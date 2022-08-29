VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ -

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 29, 2022:

Number of Shares: 16,739,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 8,369,665 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,369,665 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at $0.20 or greater for any 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 8 placees

The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 23, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on August 2, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $1,814,400 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a price of $0.055 per common share until maturity (no change)



Maturity Date: Extended from August 10, 2022 to August 10, 2023



Interest Rate: 15% per annum (no change)

The convertible debenture was issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement, which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 23, 2021.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated August 2, 2022.

________________________________________

AZARGA METALS CORP. ("AZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:13 a.m. PST, August 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANSTAR RESOURCES INC. ("ROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Property Purchase Agreement dated June 30, 2022, between Canstar Resources Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims located in Bernards Pond and Roti Bay areas in southern Newfoundland (the "Claims"). In order to acquire the Claims, the Company is required to issue an aggregate of 250,000 common shares and pay $30,920 to the Vendors on closing. The Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter return royalty from all commercial production on the Claims.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2022.

________________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 13, 2022 and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on May 12, 2022 the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 30,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.15 per right were issued.

Pursuant to the stand-by agreement, 193,383 bonus warrants were issued to the stand-by guarantor. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.16 for a two (2) year period.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2022.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to the offer agreement dated August 23, 2022 (the "Agreement") between Granite Creek Copper (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company has acquired the Star Cu-Ni-P Platinum Group Metal ("PGM") project ("the property"), located in the Omineca mineral belt of northern British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquires the Project by (i) making a $ 10,000 cash payment to the Vendor and (ii) issuing 500,000 shares to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.08 per share

Please refer to the Company's news release of August 24, 2022, for further details.

________________________________________

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 8, 2022 and August 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,841,667 flow-through shares and

582,000 non flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through share

$0.12 per non flow-through share



Warrants: 6,423,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,423,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a twenty-nine (29) month period (5,841,667 warrants)

$0.12 for a two-year period (582,000 warrants)



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Rene Bernard Y 600,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $33,882.80 and 282,356 finders' warrants payable to Red Plug Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. Each finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.18 for a twenty-nine (29) month period (253,166 warrants) and, into one common share at $0.12 for a two-year period (29,190 warrants).

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 26, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NORTEC MINERALS CORP. ("NVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:32 a.m. PST, August 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, August 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: USD$15,000,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: $0.70 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 4 years



Interest rate: 9% per annum (plus 1.25% standby fee for the undrawn principal and 1.5% commitment fee of the aggregate principal)



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Broker/Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. received USD$600,000 cash payment.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Subscription Receipts' Warrants:

# of Warrants: 10,007,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 18, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 18, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.53

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,014,000 subscription receipts, convertible into 20,014,000 common shares and 10,007,000 warrants at $0.90 per warrant, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 4, 2022. The warrant price was thereafter amended to $0.53 per warrant as announced by the Exchange in the May 25, 2022 bulletin.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,225,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 5, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 5, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.265

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,000,000 units consisting of 25,000,000 common shares with 25,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 4, 2021. Since then, 3,775,000 warrants were exercised.

REACT GAMING GROUP INC. ("RGG")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation des bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 29 août 2022

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription (les « bons ») suivants :

Bon de reçu de souscription :

Nombre de bons : 10 007 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 18 février 2023 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 18 février 2024 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,53 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 20 014 000 reçu de souscription, convertible en 20 014 000 actions ordinaires et 10 007 000 bons de souscription à un prix de 0,90 $ par bon de souscription, par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 4 avril 2022. Par la suite, le prix d'exercice des bons a été modifier a 0,53 $ par bon, comme annoncé dans le bulletin de la Bourse datée du 25 mai 2022.

Placement privée :

Nombre de bons : 21 225 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 5 septembre 2022 Nouvelle date d'expiration des bons : Le 5 septembre 2023 Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,265 $

Les bons de souscription ci-dessus ont été émis dans le cadre de l'émission de 25 000 000 unités, composé de 25 000 000 actions ordinaires et 25 000 000 bons de souscription par le biais d'un placement privé, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse le 4 mai 2021. Par la suite, 3 775 000 des bons de souscription ont été exercés.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:27 a.m. PST, August 29, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOUTHERN SILVER EXPLORATION CORP. ("SSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 29, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, August 29, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

