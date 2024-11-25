VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3494

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the TSX Staff Notice 2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 29, 2024 .

T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Thursday, November 28, 2024.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains

Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel 2024-0005 du TSX en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le mercredi 26 novembre 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du vendredi 29 novembre 2024 .

Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du jeudi 28 novembre 2024.

Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.

Company Name / Nom de la société Security / Titre US Dollar Symbol / Symbole (dollar américain) Freeman Gold Corp. Warrants FMAN.WT.U AIP Realty Trust USD Units AIP.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Partners Value Investments L.P. Preferred Shares, Series 1 PVF.PR.U Partners Value Investments L.P. Preferred Shares, Series 1 PVF.PR.V NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus USD Units SCPT.U Starlight US Residential Fund USD Units SURF.U Osisko Development Corp. Warrants ODV.WT.U Yerbae Brands Corp. USD Units YERB.U KWESST Micro Systems Inc. Warrants KWE.WT.U West Red Lake Gold Mine Ltd. USD Units WRLG.NT.U

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3495

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated September 6, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 27, 2024, the common shares of SKRR Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,843,842 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SKRR (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 78446Q308 (New)

_______________________________________

24/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3496

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,440,677 common shares to a non-arm's length creditor at a deemed price of $0.295 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,900,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3497

COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3498

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3499

KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 1,000,000



Offering: 4,000,000 Listed Shares with 4,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a 2-year period,



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finder Fees N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 24, 2024, and November 18, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3500

LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3501

LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3502

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, November 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3503

MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3504

NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 6,116,260



Offering: 17,989,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.34 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Desjardins Capital Markets (Lead) N/A N/A

Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A N/A

Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A N/A

Roth Canada Inc. N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024



Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $5,617,769



Offering: 16,522,851 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.34 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders fee N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3505

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.21 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3506

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3507

PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP. ("HDRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,000,000.30



Offering: 9,090,910 Common Shares with 9,090,910 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.33 per Common Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 247,874





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a 2-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 27, 2024, November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3508

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: £5,000,000 (approximately CAD$8,948,000) Offering: 20,000,000 Common shares (issued via Depositary Interests through CREST



Offering Price: £0.25 (approximately CAD$0.4474) per common share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





OAK Securities 1,240,000 1,612,500

Strand Hanson Limited 200,000 500,000





Commission Terms:





1,612,500 non-transferable warrants is exercisable at £0.25 (CAD $0.4474) for a five-year period





500,000 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at £0.25 (CAD $0.4474) for a period of two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 21, 2024, October 15, 2024 and October 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3509

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amended and restated property option agreement dated October 24, 2024, whereby the Company and the arm's length vendor wish to amend the terms of the original property option agreement dated August 29, 2023 (see Exchange bulletin dated November 14, 2023). The amended agreement defers cash payments due, in exchange for $10,000 cash and 100,000 common shares.

For additional information, please see the Company's news release dated October 30, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3510

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3511

WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

