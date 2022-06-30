VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AD4 CAPITAL CORP. ("ADJ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated June 24, 2022, effective at market open on July 5, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on June 29, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 22, 2022.

________________________________________

ALBATROS ACQUISITION CORPORATION INC. ("ALBT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Amended and Restated Prospectus of Albatros Acquisition Corporation Inc. (the "Company") dated May 31, 2022 (the "Prospectus") amending and restating the prospectus dated February 25, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, the Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions and the Autorité des marches financiers, effective June 3, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $201,000 (1,340,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Monday, July 4, 2022.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, upon confirmation of closing.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value, of which 3,673,334 common shares are issued and outstanding upon closing of the offering.



Escrowed Securities: 2,333,334 common shares and 367,333 stock options



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: ALBT.P CUSIP Number: 01260K108 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Agent's Options: 134,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.15 for a period of 4 years from the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus.

Company Contact: Jean-Robert Pronovost, Chief Executive Officer and Director Company Address: 2500-1100, boul. René-Lévesque West, Montreal, Quebec, H3B 5C9 Company Phone Number: 514-581-1473 Company E-mail: [email protected]

Seeking QT primarily in these sectors: Technology or health science or all sectors

CORPORATION D'ACQUISITION ALBATROS INC ("ALBT.P")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Nouvelle inscription-SCD-Actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 juin 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

La version modifiée datée du 31 mai 2022 (le « Prospectus ») du prospectus de la société Corporation d'Acquisition Albatros Inc. (la « société ») daté du 25 février 2022 de la société de capital de démarrage ("SCD") a été déposé auprès de et accepté, le 3 juin 2022, par la Bourse de croissance TSX ainsi que les commissions des valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Ontario et l'Autorité des marchés financiers, et ce, en vertu des dispositions des Lois sur les valeurs mobilières de l'Alberta, de la Colombie-Britannique, de l'Ontario et du Québec. Les actions ordinaires de la société seront inscrites et admises à la négociation aux dates énumérées ci-après.

Le produit brut à recevoir par la société en vertu de l'appel public à l'épargne est de 201 000 $ (1 340 000 actions ordinaires au prix de 0,15 $ l'action).

Date d'inscription a la cote : A la fermeture des affaires (17 h 01 HAE) le lundi 4 juillet 2022.



Date d'entrée en vigueur : Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires le mardi 5 juillet 2022, sous réserve de la confirmation de la clôture.

La clôture de l'appel public à l'épargne est prévue avant l'ouverture des marchés le mardi 5 juillet 2022. Un autre bulletin sera émis à la suite de la réception de la confirmation de la clôture.

Juridiction de la société : Canada



Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 3 673 334 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation à la clôture du financement.



Titres entiercés : 2 333 334 actions ordinaires et 367 333 options d'achat d'actions



Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX Symbole au téléscripteur: ALBT.P Numéro de CUSIP : 01260K108 Agent : Leede Jones Gable Inc.



Options de l'agent : 134 000 options non-transférables. Chaque option permet de souscrire à une action au prix de 0,15 $ l'action pour une période de 4 ans suivant la date de clôture.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer au Prospectus de la société.

Contact de la société: Jean-Robert Pronovost, administrateur et chef de la direction Adresse de la société : 1100, boul. René-Lévesque ouest, suite 2500, Montréal, Québec, H3B 5C9 Téléphone de la société : 514-581-1473 Courriel de la société: [email protected]

Secteurs visés pour l'opération admissible : Technologie ou science de la vie ou tous secteurs

______________________________________

KIBOKO GOLD INC. ("KIB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 27, 2022, effective at the market open on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its initial public offering of securities on June 29, 2022. The gross proceeds received by the Company pursuant to the offering was $6,038,400 (including exercise of the agent's option).

For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated June 22, 2022.

________________________________________

22/06/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 16, 2022:

Number of Shares: 11,388,089 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 11,388,089 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,388,089 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Simon Dyakowski Y 125,000 Bradford Cooke Y 200,000

Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp.- $2,700 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,800 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $360 cash

Gerhard Merkel - $4,500 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $1,800 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2022:

Number of Shares: 225,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: £0.18 per share for non-Canadian investors and $0.30 per share for Canadian investors



Warrants: 225,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 225,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: £0.27 for non-Canadian investors and $0.45 for Canadian investors for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 30 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

# of Shares Patrick Anderson Y

100,000







David Grenville Thomas Y

300,000







Stephen Trelawney Gatley Y/P

100,000







Richard Williams Y

100,000







Donald Robert Njegovan Y

100,000







John Francis McGloin Y

55,556







Owen Mihalop Y

55,556







Vision Blue Resources Limited

(Michael Lawrence Davis, Andrew

Martin Trahar, Rahul Goswamy,

Viswanathan Shankar, Srinivasan

Venkatakrishnan) Y

138,888,889

Agent's Fee: S.P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP - £1,812,332.65 cash

H&P Advisory Limited - £168,521.91 cash (including the corporate finance fee of £50,000)

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 24, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORNISH METALS INC. ("CUSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,298,333 shares at a deemed price of $0.30 to settle outstanding debt for $6,089,500.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

The Company issued a news release on May 30, 2022 announcing the shares being issued and the debt being extinguished.

