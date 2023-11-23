VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0037

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has advised of the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: January 31, 2024; February 29, 2024 and March 29, 2024

Record Date: January 15, 2024; February 15, 2024 and March 15, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: January 12, 2024; February 14, 2024 and March 14, 2024 respectively.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0038

CONSOLIDATED URANIUM INC. ("CUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange's bulletin dated November 22, 2023, with respect to the Company's notice of distribution forming part of the Company's plan of arrangement, the following Ex-Distribution Date should have read as follows:

Ex-Distribution Date: November 24, 2023

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0039

DORE COPPER MINING CORP. ("DCMC") ("DCMC.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on November 28, 2023, rights ("Rights") to purchase common shares of the Company (each a "Share"). 0.337167854796804 of one Right will be issued for each Share held. One (1) Right and $0.12 are required to purchase one (1) Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is December 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time). As at November 21, 2023, the Company had 97,874,099 Shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening, Monday, November 27, 2023, the Shares will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Gold/Mineral Exploration' company.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: For every one (1) Share held, Shareholders will receive 0.337167854796804 of one Right. One (1) Right is exercisable for one (1) Share at $0.12 per Share.



Record Date: November 28, 2023 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: November 27, 2023 Rights Called for Trading: November 27, 2023 Rights Trade for Cash: December 20, 2023 Rights Expire: December 22, 2023 (5:00 p.m. Toronto time)



Halt and Delist: The Rights will be halted at 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 22, 2023 and delisted at market close. Trading in the Rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and for cash same day on the expiry date.





TRADE DATES

December 20, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 - TO SETTLE – December 22, 2023

Rights Trading Symbol: DCMC.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 25821T 11 8 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 21, 2023 and Rights Offering Circular dated November 21, 2023, which is available on www.sedarplus.ca.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0040

INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES CORPORATION ("IFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of International Frontier Resources Corporation (the "Company") on October 14, 2020, and a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on November 3, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, November 27, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Oil & Gas Exploration/Development" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,955,397 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: IFR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 459976403 (NEW)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0041

Partners Value Investments L.P. ("PVF.UN")("PVF.PR.U")("PVF.WT")("PVF.PR.V")

[formerly, Partners Value Investments LP ("PVF.UN")("PVF.PR.U")("PVF.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Substitutional Listing-Units, Substitutional Listing-Preferred Units, Substitutional Listing-Warrants, Halt-Warrants, New Listing-Preferred Shares, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Plan of Arrangement

At a joint special meeting of unit holders of Partners Value Investments LP (the "Partnership") and warrant holders of Partners Value Investments Inc. ("PVII") held on November 9, 2023, all unit holders of the Partnership and warrant holders of PVII approved a proposed reorganization by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"). The Plan of Arrangement was subject to the approval of at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the holders ("Equity Unitholders") of all of the issued and outstanding equity limited partnership units ("Equity Units"), at least two-thirds of the votes cast by holder of class A preferred limited partnership units, Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4 ("Preferred Units"), voting as a single class, a simple majority of the votes cast by Equity Unitholders, excluding votes attached to certain Equity Units under the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions and at least two-thirds of the votes cast by holders of share purchase warrants of PVII.

The effect of the Arrangement is to, among other things, amalgamate Partners Limited with PVII and other related entities, with the resulting entity to be named Partners Value Investments Inc. ("Amalco"), under a newly formed limited partnership named Partners Value Investments L.P. ("New PVI LP"). New PVI LP will have substantially the same capital structure and unit terms as the Partnership.

The Partnership obtained court approval of the Plan of Arrangement on November 15, 2023.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement:

each Equity Unitholder will receive substantially identical equity limited partnership units of New PVI LP ("New Equity Units") for each Equity Unit held;

holders of Preferred Units will receive substantially identical Class A preferred limited partnership units of New PVI LP ("New Preferred Units") for each Preferred Unit held;

holders of common shares of Partners Limited will receive, for each common share held, 3.24 New Equity Units and 0.26 of a New Preferred Unit, series 1 of New PVI LP ("New Preferred Units, Series 1") (and cash in lieu of any fractional units), which results in issuance of 42,770,070 New Equity Units and 3,432,166 New Preferred Units;

holders of share purchase warrants of PVII ("PVII Warrants") will receive one share purchase warrant of Amalco (an "Amalco Warrant") in exchange for each PVII Warrant held, with the Amalco Warrants being substantially identical to the PVII Warrants; and

each person that becomes a holder of New Equity Units will receive a distribution of freely tradeable shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. and Class A preferred shares, Series 1 of Amalco ("Amalco Preferred Shares").

