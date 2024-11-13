TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 13, 2024, 23:03 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3372
FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 23, 2024 and a directors' resolution passed on November 7, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Friday, November 15, 2024, the common shares of Fredonia Mining Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
45,608,635 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
FRED (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
356063404 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3373
MAGNUM GOLDCORP INC. ("MGI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution dated October 31, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening November 15, 2024, the shares of Magnum Goldcorp Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
9,654,896 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MGI (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
55973N502 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3374
ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A: $0.10
Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10
Payable Date: January 14, 2025
Record Date: December 31, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024
_______________________________________
24/11/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-3375
ABACUS MINING & EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("AME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$374,300
|
Offering:
|
18,715,000 Listed Shares with 9,357,500 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.02 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share for a three-year period.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 23, 2024, August 20, 2024, September 16, 2024 and October 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3376
BIGSTACK OPPORTUNITIES I INC. ("STAK.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3377
KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:25 p.m. PST, Nov. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,
Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3378
Radisson Mining Resources Inc. ("RDS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$7,000,000.24
|
Offering:
|
7,421,038 Listed Shares with 3,710,519 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.27 per Listed Share
|
$0.32 per Federal Flow Through Listed Share
|
$0.36 per Québec Flow Through Listed Share
|
$0.47 per Charity Flow Through Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.37 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months
|
$0.37 per Listed Share for a period of 24 months
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
444,878
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.37 for a period of 24 months
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 30, 2024, October 2, 2024, October 22, 2024, and October 29, 2024.
RESSOURCES MINIERES RADISSON INC. (« RDS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 novembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
7 000 000,24 $
|
Placement :
|
4 765 625 actions inscrites accréditives fédérales
|
6 016 012 actions inscrites accréditives du Québec
|
2 777 778 actions inscrites dons de titres accréditifs et 1 388 889 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
|0,27 $ par action inscrite
0,32 $ par action inscrite accréditive fédérale
|
0,36 $ par action inscrite accréditive du Québec
|
0,47 $ par action inscrite don de titre accréditif
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
0,37 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois
|
bons de souscription :
|
0,37 $ par action inscrite pendant une période de 24 mois
|
Commissions en titres:
|
Actions
|
Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total)
|
S.O.
|
444 878
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au prix d'exercice de 0,37 $ pendant une période de 24 mois
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 30 septembre 2024, 2 octobre 2024, 22 octobre 2024, et du 29 octobre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-3379
STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 13, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a payment in common shares of Storm Exploration Inc. (the "Company") to Landore Resources Canada Inc. The payment is in connection to the Miminiska and Keezhik property option agreement dated May 5, 2021, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange on June 24, 2021. The Company has issued 4,740,864 common shares at a deemed price of $0.052733 per share to Landore Resources Canada Inc. to satisfy the $250,000 convertible cash payment due September 20, 2024.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2024 and November 12, 2024.
_______________________________________
