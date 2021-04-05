VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

METALLUM RESOURCES INC. ("MZN")

[formerly, CROPS INC. ("COPS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Metallum Resources Inc.'s (formerly, CROPS Inc.) (the "Company") Reverse Takeover (the "Transaction") and related transactions, all as principally described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated January 29, 2021. The Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Pursuant to a share sale agreement dated September 9, 2020, as amended (the "Agreement"), the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Pick Lake (the "Pick Lake Shares") which is the sole legal and beneficial owner of certain tenements constituting the Superior Lake Zinc Project in Ontario. In consideration for the Pick Lake Shares, CROPS paid (i) C$25,000 in cash upon signing the Agreement, and (ii) upon closing, paid A$200,000, C$525,000 and issued 128,920,000 post consolidated shares ("Common Shares") to Ophiolite Holdings Pty Ltd. Pursuant to the Transaction, the Company will issue 3,200,000 Common Shares as an advisory fee in relation to the Transaction.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020, January 26, 2021 and March 22, 2021:

Non-Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 27,000,000 Non-Flow-Through Subscription Receipts (convertible into 27,000,000 Common Shares)







Purchase Price: $0.10 per Non-Flow-Through Subscription Receipt



Flow-Through





Number of Shares: 5,454,546 Flow-Through Subscription Receipts (convertible into 5,454,546 Common Shares)







Purchase Price: $0.11 per Flow-Through Subscription Receipt.



Number of Placees: 22 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Subscription Receipts





Gold Group Management Inc.



(Simon Ridgway) Y 315,000 Gordon Tainton Y 135,000 Mario Szotlender Y 5,700,000 Mill Street Services Ltd. (Simon Ridgway) Y 940,000 Sprott Asset Management LP Y 5,454,546





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,550,000 [5 placees]











Finder's Fee: $900.00 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on April 1st. and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Name Change and Consolidation:

Pursuant to resolutions passed by the directors of the Company on August 31, 2020 and the shareholders of the Company on March 18, 2021, the Company has consolidated its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares for one Common Share and completed a corporate continuation under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company has also changed its name from CROPS Inc. to "Metallum Resources Inc.".

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, April 7, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a mining company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

192,524,408 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 132,175,947 shares are subject to escrow of which

(i) 1,865,947 shares are subject to Tier 1 value escrow and

(ii) 130,310,000 shares are subject to Tier 2 surplus escrow.





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: "MZN" (NEW) CUSIP Number: 59125A103(new)

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________________

21/04/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced March 11, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,363,296 shares



Purchase Price: $2.67 per share



Warrants: 9,363,296 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,363,296 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $3.14 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Agent's Fee:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. $2,000,000.03 and 749,064 common share purchase warrants



Agent Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $3.3375



Agent Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on March 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

Empress Royalty Corp. ("EMPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 17, 2021

Number of Shares: 1,300,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 650,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees



Finder's Fee: German Mining Networks GmbH – $35,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on March 25, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution; Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of G2 Goldfields Inc. (the "Company") on March 29, 2021 and approval by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on March 31, 2021, the Company and S2 Minerals Inc. ("Spinco") will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"). The Arrangement will be completed on April 09, 2021, and will result in the Company transferring its ownership and rights in the Sandy Lake property (the "Property") to the Spinco and a spin-out all of the securities of the Spinco to the Company's shareholders on a pro rata basis. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Company shareholders (other than dissenting shareholders), will receive one (1) Spinco common share for every ten (10) Company shares held as of the effective date (April 09, 2021).

For further information, refer to the Company's management information circular dated February 25, 2021 and news releases dated February 03, 2021, March 05, 2021, March 24, 2021, March 29, 2021 and March 31, 2021, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR. The Company shall issue a press release upon closing of the Arrangement.

Rights Offering-Shares

Additionally, pursuant to the Arrangement, the Spinco will also issue rights to the holders of Spinco common shares ("Spinco Shareholders"), to raise gross proceeds of approximately CDN$1.2 million (the "Rights Offering"). In connection with the Rights Offering component of the Arrangement, each eligible Spinco Shareholder will receive one (1) Spinco Right for each Spinco share held, as of the effective date (April 09, 2021). One (1) Right and CDN$0.10 are required to purchase one (1) Spinco share.

Summary:





Basis of Offering: one (1) Spinco Right for one (1) Spinco share at CDN$0.10 per share Record Date: 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 09, 2021 Rights Expire: May 12, 2021

See below section for details on due bills trading. THE SPINCO RIGHTS WILL NOT BE LISTED FOR TRADING ON THE EXCHANGE.

Notice of Distribution - Due Bill Trading

The Payable Date, Record Date, Due Bill Trading Date, Ex-Distribution Date and Due Bill Redemption Date will be as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: one (1) Spinco common share and one (1) Spinco Right for every ten (10) Company shares held Payable Date: April 14, 2021 Record Date: 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 09, 2021 Due Bill Period: April 07, 2021 to April 14, 2021, inclusively Ex-Distribution Date: April 15, 2021 Due Bill Redemption Date: April 16, 2021

DUE BILL TRADING:

The Company shall implement a distribution of one (1) Spinco common share and one (1) Spinco Right for every ten (10) Company shares held, which is payable on April 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of 12:01 a.m. (Toronto time) on April 09, 2021. The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a "due bill" basis effective from the opening on April 07, 2021 until April 14, 2021 inclusively. Sellers of the shares from April 07, 2021 to and including April 14, 2021 will not be entitled to the distribution. The shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis effective at the opening on April 15, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 31, 2021 and March 29, 2021.

