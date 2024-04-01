TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Apr 01, 2024, 20:11 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0936
IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.02
Payable Date: May 06, 2024
Record Date: April 19, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: April 18, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0937
SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.
_______________________________________
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0938
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC. ("CUCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:05 p.m. PST, March 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0939
BOCANA RESOURCES CORP. ("BOCA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:39 p.m. PST, March 28, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0940
CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:28 a.m. PST, April 1, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0941
CANADABIS CAPITAL INC. ("CANB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, April 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0942
CARBEEZA INC. ("AUTO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 1, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,500,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
9,500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,500,000 Common Shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for an 18-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider/Pro Group Participation:
|
Nil
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Nil
The Company issued a news release on March 4, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0943
CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, April 1, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0944
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 12,480,867 shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt for $187,213.
Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$14,000
|
$0.015
|
933,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement:
|
4
|
$19,600
|
$0.015
|
1,306,666
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0945
LOGICA VENTURES CORP. ("LOG.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 06, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,600,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$ 0.02 per share
|
Number of Placee:
|
6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Number # of
Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Aggregate Pro Group
Involvement
|
1
N/A
|
1,240,000
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 21, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0946
NANALYSIS SCIENTIFIC CORP. ("NSCI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 1, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,111,110 units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.45 per unit
|
Warrants:
|
5,555,555 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,555,555 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.65 for a two year period
|
Warrant Acceleration Provision:
|
If the VWAP of the common shares on the Exchange is equal or greater than $1.20 per common share for 10 consecutive trading days, the expiry date of the warrants may be accelerated by the Company to a date that is not less than 30 days after the later of: (i) the date that notice is provided to the Holders; and (ii) the date of issuance of a press release disclosing the triggering event.
|
Number of Placees:
|
63 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
80,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
5
|
832,640
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$335,541.47
|
N/A
|
852,169
|
Finder's Warrants Terms:
|
Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at the price of $0.65 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
