share.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,963,400 shares







Purchase Price: $0.10 per share







Warrants: 3,481,700 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,481,700 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 17 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Latin Resources Limited Y 1,100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 Placee)









Finder's Fee: PAC Partners receives $26,999.40



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES ("LTD.")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,545,402 shares to settle outstanding debt for $254,540.35.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









Chris Gale Y $28,125.00 $0.10 281,250 Jason Cubitt Holdins Inc.







(Jason Cubitt) Y $38,500 $0.10 385,000 Latin Resources Limited Y $33,815.75 $0.10 338,158





















The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 1, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per shares



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a three-year period.



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 21, 2020. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

NEX COMPANIES

DISTRICT MINES LTD. ("DIG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 21, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2020:

Number of Shares: 920,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 920,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 920,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 20, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

