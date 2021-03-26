VANCOUVER, BC, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ -

EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP. ("EMPR") ("EMPR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering; New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Prospectus – Unit Offering

Effective February 4, 2021, the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated February 4, 2021 (the "Prospectus") was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and the Ontario Securities Commissions. TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted the filing of the Company's prospectus supplement dated March 18, 2021 (the "Prospectus Supplement").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the Prospectus Supplement offering occurred on March 25, 2021, for gross proceeds of $15,752,500 (including partial exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Red Cloud Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Mackie Research Capital Corp.



Offering: 31,505,000 units (including partial exercise of over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant.



Unit Price: $0.50 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.75 per share to March 25, 2023.



Underwriter's Commission: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $398,790 cash and 341,820 broker warrants;

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $398,790 cash and 341,820 broker warrants;

Mackie Research Capital Corp. - $199,395 cash and 170,910 broker warrants

Each broker warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.50 until March 25, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option: The Company granted to the underwriters an option to purchase an additional 15% of the securities issued. The underwriters exercised 1,505,000 option units at closing and have 30 days from closing to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option.

For further details, please refer to the Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement and news releases dated March 16, 2021, March 17, 2021 and March 25, 2021, all of which are filed on SEDAR.

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 15,752,500 warrants are issued and outstanding Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.75 per share to March 25, 2023.







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EMPR.WT CUSIP Number: 292454113

The warrants were issued pursuant to a prospectus offering of 31,505,000 units, (including a partial exercise of the over-allotment option), which closed on March 25, 2021. The underwriters have 30 days to exercise the remaining portion of the over-allotment option. An additional 1,497,500 warrants may be issued if the underwriters exercise the over-allotment option in full. Each unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.75 per share and will expire on March 25, 2023.

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Pref LP Units, Series 1: USD $0.28125

Payable Date: April 30, 2021

Record Date: March 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date March 30, 2021

TERRACE ENERGY CORP. ("TZR.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Convertible Debenture Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Terrace Energy Corp. (the " Company ") (TSXV: TZR) announced on February 25, 2021, a proposed Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "), pursuant to which its outstanding listed convertible secured notes (the "Notes") (Trading Symbol: "TZR.DB") will be exchanged for newly issued common shares of the Company on the basis of 20,000 Common Shares for each $1,000 of principal amount outstanding.

It is expected that the proposed Arrangement will be effective, at 12:01 am on April 1, 2021, subject to court and noteholders and claimholder approval.

The Company is seeking court and noteholders / claimholder approval on March 29, 2021.

In anticipation of the approval of the Arrangement, TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is implementing the following special trading and settlement rules:

The Notes will trade for cash on March 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

TRADE DATES

March 30, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021 - TO SETTLE – March 31, 2021

The Notes (TZR.DB) will be halted at open of market on April 1, 2021 and will be delisted at the close of business on April 1, 2021.

The common shares of Terrace Energy Corp. ("TZR") will continue to trade on a regular basis and will remain listed on the Exchange.

For more information, please see the Company's news release dated February 25, 2021 and the Company's information circular dated February 26, 2021 posted on SEDAR.

WEEDMD INC. ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT") ("WMD.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 9, 2021, the Company's final short form prospectus dated March 8, 2021, qualifying the distribution of up to 35,937,500 units (the "Units") of the Company was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan Securities Commissions.

The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on March 12, 2021, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000 (including the underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full).

Offering: 35,937,500 Units (includes 4,687,500 Units of underwriter's over-allotment option). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.60 until March 12, 2023.



Unit Price: $0.48 per Unit.



Underwriter(s): Eight Capital, Canaccord Genuity Corp. and INFOR Financial Inc.



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of $1,035,000 in cash and 2,156,250 non-transferrable broker warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Unit at an exercise price of $0.48 until March 12, 2023.

Listing of Warrants:

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a "Pharmaceutical And Medicine Manufacturing" company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: up to 19,046,875 warrants created and authorized, of which 17,968,750 are issued and outstanding



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WMD.WT.A CUSIP Number: 948525142

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated March 12, 2021 pursuant to the Company's short form prospectus dated March 8, 2021. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.60 until March 12, 2023.

If, at any time after March 12, 2022 and prior to March 12, 2023 (the "Warrant Expiry Date"), the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.96 for 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 10 days of the occurrence of such event, provide written notice to the holders of the warrants and the warrant agent, supplemented by way of a news release, accelerating the expiry date of the warrants from the Warrant Expiry Date to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the "Accelerated Expiry Date"). Any unexercised warrants will automatically expire on the Accelerated Expiry Date in accordance with the warrant indenture.

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated March 8, 2021 and news releases dated February 10, 2021, February 11, 2021, March 2, 2021 and March 12, 2021.

NEX COMPANY:

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")

[formerly Prospero Silver Corp. ("PSL.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors March 15, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday March 30, 2021, the common shares of Keon Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Prospero Silver Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,915,728 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: KEON.H (new) CUSIP Number: 491895108 (new)

21/03/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC. ("ALY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:58 a.m. PST, Mar. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BOARDWALKTECH SOFTWARE CORP. ("BWLK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,242,568 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.66 per share; 34,375 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.60 per share and 64,285 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.70 per share, to settle an aggregate outstanding debt of USD$1,545,720.61.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









SQN Venture Income







Fund, LP Y USD$1,480,095.46 USD$0.66 2,242,568

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 10, 2021 and March 25, 2021.