Substitutional Listing-Units, Substitutional Listing-Preferred Units, Substitutional Listing-Warrants, New Listing-Preferred Shares, Halt-Warrants

Effective after the close on November 24, 2023, the Equity Units ("PVF.UN") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. The "New" Equity Units of Partners Value Investments L.P. ("PVF.UN") issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement will be listed after the close on November 24, 2023 and admitted to trading at the open on November 27, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of New Equity Units with no par value, of which up to 70,671,149 New Equity Units will be issued and outstanding Trading Symbol: PVF.UN (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: G6936M100 (New) Currency: CAD (including trading currency)





Effective after the close on November 24, 2023, the Preferred Units, Series 1 ("PVF.PR.U") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. The "New" Preferred Units, Series 1 of Partners Value Investments L.P. ("PVF.PR.U") issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement will be listed on and admitted to trading at the open on November 27, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of Preferred Units, Series 1 with no par value, of which up to 18,767,027 Preferred Units, Series 1 will be issued and outstanding Terms: Redeemable by Partners Value Investments L.P. through the payment in cash of a per unit sum equal to US$25.00, together with all accrued and unpaid distributions up to but excluding the date of payment or distribution, entitles to receive fixed cumulative preferential distributions at an annual rate equal to US$1.125 per New Preferred Unit, Series 1 less any required withholdings Maturity: Do not have a fixed maturity date and are not redeemable at the option of the holders of New Preferred Units, Series 1 Distribution rate: Equivalent to an expected 4.5% annual yield on the initial issue price of the New Preferred Units, Series 1 Trading Symbol: PVF.PR.U (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: G6936M118 (New) Currency: USD (including trading currency)





The Preferred Shares of Partners Value Investments Inc., a 100% subsidiary of Partners Value Investments L.P., ("PVF.PR.V") issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement will be listed and admitted to trading at the open on November 27, 2023.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of Preferred Shares, of which 70,671,149 Preferred Shares will be issued and outstanding; Terms: May be surrendered for retraction at any time in exchange for US$1.00 principal amount of a note issued by Partners Value Investments Inc. or Partners Value Investments L.P. Each Preferred Share entitles the holder to receive quarterly fixed cumulative preferential distributions equal to US$0.04 per Preferred Share and redeemable, on or after November 27, 2028 and prior to November 27, 2030, for a cash amount per Preferred Shares equal to US$1.00 plus any accrued and unpaid dividends. Maturity: November 27, 2030 Trading Symbol: PVF.PR.V (New) CUSIP Number: 70214W203 (New) Currency: USD (including trading currency)





Effective at the open on November 27, 2023, the Warrants ("PVF.WT") will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange. The "Amalco" Warrants of Partners Value Investments Inc., a 100% subsidiary of Partners Value Investments L.P. ("PVF.WT"), issued pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement will be listed at the open on November 27, 2023 and halted, pending confirmation of the final terms.

Capitalization: 53,603,849 Warrants will be issued and outstanding Terms: Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one (1) exchangeable share issued by the Partners Value Investments Inc. for every five (5) warrants held by such holder until June 30, 2026 at a price of CAD$32.45 per share subject to adjustment based on the volume weighted average trading price of LP units on the TSX Venture Exchange using the 10 trading days preceding the Arrangement effective date, which is contemplated to be November 24, 2023.The exchangeable shares will be exchangeable for New Equity Units Partners Value Investments L.P. at the option of the holder. Trading Symbol: PVF.WT (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 70214W112 (New) Currency: CAD (including trading currency)





A press release will be issued by the listed issuer prior to the market open on November 27, 2023 and a subsequent bulletin will be issued by the TSXV to announce the definitive terms of the Warrants.

The listed issuer is classified as a "Holding Company".

