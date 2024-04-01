VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0936

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02

Payable Date: May 06, 2024

Record Date: April 19, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: April 18, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0937

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

_______________________________________

24/04/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0938

AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:05 p.m. PST, March 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0939

BOCANA RESOURCES CORP. ("BOCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, March 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0940

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, April 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0941

CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, April 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0942

CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,500,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Unit



Warrants: 9,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,500,000 Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for an 18-month period



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider/Pro Group Participation: Nil



Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on March 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0943

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0944

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,480,867 shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt for $187,213.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $14,000 $0.015 933,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 $19,600 $0.015 1,306,666

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0945

LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 06, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $ 0.02 per share



Number of Placee: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s) Number # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

1 N/A 1,240,000

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 21, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0946

NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2024:

Number of Shares: 11,111,110 units



Purchase Price: $0.45 per unit



Warrants: 5,555,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,555,555 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.65 for a two year period



Warrant Acceleration Provision: If the VWAP of the common shares on the Exchange is equal or greater than $1.20 per common share for 10 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company to a date that is not less than 30 days after the later of: (i) the date that notice is provided to the Holders; and (ii) the date of issuance of a press release disclosing the triggering event. Number of Placees: 63 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 80,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 832,640



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $335,541.47 N/A 852,169

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.65 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