CONQUEST RESOURCES LIMITED ("CQR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two separate agreements:

Pursuant to a purchase agreement dated March 12, 2021 , between Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") and the Company, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the DGC Ni-Cu-PGE property located in Afton Township, Ontario .



As consideration, the Company shall issue 1,800,000 common shares to Teck.



Pursuant to a purchase agreement dated March 8, 2021 , between Paul Camilleri ("Camilleri") and the Company, the Company shall acquire a 100% interest in the JPC Property in Clement Township, Ontario .





As consideration, the Company shall issue 250,000 common shares and pay $13,000 to Camilleri.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 16, 2021.

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EAC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 43,478,261 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per common share



Warrants: 43,478,261 common share purchase warrants to purchase 43,478,261 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee: One finder received a commission of 2,064,217 common shares of the Company and 2,064,217 broker warrants to purchase 2,064,217 common shares of the Company at a price equal to $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 26, 2021.

EARTH ALIVE CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC. (« EAC »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 26 mars 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 43 478 261 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,115 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 43 478 261 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 43 478 261 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs: 7 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission de 2,064,217 actions ordinaires de la société et 2 064 217 bons de souscriptions du courtier permettant d'acheter 2 064 217 actions ordinaires de la société au prix de 0,25 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 26 février 2021.

ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 12, 2021, and February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares (of which 11,450,000 are Brokered)



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares (of which 5,725,000 are Brokered)



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.30 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 83 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 307,500 [3 placees]





Agent's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. - $284,251.00 cash and 284,251.00 Broker Warrants

PowerOne Capital Markets Ltd. - $189,500.00 cash and 189,500.00 Broker Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $284,250.00 cash and 284,250.00 non- Broker Warrants

Each non-transferrable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Unit at a price of $1.00 for a 36 (thirty-six) month period. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.30 for a thirty six month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated March 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION ("EDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,820,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.31 per share



Warrants: 3,410,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,410,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 45 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert B Pease Y 85,000 John Christopher Mitchell Y 65,000 Robert T. Boyd Y 65,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 736,000 [5 Placees]





Finder's Fee: Agentis Capital Markets Canada Limited Partnership: $54,070.20 cash; 174,420 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.41

Canaccord Genuity Corp.: $13,187.40 cash; 42,540 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50

PI Financial Corp.: $12,834 cash; 41,400 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50

Sprott Capital Partners LP: $1,860 cash; 6,000 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.: $3,720 cash; 12,000 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50

Haywood Securities Inc.: $5,580 cash; 18,000 finder's warrants exercisable at a price of $0.50

Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at the prices noted above until March 12, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 12, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Ethos Gold Corp. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 2, 2021 between the Company and Robert Carpenter, Jeffery Sundar, Robert Brozdowski, Daniel MacNeil and Alan Wainwright (the "Optionors"), whereby the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the 2,228 hectare Fairchild Lake claim block located 65 km northeast of Sioux Lookout, Ontario. (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the Property by making $5,000 in cash payments on closing and issuing 1,500,000 shares over an eighteen-month period. There are no work commitments or royalties payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 3, 2021.

HIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD. ("HOCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive sale agreement ("Agreement") dated November 12, 2020, between the Company and Blue Sky Resources Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell certain oil and gas assets of the Company located in the Red Earth, Alberta, area. The Purchaser will provide the Company a total cash consideration of $2.0 million, subject to customary closing adjustments, in return for the Company's Red Earth production field and will further assume its associated liabilities.

In connection with this transaction, National Bank Financial Inc. will be entitled to a Success Fee equal to 1.5% of the Transaction Proceeds as defined in the Engagement Letter dated May 4, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2020 and March 25, 2021.

MOOVLY MEDIA INC. ("MVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,444,445 shares



Purchase Price: $0.45 per share



Warrants: 8,444,445 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,444,445 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.62 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Robert Meister Y 277,780 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 50,000 [1 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $101,995.58 and 226,656 finders' warrants payable to Mackie Research Capital Corp.and Haywood Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.62 for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated March 24, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NATUREBANK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. ("COO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the share purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated effective November 2, 2020 between the Company as seller and Forest Finest Consulting GMBH ("FFC"), whereby FFC has purchased from the Company the Company's remaining interest in FFC's outstanding shares (the "FFC Shares") in exchange for the payment (the "Share Purchase Price") to the Company of EURO 197,010.00 (being approximately CAD $295,515 at an exchange rate of CAD $1.50 to 1.00 EURO). The Agreement, and its material terms and conditions, were first announced on November 5, 2020.

Further information on the transaction is available in the Company's News Releases dated November 5, 2020 and January 29, 2021

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:39 a.m. PST, March 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW AGE METALS INC. ("NAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Mar. 26, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PALEO RESOURCES, INC. ("PRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 132,474,848 common shares at a deemed price of $0.02 per common share to settle outstanding debt for US$2,096,618.63 (approximately CDN$2,649,496.96).

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Paul Patrick Black Heritage Trust Y CDN$1,324,748.48 $0.02 66,237,424 Roger S. Braugh, Jr. Y CDN$1,324,748.48 $0.02 66,237,424

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:28 a.m. PST, Mar. 26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. ("POR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 1,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

SX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 184,615 shares at a deemed price of $0.195 in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated January 5, 2021.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:01 a.m. PST, Mar.26, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEX COMPANY :

BLACK LION CAPITAL CORP. ("BLC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: March 26, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated March 19, 2021, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated November 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