________________________________________

GALWAY METALS INC. ("GWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2021 and February 24, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,087,000 Québec flow-through shares

5,999,900 National flow-through shares

4,095,400 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $1.84 per Québec flow-through share

$1.45 per National flow-through share

$1.05 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 26 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [2 placees] P 127,817







Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $900,006.30 and 670,938 compensation options payable to Paradigm Capital Inc., Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc. and BMO Capital Markets. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through common share at a price of $1.05 for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated March 25, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

____________________________________

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 25, 2021 and March 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,105,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $4,637.50 cash; 18,550 Finder Warrants

GloRes Securities Inc. - $42,000 cash; 84,000 Finder Warrants

Marquest Asset Management Inc. – 84,000 Finder Warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $21,000 cash; 84,000 Finder Warrants

Each non-transferable Finder Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of two-years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated March 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,189,136 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.55 per share



Warrants: 4,189,136 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,189,136 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.86 per share for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Finder's Fee: CDN$40,000 in cash and 72,727 finder warrants payable to West Harbour Capital. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.86 for a 24-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 01, 2021:

Number of Shares: 929,999 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.60 per share



Warrants: 929,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 929,999 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.95 per share for a 24-month period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HANSA RESOURDCES LTD. ("HRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,250,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 31, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.05

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 12,500,000 shares with 6,250,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 2, 2020.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

CORRECTION:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 11, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,000,000



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.20 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 shares with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 8, 2018.

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. ("ILC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 54,545,455 shares



Purchase Price: $0.055 per share



Warrants: 27,272,727 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,272,727 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 37 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Wisbey Y 19,612,171 Ross Thompson Y 3,530,038 Maurice Brooks Y 1,363,636 Anthony Kovacs Y 250,000 Nicholas Davies Y 395,909 Peter Kucak Y 14,600,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated February 19, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment of License Agreement dated February 17, 2021 between Salzman Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation; Salzman Group, Ltd., an Israeli corporation, and Salzman Group Pty Ltd., an Australian corporation (collectively the "Salzman Group"), and Kalytera Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Company"), whereby the Company may acquire a license to develop and commercialize R-107 with a license fee of US$1.2 million and the issuance of 130 million common shares of the Company to the Salzman Group. Further considerations include a success fee of US $2 million based on certain milestone and additional milestone payments in stages in the cash amount of US$4,250,000.

________________________________________

LEUCROTTA EXPLORATION INC. ("LXE ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective March 26, 2021, the Company's bought-deal offering by way of (final) short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated March 26, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of Units of the Company, the material terms of which are described below, and further has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on March 31, 2021, for gross proceeds of $33,000,088.

Offering: 45,205,600 units (each a "Unit"), including the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option described below. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company.



Unit Price: $0.73 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.00 per common share exercisable until 4:30 p.m. (EST) on the date that is twenty-four (24) months following the date of issuance.



Underwriters: Haywood Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Acumen Capital Finance Partners Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc., ATB Capital Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited



Underwriters' Commission: $1,429,934.22 in aggregate cash commission



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters additionally fully exercised an Over-Allotment Option previously provided by the Company in connection with this Prospectus to purchase up to 4,109,600 additional Units, representing 10% of the Units offered in the Prospectus, for $3,000,008 in gross proceeds to cover their over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes.

For further information, please reference the company's Prospectus Offering dated March 26, 2021 and news releases dated March 15, 2021, March 16, 2021 and March 31, 2021.

________________________________________

MEMEX INC. ("OEE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,800,000 bonus shares and 750,000 bonus share purchase warrants as replacement warrants ("Warrants") in connection with the extension of the maturity date of the outstanding $600,000 loan (the "Loan") from G&G Private Capital Inc. and Officers of the Company. The Warrants are exercisable for one common share at $0.05 per share at any time on or before the maturity date of the Loan. The maturity date of the Loan will be extended from March 28, 2022 to March 28, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 29, 2021.

________________________________________

RT MINERALS CORP. ("RTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Apr. 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,250,000 common shares ("Common Share") and

10,976,626 flow-through shares ("FT Share")



Purchase Price: $4.00 per Common Share and $4.92 per FT Share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 37 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on March 18, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Apr. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated February 22, 2021 between the Company and a non- arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of the stores owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $1.7-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 30 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 3, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

_______________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the storage assets, property and business used in the operation of the stores owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $1,125,000 worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 10 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 3, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

_______________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Purchase Agreement dated March 2, 2021 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the self storage assets, property and business used in the operation of the stores owned by the Vendor. As part of the consideration, the Company will issue $8-million worth of common shares at a deemed price equal to the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Exchange for the 30 business days preceding the date that is 2 business days prior to the closing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated March 3, 2021 and April 1, 2021.

_______________________________________

THINK RESEARCH CORPORATION ("THNK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted issuance of up to 25,000 common shares to Jae Cornelssen, the new Chief Financial Officer, as part of his compensation, which will vest in three installments over a three-year period, with the first vesting date being March 22, 2022.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 22, 2021.

___________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

FIRE RIVER GOLD CORP. ("FAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 5, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:48 a.m. PST, Apr. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