Corporate Jurisdiction: Bermuda

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Notice of Distribution

As part of the Plan of Arrangement, Partners Value Investments L.P. will conduct the following distribution:

Distribution per New Equity Unit: i) 1 "New" Preferred Share ("PVF.PR.V") of Partners Value Investments Inc.;

ii) 0.0100 of a Class A exchangeable limited voting share in the capital of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE andTSX: "BNRE") (each whole share exchangeable for one Class A limited voting share in the capital of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE andTSX: "BN")); and

iii) 0.0961 of a Class A-1 exchangeable non-voting share in the capital of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE andTSX: "BNRE.A") (each whole share (a) convertible into one Class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE andTSX: "BNRE") and subsequently exchangeable for (b) one Class A limited voting share in the capital of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE andTSX: "BN")) per New Equity Unit Payable Date: November 27, 2023 Record Date: November 24, 2023 Ex-Distribution Date (1): November 27, 2023





(1) Special Trading and Settlement Rules have been implemented by the Exchange in connection with the Plan of Arrangement (please see the Exchange bulletin dated November 21, 2023).

For more information, please see the Partnership's news release dated September 22, 2023, November 15, 2023 and the Partnership's information circular dated September 29, 2023 posted on SEDAR+.

____________________________________________

23/11/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0042

A-LABS CAPITAL IV CORP. ("ALCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:28 a.m. PST, November 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0043

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 579,710 shares to settle outstanding debt for $50,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0044

BRIXTON METALS CORPORATION ("BBB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023, and increased on November 6, 2023, and November 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,016,666 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares

49,386,593 Flow-Through (FT) shares

16,384,645 Charity-Flow-Through (CFT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per NFT share

$0.17 per FT share

$0.24 per CFT share



Warrants: 40,393,950 share purchase warrants to purchase 40,393,950 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.23 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 43 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 16,384,645 CFT shares and 205,900 FT shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 75,000 FT shares









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $92,940.12 N/A 558,235









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.23 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on November 20, 2023, and November 22, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0045

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, November 23, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0046

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 927,273 shares to settle outstanding debt for $51,000.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 $51,000 $0.055 927,273 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0047

CEYLON GRAPHITE CORP. ("CYL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to a convertible debenture issued pursuant to a private placement originally accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective June 25, 2018, and further amended February 5, 2021, November 23, 2021, and replaced on November 2, 2022 (the "Original Convertible Debenture"), the Exchange has consented to a new replacement of the Original Convertible Debenture (the "Replacement Convertible Debenture"). The Company is not receiving any new additional funds. The amount of aggregate principal outstanding is $1,850,000, of which $1,750,000 will be replaced as per below and $100,000 will mature on November 23, 2023. The original principal amount of the convertible debenture was $2,000,000.

Original Convertible Debenture

Conversion Price: Convertible into 8,000,000 common shares at $0.25 per share of the principal outstanding.



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Conversion Price: Convertible into 11,666,666 common shares at $0.15 per share of the principal outstanding.



Original Convertible Debenture

Detachable Warrants: 4,000,000 detachable warrants.



Replacement

Convertible Debenture

Detachable Warrants: 5,833,333 detachable warrants.



Original Convertible Debenture

Maturity Date and Detachable

Warrant Expiry Date: November 23, 2023 (previously amended and replaced, see below).



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Maturity Date and

Detachable Warrant Expiry Date: November 23, 2024.



Original Convertible Debenture

Detachable Warrant Exercise

Price: Each whole warrant is exercisable at the price of $0.25.



Replacement Convertible

Debenture Detachable

Warrant Exercise Price: Each whole warrant is exercisable at the price of $0.15.





The maturity date and warrant expiry date of the Original Convertible Debenture was extended from May 23, 2021 to November 23, 2021, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 5, 2021, further extended to November 23, 2022, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 23, 2021, and replaced to November 23, 2023, as accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 2, 2022.

