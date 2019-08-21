VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.0171

Payable Date: September 30, 2019

Record Date: August 30, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: August 29, 2019

________________________________________

BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Friday, August 23, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on August 19, 2019 regarding the termination of the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction.

________________________________________

CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 19, 2019 effective at the open of market on Friday August 23, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.

In addition, the capitalization information from the August 19, 2019 bulletin is corrected as follows:

Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

22,063,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the



closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 10,200,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the



closing of the offering

________________________________________

19/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP. ("AAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,153,902 shares



Purchase Price: $0.41 per share



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Miguel Peral Y 97,500 Orocobre Limited Y 3,746,403

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: CDN$4,227,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.15 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.



Warrants: 14,089,988 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for a three year period.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P / Principal Amount





Justin Holland Y $50,000 Sonia Kuehnle Y $15,000 Robert Penner Y $26,000 Brent Harris Y $15,000 DHCT II Luxembourg S.a.r.l Y $1,200,000 Gregory H. Nelson Y $15,000

Agents Fees: An aggregate of $210,840 in cash and 1,405,610 broker warrants payable to Bayfront Capital Partners Ltd., Mackie Research Capital Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.15 for a three year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2019 with respect to the implementation of a Warrant Incentive Program with respect to 1,650,000 outstanding warrants, the incentive warrants are exercisable into one additional common share at $1.60 per share for a period of 14 months ending October 23, 2019, not August 23, 2019.

________________________________________

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 02, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,166,667



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 26, 2019



New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 26, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,166,667 shares with 7,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 02, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 21, 2019.

________________________________________

PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 9,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years. In the event the Company's shares have a closing price of $0.40 or

more for a period of 10 consecutive days at any time after the closing of the

offering, the Company may at its discretion, accelerate the expiry date of the

warrants by providing notice to the warrant holders thereof, and in such case,

the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is

given by the Company



Number of Placees: 2 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Barry Sze Lok Kwok $35,000.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 14, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:



Number of FT Shares: 400,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per flow through share



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,075,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per non flow through share



Warrants: 3,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,075,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.07



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when

the trading price on the TSX Venture Exchange of the Company's common

shares closes at or above $0.12 per share during any 20 day consecutive

trading day period commencing four months plus one day after the date of

issuance. In such event, the Company will give an expiry acceleration notice

to Warrant holders and the expiry date of the Warrants will be 30 days from

the date of the Notice



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /



Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares John Mirko Y 500,000 Bunkwee Investments Pty Ltd Y 500,000 (Michael Cowin)



Adam Pankratz Y 150,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, August 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated June 24, 2019 between the Company, Pleiades Trading Ltd. and DFT Trading Limited (together, the "Vendors") with respect to the acquisition of the remaining 80.2% interest in Holigen Holdings Limited ("Holigen").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the total consideration included CAD $6,299,423.76 in cash consideration, up to a maximum amount of CAD $365,188.73 to the purchase of certain loans and the Company also agreed to pay the aggregate amount of €1,378,106.53 to certain of Holigen's creditors. In addition, the Company has issued 32,632,545 Series 1 Voting Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company. The Consideration Shares shall convert into common shares of the Company on a 1:1 basis. 3,263,255 Consideration Shares were converted to common shares immediately at the closing date of the acquisition (the "Closing")(10% of Consideration Shares) and another 13,053,018 Consideration Shares will be converted to common shares 6 months after Closing (40% of Consideration Shares) and the remaining Consideration Shares will convert into common shares of the Company subject to certain milestones related to the lodging of product applications and achieving certain planting targets in Australia and Portugal. Except as provided by law, the holders of Consideration Shares are entitled to vote with the holders of outstanding Common Shares and in any such vote, each Consideration Share shall be entitled to a number of votes equal to the number of Common Shares into which such Consideration Share is convertible.

For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 2, 2019 and press releases dated June 24, 2019 and August 20, 2019.

_______________________________________________