________________________________________

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 10, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$10,015,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of CDN$0.50 principal amount per share until maturity



Maturity Date: Three (3) years from date of issuance



Interest Rate: 7% per annum



Number of Placees: 94 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P

Convertible Debentures ($) David MacMillan Y

$25,000 William Linton Y

$1,000,000 Irwin Professional





Corporation (Chris Irwin) Y

$100,000







Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[13 placees] P

$1,320,000

Finder's Fee: Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC - $18,300 in cash and 36,600 finders warrants





Cormark Securities Inc. - $10,500 in cash





Raymond James Ltd. - $21,000 in cash and 42,000 finders warrants





Research Capital Corporation - $28,000 cash and 56,000 finders warrants





Canaccord Genuity Corp - $296,400 cash and 515,400 finders warrants





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $84,000 cash and 168,000 finders warrants





M Partners Inc. - $12,000 cash and 12 finders warrants

Each non-transferable finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.50 for a 24-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 7, 2022:

Number of Shares: 2,729,748 shares



Purchase Price: $4.40 per share



Warrants: 3,029,748 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,029,748 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $6.25 for a 42-month period



Pre-Funded Warrants: 300,000 pre-funded warrants issued in lieu of common shares at a price of $4.40. 1 pre-funded warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.0001.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Agent's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - $1,066,471.30 cash and 242,380 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $6.25 for a 42-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 28, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:26 a.m. PST, June 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

LION COPPER AND GOLD CORP. ("LEO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,212,121 shares at a price of $0.0825 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

LITHOQUEST RESOURCES INC. ("LDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a payment in common shares of Lithoquest Resources Inc. (the "Company") to Landore Resources Canada Inc. The payment is in connection to the Miminiska and Keezhik property option agreement dated May 5, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on June 24, 2021. The Company will issue 3,421,916 common shares at a deemed value of $0.146117 per share to satisfy a $500,000 convertible cash payment due June 24, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 27, 2022.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 30, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEWTOPIA INC. ("NEWU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 29, 2022:

Private Placement - Brokered

Number of Shares: 16,950,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 8,475,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,475,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 21 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Karen Basian Y 250,000 Roger Poirier Y 1,000,000

Agent's Fee: Bloom Burton Securities Inc. - $189,810 cash and 904,050 broker warrants. The broker warrants are non-transferable and each are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two-years.

Private Placement – Non-Brokered

Number of Shares: 550,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 275,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jeff Ruby Y 500,000 Michael Palmer Y 50,000







Finder's Fee: N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on April 29, 2022 and June 23, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTHISLE COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("NCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 2, 2022 and June 3, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,249,500 (charity) flow-through shares and

1,615,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per (charity) flow-through share and

$0.31 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 20 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Dale Corman Y 650,000 Sam Lee Y 325,000 Nicholas Van Dyk Y 65,000 Ian Chang Y 65,000

Finder's Fee: $39,600 cash commission payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc. and

$90,000 cash commission payable to Agentis Capital.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 23, 2022.

________________________________________

THE VERY GOOD FOOD COMPANY INC. ("VERY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 31, 2022:

Number of Shares: 13,100,000 shares



Purchase Price: USD $0.20 per share



Warrants: 32,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 32,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD $0.2582 for a five-year period



Pre-Funded Warrants: 19,400,000 pre-funded warrants issued in lieu of common shares at a price of USD $0.20. 1 pre-funded warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of USD $0.0001.



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Agent's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - USD $432,393.30 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 3, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VULCAN MINERALS INC. ("VUL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 31, 2022 between Vulcan Minerals Inc. (the "Company") and Herb Froude ("Vendor"), whereby the Company will be acquiring a 100% interest in 20 mineral claims at Red Cross Lake in central Newfoundland (the "Property").

As consideration, the Company will pay $10,000 and issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per share to the Vendor upon signing. The Vendor will retain a 1.0% Net Smelter Royalty on the Property, of which up to 1.0% may be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 31, 2022 and June 1, 2022.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2022 and June 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,150,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.25 per Unit.



Warrants: 12,150,000 Warrants to purchase 12,150,000 shares.



Warrant Price: $0.40 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on June 29, 2022 and June 30, 2022.

__________________________________

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 30, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 17, 2022:

Number of units: 650,000 units



Purchase Price: $ 0.40 per unit



Warrants: 650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 650,000 shares.



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry



Number of Placees: 5 placees



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 29, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]