All other details of the Replacement Convertible Debenture remain unchanged from the Original Convertible Debenture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 27, 2023, and November 22, 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0048

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $1,750,000 principal amount of convertible debentures



Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 4,166,750 common shares at $0.42 per share of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: Three (3) years from the date of issuance



Interest rate: 9% per annum



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 $200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $91,000 N/A 216,666









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.42 for period of 12-months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on October 05, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0049

EARTHWORKS INDUSTRIES INC. ("EWK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,335,000 shares and 3,335,000 shares purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $ 667,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $667,000 $0.20 3,335,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











Warrants: 3,335,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,335,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.40 for a two-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0050

ELECTRIC METALS (USA) LIMITED ("EML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,957,447 shares



Purchase Price: $0.235 per share



Warrants: 15,957,447 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,957,447 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2023 and October 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0051

FLYING NICKEL MINING CORP. ("FLYN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 25, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,635,194 shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 1,333,350



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 161,129 at a

deemed price of

$0.09 per share N/A









The Company issued a news release on November 1 and 22, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0052

FOKUS MINING CORPORATION ("FKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 500,000 common shares and

5,030,667 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and

$0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 500,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 common shares and 2,515,333 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 2,515,333 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 per common share purchase warrant share for a period of 3 years and $0.08 per flow-through purchase warrant share for a period of 2 years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 250,000 flow-through

shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $18,200 N/A 60,000 finder's

warrants









Finder's Warrants Terms: Of the 60,000 finder's warrants, each of 40,000 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 until October 25, 2026, and each of the other 20,000 finder's warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 until October 25, 2025.

The Company issued a news release on October 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CORPORATION MINIÈRE FOKUS (« FKM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 26 octobre 2023 :

Nombre d'actions: 500 000 actions ordinaires et

5 030 667 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire

0,06 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 500 000 bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires permettant de souscrire à 500 000 actions ordinaires et

2 515 333 bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives permettant de souscrire à 2 515 333 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,08 $ par action pour une période de 3 ans pour les bons de souscription venant des actions ordinaires et

0,08 $ par action pour une période de 2 ans pour les bons de souscription venant des actions accréditives



Nombre de souscripteurs: 8 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: S/O S/O Participation total de Groupe Pro: 1 250 000 actions accréditives



Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 18 200 $ S/O 60 000 bons d'intermédiation









Les termes des bons d'intermédiation : Des 60 000 bons d'intermédiation, chacun des 40 000 bons d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,08 $ par action jusqu'au 25 octobre 2026 et chacun des autres 20 000 bons d'intermédiation permet à son détenteur de souscrire à une action ordinaire à un prix de 0,08 $ par action jusqu'au 25 octobre 2025.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 26 octobre 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0053

LUPAKA GOLD CORP. ("LPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 18, 2023:

Number of Units: 500,000 Units



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Unit



Warrants: 500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placee: 1 Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on November 15, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0054

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to a non-brokered private placement of 8,217,405 common shares of Electric Elements Mining Corp. ("EEM"), an 80% subsidiary of the Company, at a price of $0.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to EEM of $4,108,703.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the EEM private placement for an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares of EEM for total consideration of $700,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 15, 2023.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention de vente d'actif ou convention de vente d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 23 novembre 2023

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à un placement privé sans intermédiaire de 8 217 405 actions ordinaires d'Electric Elements Mining Corp. (« EEM »), une filiale de la société détenue à 80 % d'intérêt, au prix de 0,50 $ par action pour un total de 4 108 703 $ pour EEM.

Certains initiés de la société ont participé au placement privé d'EEM pour un total de 1 400 000 actions ordinaires d'EEM pour une contrepartie totale de 700 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 15 novembre 2023.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0055

VALORE METALS CORP. ("VO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Company's press releases dated May 9, 2023 and November 20, 2023, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted an amendment to an aggregate 12,902,500 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") originally issued pursuant to the Private Placements announced on August 19, 2022; and April 5, 2023.

The exercise price of the Warrants have been amended to $0.10. Additionally, an acceleration provision has been added whereby if for any 10 consecutive trading days following the date of the amendment, the closing price of the company's common shares on the TSX-V exceeds $0.125, the expiry date of warrants will be accelerated to 30 calendar days thereafter.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0056

ZOOMAWAY TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ZMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,000,000 whole Warrants to purchase 3,000,000 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.05 exercisable until November 20, 2028 being a period of five years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 1 Placee.





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Units Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:



[1 Existing Insider] Y 3,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A







Finder's Fee: None

The Company issued a news release on November 20, 2023, to confirm the closing of the Private Placement.

__________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0057

DXI CAPITAL CORP. ("DXI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, November 23, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

BULLETIN V2023-0058

PACIFIC ARC RESOURCES LTD. ("PAV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 23, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, November 22, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

