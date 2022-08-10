VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on August 8, 2022 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) TUP.P 2 Tup Capital Inc. Interim financial statements for the period. 2022/05/31















Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the Period. 2022/05/31















Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

RONIN VENTURES CORP. ("RVC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated May 13, 2022 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions on May 17, 2022, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia and Alberta Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange and immediately halted on the effective date stated below.

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday August 11, 2022. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, August 11, 2022, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on August 11, 2022. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.





Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,500,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,500,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company Trading Symbol: RVC.P CUSIP Number: 776331100 Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 2 years.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated May 13, 2022.

Company Contact: Anthony Zelen

Company Address: 228 – 1122 Mainland St., Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1

Company Phone Number: 778-388-5258

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ("HMPG")

Formerly HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since December 6, 2021 pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 11, 2022, the common shares of The Hempshire Group, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HMPG".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated June 22, 2022. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, August 11, 2022, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction consists of the arm's length acquisition of all shares of The Hempshire Group, Inc. by way of a three-cornered amalgamation for consideration of 76,783,914 post-consolidation common shares at a deemed price of $0.28 per share.

33,285,140 shares, 1,250,000 warrants and notes convertible into 8,175,742 units (each exchangeable into one share and one warrant) issued to Principals and advisors pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 10,499,860 shares issued to non-Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow to be released over a 36-month period, in accordance with Seed Share Resale Restrictions. 1,800,000 shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Martin Marion Y 1,250,000 Gail Hannon Y 71,430 Samuel Isaac Y 107,143 Bill Hahn Y 180,000 Tom Shuman Y 2,050,000 Eric Starr Y 2,500,000 Daniel Iannotte Y 27,643,035

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 16, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 4 old for 1 new basis. Immediately following completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 11, 2022, the common shares of The Hempshire Group, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Hoist Capital Corp. will be delisted.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated June 22, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as an 'All other miscellaneous manufacturing' Issuer.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

79,583,914 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 45,585,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: HMPG (new)



CUSIP #: 42386P 10 0 (new)



Company Contact: Marty Marion (CEO) Company Address: Suite 2 – 870 East Research Drive, Palm Springs, California, USA 92262 Company Phone Number: 1-954-480-7046 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________

22/08/09 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 5, 2020 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,040,500



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 11, 2022, August 28, 2022, & September 29, 2022



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 11, 2023, February 28, 2023 & March 29, 2023



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10





These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 2,081,000 flow through shares, and 5,600,000 common shares, with 6,640,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 5, 2020. 1,600,000 of the warrants were previously exercised by the holder.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated August 3, 2022.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:29 p.m. PST, August 8, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALANTAS GOLD CORPORATION ("GAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 9, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

INFINITUM COPPER CORP. ("INFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,156,770 shares at a price of $0.20 per share to settle outstanding debt for $231,356.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NICKEL NORTH EXPLORATION CORP. ("NNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,469,250 shares to settle outstanding debt for $223,462.50.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Andrew Lee Smith Y $30,712.50 $0.05 614,250









Yingting (Tony Guo) Y $162,750.00 $0.05 3,255,000









SinoTech (Hong Kong)







Corporation Limited Y $30,000.00 $0.05 600,000











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SILVER WOLF EXPLORATION LTD. ("SWLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 24, 2022:

Number of Shares: 4,014,734 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 4,014,734 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,014,734 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a eighteen (18) months period Number of Placees: 32 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Intermark Capital Corp. (David Wolfin) Y 200,000 Peter Latta Y 100,000 Stephen Williams Y 33,333

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $840 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 16, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TAJIRI RESOURCES CORP. ("TAJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 9, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,602,934

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 21, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,602,934 shares with 21,602,934 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 10, 2020.

________________________________________

