VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURCANA SILVER CORPORATION ("AUN.H")

[formerly Aurcana Silver Corporation ("AUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Aurcana Silver Corporation, (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 15, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from AUN to AUN.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued April 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

PULSAR HELIUM INC. ("PLSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ('IPO') Prospectus dated July 31, 2023, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the securities regulators in each of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on August 3, 2023, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System.

The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering will be $3,088,757.40 (10,295,858 units at $0.30 per unit). Each unit ("Unit") consists of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant of the Company, with warrants exercisable at a price of $0.45 for 24 months, subject to acceleration under certain conditions. The Company is classified as an 'Oil and gas extraction (except oil sands)' company (NAICS #211110).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday August 15, 2023, the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

74,140,288 common shares are issued and outstanding upon closing of the IPO Escrowed Shares: 46,426,026 common shares are subject to an escrow agreement





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PLSR CUSIP Number: 745932103



Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Option: The Company has granted to the Agent an option (the "Agent's Option"). The Agent's Option is exercisable in whole or in part in the sole discretion of the Agent at any time and from time to time for a period of 30 days from the closing of the offering, to purchase up to an aggregate number of additional Units as is equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the offering at the offering price to cover over-allocations, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.



Agent's Warrants: 561,472 non-transferable share purchase warrants. One warrant to purchase one share at $0.45 per share up to 24 months.



Corporate Finance Units: The Agent also received a Corporate Finance Fee of $200,000, payable as to $50,000 cash and the issuance of 500,000 Units.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 31, 2023.

Company Contact: Thomas Abraham-James, CEO Company Address: Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Dr., Corporate Office

White Rock, British Columbia V4B 1E6 Company Phone Number: +1 (604) 536-2711 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG") [formerly ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated August 10, 2023 (the "Bulletin"), the content of the Bulletin should have read:

The Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis.

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

23/08/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CASCADIA MINERALS LTD. ("CAM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition to acquire a 100% interest in the Sands of Time property (the "Property") located in the Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory. The Property is subject to a total 2.0% NSR in favour of the arm's length vendor, with a 1.0% buy-back provision for $1,000,000 cash. The Company is required to make a one-time milestone payment to the vendor of $1.00 per gold equivalent troy ounces for any contained metals upon announcement of the first measured or indicated mineral resource on the Property equal to or greater than one million ounces of gold equivalent.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $200,000 over 4

years. 900,000 common shares over 4

years. $1,300,000 over 4

years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2023.

________________________________________

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 71,426 Shares and 5,642,858 Flow Through Shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 2,857,142 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,857,142 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 378,570



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $24,152.65 N/A 345,038 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on July 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CORSA COAL CORP. ("CSO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:40 a.m. PST, Aug. 11, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,062,548 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$48,000 (CAD$63,283).

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 26, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG") ("GMG.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 11, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GUNGNIR RESOURCES INC. ("GUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 9,666,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2023 and October 1, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 24, 2024 and October 1, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.09 (Unchanged)





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020.

________________________________________

KERMODE RESOURCES LTD. ("KLM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an Option Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 10, 2023, between the arm's length parties (the "Vendor") and Kermode Resources Ltd. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has the option to acquire all of the owner's right, title and interest into the property on the Black Panther project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

As consideration, the Company has agreed to issue 48 million common shares over a period of 3 years.

In addition, the vendor has a 3% royalty with a $6 Million buy-down Option to eliminate the royalty and a 30% "Sale Participation Right" for ten years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 19, 2023, and August 01, 2023.

_________________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 18, 2023 :

Hard Dollar Units





Number of Shares: 3,028,500 Hard Dollar Shares ("HD Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.035 per NFT Share



Warrants: 1,514,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,514,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a twelve (12) -month period







National Flow-through Shares





Number of Shares: 1,625,000 National Flow-through Shares ("NFT Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.04 per NFT Share



Warrants: 812,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 812,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a twelve (12) -month period







Ontario Flow-Through Units





Number of Shares: 7,846,500 Ontario Flow-through Shares ("OFT Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.05 per OFT Share



Warrants: 3,923,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,923,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a twelve (12) -month period











Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 1,849,928 HD Shares 1,250,000 NFT Shares 89,640 OFT Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 10, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Exchange Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 3, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire 9.7% interest in the capital of Bosonic, Inc.

As total consideration, the Company will issue 17,250,000 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.195 per share to the Vendor. The Company will also invest USD$250,000 into Bosonic, Inc. in consideration for the grant of access to software and services offered by Bosonic, Inc.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 8, 2023 and August 4, 2023.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]