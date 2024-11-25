TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Nov 25, 2024, 22:41 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3494
BULLETIN TYPE: Other
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies
Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars
Further to the TSX Staff Notice 2024-0005 dated May 27, 2024, all trades on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Friday, November 29, 2024.
T+2 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Thursday, November 28, 2024.
Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.
Règles obligatoires de négociation et de règlement pour les titres transigés en dollars américains
Pour faire suite à l'avis du personnel 2024-0005 du TSX en date du 27 mai 2024, toutes les transactions en dollars américains effectuées le mercredi 26 novembre 2024 sur les titres suivants se régleront selon la date de règlement particulière du vendredi 29 novembre 2024.
Une date de règlement particulière T+2 est imposée pour ces titres afin de prendre en considération le jour férié pour les banques américaines du jeudi 28 novembre 2024.
Les transactions en dollars canadiens sur les titres correspondants (si applicable) ne seront pas affectées par cette date de règlement particulière.
|
Company Name / Nom de la société
|
Security / Titre
|
US Dollar Symbol /
Symbole (dollar américain)
|
Freeman Gold Corp.
|
Warrants
|
FMAN.WT.U
|
AIP Realty Trust
|
USD Units
|
AIP.U
|
Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
FCA.U
|
Partners Value Investments L.P.
|
Preferred Shares, Series 1
|
PVF.PR.U
|
Partners Value Investments L.P.
|
Preferred Shares, Series 1
|
PVF.PR.V
|
NexPoint Hospitality Trust
|
USD Units
|
NHT.U
|
Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust
|
USD Units
|
PINE.U
|
Starlight US Multi Family 2 Core Plus
|
USD Units
|
SCPT.U
|
Starlight US Residential Fund
|
USD Units
|
SURF.U
|
Osisko Development Corp.
|
Warrants
|
ODV.WT.U
|
Yerbae Brands Corp.
|
USD Units
|
YERB.U
|
KWESST Micro Systems Inc.
|
Warrants
|
KWE.WT.U
|
West Red Lake Gold Mine Ltd.
|
USD Units
|
WRLG.NT.U
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3495
SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated September 6, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Four (4) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening November 27, 2024, the common shares of SKRR Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
4,843,842 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SKRR (Unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
78446Q308 (New)
_______________________________________
24/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3496
CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,440,677 common shares to a non-arm's length creditor at a deemed price of $0.295 per share to settle outstanding debt for $1,900,000.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated June 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3497
COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS INC. ("CHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3498
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:35 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3499
KINGSMEN RESOURCES LTD. ("KNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$ 1,000,000
|
Offering:
|
4,000,000 Listed Shares with 4,000,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a 2-year period,
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finder Fees N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 24, 2024, and November 18, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3500
LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:33 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3501
LEVIATHAN GOLD LTD. ("LVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3502
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:04 p.m. PST, November 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3503
MILLENNIAL POTASH CORP. ("MLP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3504
NEVADA KING GOLD CORP. ("NKG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$ 6,116,260
|
Offering:
|
17,989,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.34 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Desjardins Capital Markets (Lead) N/A N/A
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. N/A N/A
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. N/A N/A
|
Roth Canada Inc. N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,617,769
|
Offering:
|
16,522,851 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.34 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders fee N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3505
NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.21 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3506
NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3507
PRIMARY HYDROGEN CORP. ("HDRO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$3,000,000.30
|
Offering:
|
9,090,910 Common Shares with 9,090,910 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.33 per Common Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 247,874
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.50 for a 2-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 27, 2024, November 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3508
PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
£5,000,000 (approximately CAD$8,948,000)
|
Offering:
|
20,000,000 Common shares (issued via Depositary Interests through CREST
|
Offering Price:
|
£0.25 (approximately CAD$0.4474) per common share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
OAK Securities 1,240,000 1,612,500
|
Strand Hanson Limited 200,000 500,000
|
Commission Terms:
|
1,612,500 non-transferable warrants is exercisable at £0.25 (CAD $0.4474) for a five-year period
|
500,000 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at £0.25 (CAD $0.4474) for a period of two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 21, 2024, October 15, 2024 and October 18, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3509
REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amended and restated property option agreement dated October 24, 2024, whereby the Company and the arm's length vendor wish to amend the terms of the original property option agreement dated August 29, 2023 (see Exchange bulletin dated November 14, 2023). The amended agreement defers cash payments due, in exchange for $10,000 cash and 100,000 common shares.
For additional information, please see the Company's news release dated October 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3510
WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3511
WILDPACK BEVERAGE INC. ("CANS.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article