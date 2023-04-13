VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per Common Share: $0.01

Payable Date: May 24, 2023

Record Date: May 3, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: May 2, 2023

________________________________________

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.0055

Payable Date: May 15, 2023

Record Date: April 28, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: April 27, 2023

________________________________________

SOUTHGOBI RESOURCES LTD. ("SGQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Monday, April 17, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a Mining company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Friday, April 14, 2023.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

295,226,779 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SGQ CUSIP Number: 844375105







Company Contact: Allison Snetsinger Company Address: Unit 1208-10, Tower 1, Grand Century Place,

193 Prince Edward Road West, Mongkok,

Kowloon, Hong Kong Company Phone Number: (604) 762-6783 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

23/04/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The first paragraph of the French version of TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 12, 2023, should have read as follows:

"TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3 899 424 common shares at a deemed price of $0.5107 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $1,991,436.''

There is no other change to that bulletin.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette, Correction

DATE DU BULLETIN: 13 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Le premier paragraphe du bulletin en langue française de Bourse de Croissance TSX daté du 12 avril 2023 aurait dû se lire comme suit :

« Bourse croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 899 424 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,5107 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 1 991 436 $ ».

Il n'y a pas d'autre modification à ce bulletin.

________________________________________

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ("AU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement and a non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2023, and March 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,909,090 (Brokered)

1,242,640 (Non-Brokered)



Purchase Price: $0.55 per share



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 91,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 8 706,050

Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $174,719.16 and 317,671 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share to April 12, 2025





Cormark Securities Inc. - $52,415.75 and 95,301 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share to April 12, 2025





Haywood Securities Inc. - $43,679.79 and 79,418 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share to April 12, 2025





PI Financial Corp. - $43,679.79 and 79,418 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share to April 12, 2025





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $34,943.83 and 63,534 Agent's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.55 per share to April 12, 2025





The Company issued a news release on April 12, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CATHEDRA BITCOIN INC. ("CBIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 18,518,518 common shares to arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $2,500,000.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated February 22, 2023, March 9, 2023 and April 10, 2023.

________________________________________

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023, and increased on March 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,281,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per share



Warrants: N/A



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $112,875 N/A 282,188

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.40 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement dated March 31, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser"), whereby the Company sold all interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Battlbox, LLC, (the "Subsidiary").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Purchaser has agreed to acquire the Subsidiary by paying US$6,008,666.58 in cash and assumption of US$1,161,536.70 in outstanding liabilities.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 3, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDBANK MINING CORPORATION ("GLB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 19, 2023 and February 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 Common Shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Common Share



Warrants: 20,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.065 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 3,200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:22 a.m. PST, April 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, April 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

IMETAL RESOURCES INC. ("IMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement :

Number of Shares: 3,125,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 3,125,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,125,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period



Number of Shares: 2,000,000 Quebec flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.25 per share Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 125,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,000 NA 180,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant (flow-through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance, and each warrant (Quebec flow through) entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.35 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 10, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:48 a.m. PST, April 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MINSUD RESOURCES CORP. ("MSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, April 13, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PREMIUM NICKEL RESOURCES LTD. ("PNRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 643,299 (Post-consolidation) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 16, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 16, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.75 (Unchanged post-consolidation)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,290,665 shares with 4,145,331 share purchase warrants attached with an exercise price of $0.35, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 23, 2021. The Company subsequently completed a 5:1 consolidation in August 2022. Since then, 185,766 out of 829,064 warrants (on a post-consolidated basis) have been exercised.

________________________________________

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 493,453 broker warrants in consideration for arranging CAD$9,349,000 and US$1,255,000 in Green Bonds. The Green Bonds mature on January 30, 2028, and bear interest at 9% per annum. Broker warrants were issued pursuant to the closing of three tranches.

First Tranche: CAD$461,930 cash, US$17,850 cash and 319,853 broker warrants exercisable at $0.75 for three years from closing.

Second Tranche: CAD$171,710 cash, US$67,900 cash and 159,740 broker warrants exercisable at $0.75 for three years from closing.

Third Tranche: CAD$20,790 cash and 13,860 broker warrants exercisable at $0.75 for three years from closing.

For additional details, please see the Company's news releases dated January 27, 2023, February 6, 2023, February 27, 2023, March 1, 2023, and March 31, 2023.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,000,000 shares at $0.03 to settle outstanding debt for $420,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $250,000 $0.03 8,333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

REKLAIM LTD. ("MYID")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period August 16, 2022, to November 16, 2022, and 773,195 shares at a deemed price of $0.0388, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period November 17, 2022, to February 16, 2023, pursuant to an agreement dated August 16, 2022.

For further information, see the Company's news release dated September 1, 2022. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 148,770 shares in consideration of certain geological and consulting services totaling $10,000 provided to the company between October 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023 pursuant to an agreement dated April 1, 2019, as amended on April 1, 2020 and April 1, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 1 service provider

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $5,000.00 $5,000.00 $0.0613 $0.0744 81,566 shares 67,204 shares Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

TEARLACH RESOURCES LIMITED ("TEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Exploration and Option to Enter Joint Venture Agreement, dated January 9, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company and an arm's length purchaser (together, the "Purchasers") have acquired an option to purchase up to a 70% interest in the Tonopah North Lithium Project, Nevada ("Gabriel Property"), from an arm's length party ("Optionor"). In consideration for the acquisition, the Purchasers have paid an initial cash amount and will have the option to earn-in according to the following schedule (all currency in $ USD):

$50,000 cash paid pursuant to the initial letter agreement;

cash paid pursuant to the initial letter agreement; $100,000 cash to be paid on or before April 30, 2024 , unless properly terminated by the Purchasers.

cash to be paid on or before , unless properly terminated by the Purchasers. $500,000 firm exploration commitment upon the first anniversary of the transaction. If the Agreement is properly terminated before first anniversary, the Purchasers will pay the Optionor a cash payment of $50,000 plus incurred expenditures.

firm exploration commitment upon the first anniversary of the transaction. If the Agreement is properly terminated before first anniversary, the Purchasers will pay the Optionor a cash payment of plus incurred expenditures. $4,500,000 optional exploration payment for the Purchasers to exercise the option to acquire a 50% interest in the Property.

optional exploration payment for the Purchasers to exercise the option to acquire a 50% interest in the Property. $10,000,000 optional exploration and feasibility study payment to earn-in an additional 19% interest, for a total of 70% interest.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 10, 2023, and April 5, 2023.

________________________________________

