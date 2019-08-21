TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 21, 2019, 16:16 ET
VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP. ("AFCC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per common share: $0.0171
Payable Date: September 30, 2019
Record Date: August 30, 2019
Ex-dividend Date: August 29, 2019
________________________________________
BIG DOUGIE CAPITAL CORP. ("STUV.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Friday, August 23, 2019, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on August 19, 2019 regarding the termination of the Company's proposed Qualifying Transaction.
________________________________________
CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 19, 2019 effective at the open of market on Friday August 23, 2019 shares of the Company will resume trading.
In addition, the capitalization information from the August 19, 2019 bulletin is corrected as follows:
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of which
|
22,063,000
|
common shares will be issued and outstanding at the
|
closing of the offering
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
10,200,000
|
common shares will be subject to escrow at the
|
closing of the offering
________________________________________
19/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ADVANTAGE LITHIUM CORP. ("AAL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,153,902 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.41 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Miguel Peral
|
Y
|
97,500
|
Orocobre Limited
|
Y
|
3,746,403
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 14, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CONSCIENCE CAPITAL INC. ("DGTL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 21, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
CDN$4,227,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at $0.15 of principal amount outstanding per share until maturity.
|
Warrants:
|
14,089,988 common share purchase warrants. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for a three year period.
|
Maturity date:
|
Three years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
31 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P /
|
Principal Amount
|
Justin Holland
|
Y
|
$50,000
|
Sonia Kuehnle
|
Y
|
$15,000
|
Robert Penner
|
Y
|
$26,000
|
Brent Harris
|
Y
|
$15,000
|
DHCT II Luxembourg S.a.r.l
|
Y
|
$1,200,000
|
Gregory H. Nelson
|
Y
|
$15,000
|
Agents Fees:
|
An aggregate of $210,840 in cash and 1,405,610 broker warrants payable to Bayfront Capital Partners Ltd., Mackie Research Capital Corp. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at $0.15 for a three year period.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HELIX APPLICATIONS INC. ("HELX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
________________________________________
NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2019 with respect to the implementation of a Warrant Incentive Program with respect to 1,650,000 outstanding warrants, the incentive warrants are exercisable into one additional common share at $1.60 per share for a period of 14 months ending October 23, 2019, not August 23, 2019.
________________________________________
PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletins dated March 02, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
7,166,667
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 26, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 26, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,166,667 shares with 7,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 02, 2018.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 21, 2019.
________________________________________
PAN ANDEAN MINERALS LTD. ("PAD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 20, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.30
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years. In the event the Company's shares have a closing price of $0.40 or
|
more for a period of 10 consecutive days at any time after the closing of the
|
offering, the Company may at its discretion, accelerate the expiry date of the
|
warrants by providing notice to the warrant holders thereof, and in such case,
|
the warrants will expire on the 30th day after the date on which such notice is
|
given by the Company
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Barry Sze Lok Kwok
|
$35,000.00 cash
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 14, 2019:
|
Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of FT Shares:
|
400,000 flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per flow through share
|
Non Flow-Through Shares:
|
Number of Non-FT Shares:
|
3,075,000 non flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per non flow through share
|
Warrants:
|
3,075,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,075,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 Year subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when
|
the trading price on the TSX Venture Exchange of the Company's common
|
shares closes at or above $0.12 per share during any 20 day consecutive
|
trading day period commencing four months plus one day after the date of
|
issuance. In such event, the Company will give an expiry acceleration notice
|
to Warrant holders and the expiry date of the Warrants will be 30 days from
|
the date of the Notice
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
Pro-Group=P
|
# of Shares
|
John Mirko
|
Y
|
500,000
|
Bunkwee Investments Pty Ltd
|
Y
|
500,000
|
(Michael Cowin)
|
Adam Pankratz
|
Y
|
150,000
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
STANS ENERGY CORP. ("HRE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, August 21, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated June 24, 2019 between the Company, Pleiades Trading Ltd. and DFT Trading Limited (together, the "Vendors") with respect to the acquisition of the remaining 80.2% interest in Holigen Holdings Limited ("Holigen").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the total consideration included CAD $6,299,423.76 in cash consideration, up to a maximum amount of CAD $365,188.73 to the purchase of certain loans and the Company also agreed to pay the aggregate amount of €1,378,106.53 to certain of Holigen's creditors. In addition, the Company has issued 32,632,545 Series 1 Voting Convertible Redeemable Preferred Shares ("Consideration Shares") of the Company. The Consideration Shares shall convert into common shares of the Company on a 1:1 basis. 3,263,255 Consideration Shares were converted to common shares immediately at the closing date of the acquisition (the "Closing")(10% of Consideration Shares) and another 13,053,018 Consideration Shares will be converted to common shares 6 months after Closing (40% of Consideration Shares) and the remaining Consideration Shares will convert into common shares of the Company subject to certain milestones related to the lodging of product applications and achieving certain planting targets in Australia and Portugal. Except as provided by law, the holders of Consideration Shares are entitled to vote with the holders of outstanding Common Shares and in any such vote, each Consideration Share shall be entitled to a number of votes equal to the number of Common Shares into which such Consideration Share is convertible.
For further information, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 2, 2019 and press releases dated June 24, 2019 and August 20, 2019.
_______________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com
