TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2341

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement between Adventus Mining Corporation ("Adventus") and Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp") dated April 26, 2024 (the "Agreement"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Silvercorp agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Adventus by way of a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"). Under the Agreement, each Silvercorp shareholder, other than Silvercorp, received 0.1015 common shares of Silvercorp for each common share of Adventus held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Adventus shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024 and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on July 2, 2024. The Transaction was completed on July 31, 2024. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Adventus, dated as of May 21, 2024, which is available under the Adventus profile on SEDAR+.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, Adventus has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the common shares of Adventus will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Prior to the entry into of the Agreement, Adventus and Silvercorp were at arm's length. Silvercorp was an insider at the time of closing of the Transaction.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2342

BOREALIS MINING COMPANY LIMITED ("BOGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing Shares, Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Borealis Mining Company Limited's (the "Company") filing statement dated July 29, 2024 (the "Listing Application"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and a copy of which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Effective at the opening of Wednesday, August 7, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.

Securities issued pursuant to the concurrent financing are as follows:

Financing Type: Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,712,500



Offering: 5,425,000 Listed Shares with 2,712,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.50 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.75 per warrant until September 14, 2025



Commissions in Securities:

Broker Warrants



Finders (Aggregate) 51,200



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable at a

price of $0.50 until September 14, 2025.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: An unlimited number of Common Shares in the capital of the Company with

no par value of which 83,220,583 Common Shares are issued and

outstanding.



Escrowed Securities: 12,120,000 Listed shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company



Trading Symbol: BOGO



CUSIP Number: 09972D106





The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Company's filing statement dated July 29, 2024, a copy of which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Kelly Malcolm, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 410 West Georgia Street, 5th Floor, Vancouver, BC V6B 1Z3 Company Phone Number: (647) 299-1153 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2343

ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT.H") (ELVT.WT.H)

[formerly ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION ("ELVT") (ELVT.WT.A)

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated July 30, 2024 and the Company's press release dated August 1, 2024, effective at opening on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on August 7, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of August 7, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ELVT to ELVT.H; ELVT.WT.A to ELVT.WT.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

24/08/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2344

Abcourt Mines Inc. ("ABI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,500,000 Offering: 112,500,000 common shares with 112,500,000 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.04 per common share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a period of 36 months. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 16, 2024, and July 25, 2024.

MINES ABCOURT INC. (« ABI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 2 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans courtier Produit brut : 4 500 000 $ Placement : 112 500 000 actions ordinaires et 112 500 000 bons de souscription Prix offert : 0,04 $ par action ordinaire Modalités d'exercice des bons de souscription : 0,06 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 36 mois. Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 16 juillet 2024 et du 25 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2345

DIVERGENT ENERGY SERVICES CORP. ("DVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the Company's issuance of 2,389,270 shares at a deemed price of $0.015 per share to settle outstanding debt for $35,839.04.

Number of Creditors: 51 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 6 $14,815.56 $0.015 987,704

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2346

HANSTONE GOLD CORP. ("HANS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 14,500,000 bonus warrants to a non-arms-length party in consideration of a loan in the amount of $725,000 under an amended and restated loan agreement. The agreement contemplates total loaned funds of $1,125,000 for a term of three years and bears interest at a rate of 15% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a three-year period.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2347

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2348

LODE GOLD RESOURCES INC. ("LOD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $45,150 Offering: 1,128,750 Listed Shares with 564,375 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Listed Share for a 2-Year Period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated May 31, 2024 and July 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2349

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: August 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,663,816

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 4, 2024 (1,071,250 warrants), August 19, 2024 (592,566 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 4, 2026 (1,071,250 warrants), August 19, 2026 (592,566 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,327,635 shares with 1,663,816 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 14, 2022.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 596,250

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 4, 2024 (77,500 warrants), August 19, 2024 (518,750 warrants)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 4, 2026 (77,500 warrants), August 19, 2026 (518,750 warrants)

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,192,500 shares with 596,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

