VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2815

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: October 25, 2024

Record Date: October 11, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: October 11, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2816

JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX.H")

[formerly JAXON MINING INC. ("JAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, September 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of September 26, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JAX to JAX.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated June 6, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-2817

JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUB.H")

[formerly Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. ("JUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at opening on Thursday, September 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Thursday, September 26, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of September 26, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from JUB to JUB.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-2818

AJA HEALTH AND WELLNESS INC. ("AJA")

[formerly Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("PDH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Shares for Debt, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the common shares of the Company were suspended from trading as a result of a Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions against the Company for failing to file documents within the required time period.

Reinstated for Trading

Effective at the open, Thursday, September 26, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the common shares of AJA Health and Wellness Inc. (new CUSIP: 009918 10 3) under the new symbol "AJA", the Company having obtained a revocation of the Cease Trade Order and met TSX Venture Exchange Requirements.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO consists of the following non-arm's length/related party transactions involving the Company and private target companies –

(i) a three-cornered amalgamation involving the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and AJA Health and Wellness Inc. in consideration of 29,407,904 shares @ a deemed price of $0.05 per share; (ii) the acquisition of 6% of shares held by certain shareholders of AJA Therapeutics Inc. (a 94%-owned subsidiary of AJA Health and Wellness Inc.) in consideration of 1,500,000 shares @ a deemed $0.05 per share; and (iii) a three-cornered amalgamation involving the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary and Assured Diagnosis Inc. in consideration of 10,600,000 shares @ a deemed price of $0.05 per share.



Concurrent with these transactions, AJA Health and Wellness Inc. completed a non-brokered private placement of 10,833,334 common shares at $0.20 per share, with the common shares automatically converting into Resulting Issuer common shares upon closing of the RTO.

68,222,892 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO are subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 5,060,370 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the RTO are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period in accordance with the Exchange's Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 700,000 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the RTO are subject to a 4-month hold.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by shareholders on September 13, 2024, have been completed. The Company issued a news release on September 18, 2024 announcing closing of the RTO.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,635,820 shares to settle outstanding debt of $5,927,164, pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 13, 2024.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares



















Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $5,927,164 $0.20 29,635,820









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company issued a news release on September 18, 2024 announcing the issuance of the shares and the extinguishment of the debt.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 13, 2024, the Company has changed its name to AJA Health and Wellness Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the open, Thursday, September 26, 2024, the common shares of AJA Health and Wellness Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a "Health and Personal Care Retailers" company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

86,687,742 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed: 73,283,262 common shares Escrow Term: 3 years Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AJA (new) CUSIP Number: 009918 10 3 (new)



Company Contact: Sanjeev Parsad, President, CEO and Director Company Address: Suite 680, 1199 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 2R1



Company Phone Number: (604) 678-9274 Company Email Address: [email protected]

24/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2819

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 28, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 28, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,000,000 shares with 8,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 14, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-2820

DIAGNOS INC. ("ADK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,499,999.90 Offering: 8,333,333 Listed Shares with 8,333,333 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per warrant for a period of 18 months Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 20, 2024



DIAGNOS INC. (« ADK »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 2 499 999,90 $ Offre : 8 333 333 actions inscrites avec 8 333 333 bons de souscription attachés Prix d'offre : 0,30 $ par action inscrite Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,40 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 18 mois Communication d'information : Veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 20 septembre 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2821

EMPIRE METALS CORP. ("EP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $500,000.00 Offering: 20,000,000 Listed Shares with 20,000,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a five-year period Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. N.A. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated July 19, 2024, August 16, 2024 and September 17, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2822

GSP RESOURCE COPR. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $650,000.00 Offering: 6,500,000 Listed Shares with 3,250,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.15 per Listed Share for a two-year period Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders 0 93,100

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.15 for a two-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 19, 2024 and September 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2823

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION. ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Change in filing office

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

BULLETIN V2024-2824

LNG ENERGY GROUP CORP. ("LNGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Debt Settled: $108,480 Securities Issued: 216,960 Listed Shares Issue Price: $0.50 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2024. The Company will issue an additional news release when the Listed Shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-2825

LI-FT POWER LTD. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the purchase agreement dated August 14, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Li-Ft Power Ltd. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire Shorty-West lithium claim, located adjacent to the Company's Yellowknife Lithium Project in Northwest Territories.

As consideration, the Company shall issue a total of 12,000 common shares upon closing of the acquisition.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2826

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2827

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2828

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $610,000.00 Offering: 12,200,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrant

Finders 0 0 Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 20, 2024 and September 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2829

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the share exchange agreement dated September 13, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and Norden Crown Metals Corporation (the "Company"). Pursuant to closing of the transactions contemplated by the agreement, the Company acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Vendor, which also resulted in the Company's acquisition of the right to acquire an up to 60-percent interest in the Smart Creek copper-gold porphyry project, located approximately 16 kms north of Philipsburg, Montana.

As consideration, the Company issued a total of 8,000,000 common shares in exchange for 3,000,000 common shares of the Vendor upon closing of the acquisition.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2830

NORTHWEST COPPER CORP. ("NWST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,150,000 Offering: 4,600,000 Listed Shares with 4,600,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a 2-year period Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) nil nil Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2831

PRESTWICK CAPITAL CORPORATION LIMITED. ("PWIK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated September 19, 2024, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

BULLETIN V2024-2832

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Unit Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000 Offering: 4,000,000 Listed Shares with 4,000,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a 2-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2833

ROVER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 50,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares"), in consideration of director and management services provided to the Company by a Non-Arm's length person, pursuant to the First Amended Services Agreement to the Original Services Agreement dated July 4, 2024, for the final payment ending on August 31, 2024:

Number of Service Providers: 1

Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares $ 2,500 $0.05 50,000

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 5, 2024; March 6, 2024; May 13, 2024; August 16, 2024, September 4, 2024; and September 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2834

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non Brokered, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $150,000 Offering: 3,000,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 22, 2024 and September 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2835

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2836

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2034

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 24, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-2837

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 10, 2020, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture, as announced on January 11, 2024 and September 3, 2024:

Convertible Debenture: $1,145,000 in outstanding principal amount Conversion Price: Convertible into 1,272,222 common share units ("Unit") at a conversion price of $0.90 per Unit. Each Unit shall consist

of one common share and one-half of a warrant ("Warrant") Maturity date: January 31, 2026 Warrants 636,111 Warrants, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $1.30 until January 31, 2026



The other terms of Convertible Debenture will remain unchanged.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]