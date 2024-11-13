VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3372

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 23, 2024 and a directors' resolution passed on November 7, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Friday, November 15, 2024, the common shares of Fredonia Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

45,608,635 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: FRED (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 356063404 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3373

MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution dated October 31, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening November 15, 2024, the shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,654,896 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MGI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 55973N502 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3374

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: January 14, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

24/11/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3375

ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $374,300 Offering: 18,715,000 Listed Shares with 9,357,500 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per Listed Share for a three-year period. Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 23, 2024, August 20, 2024, September 16, 2024 and October 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3376

BIGSTACK OPPORTUNITIES I INC. ("STAK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3377

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3378

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. ("RDS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $7,000,000.24 Offering: 7,421,038 Listed Shares with 3,710,519 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.27 per Listed Share

$0.32 per Federal Flow Through Listed Share

$0.36 per Québec Flow Through Listed Share

$0.47 per Charity Flow Through Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.37 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months

$0.37 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 444,878



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.37 for a period of 24 months Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 22, 2024, and October 29, 2024.



RESSOURCES MINIERES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 novembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 7 000 000,24 $ Placement : 4 765 625 actions inscrites accréditives fédérales

6 016 012 actions inscrites accréditives du Québec

2 777 778 actions inscrites dons de titres accréditifs et 1 388 889 bons de souscription

Prix offert :

|0,27 $ par action inscrite 0,32 $ par action inscrite accréditive fédérale



0,36 $ par action inscrite accréditive du Québec



0,47 $ par action inscrite don de titre accréditif

Modalités d'exercice des 0,37 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois bons de souscription : 0,37 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois

Commissions en titres:

Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) S.O. 444 878



Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,37 $ pendant une période de 24 mois Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 30 septembre 2024, 2 octobre 2024, 22 octobre 2024, et du 29 octobre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3379

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a payment in common shares of Storm Exploration Inc. (the "Company") to Landore Resources Canada Inc. The payment is in connection to the Miminiska and Keezhik property option agreement dated May 5, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on June 24, 2021. The Company has issued 4,740,864 common shares at a deemed price of $0.052733 per share to Landore Resources Canada Inc. to satisfy the $250,000 convertible cash payment due September 20, 2024.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2024 and November 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

