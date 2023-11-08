VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KORYX COPPER INC. ("KRY")

[formerly DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on October 5, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday, November 10, 2023, the common shares of Koryx Copper Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Deep-South Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

201,951,296 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: KRY (new) CUSIP Number: 50067J103 (new)

________________________________________

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on October 27, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 9 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Friday, November 10, 2023, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Pharmaceutical' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,998,854 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: XRTX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 98420Q 30 6 (new)

________________________________________

23/11/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a transaction (the "Transaction") between the Company, a party who also has an interest in the Property, as defined below, ("Party A", and the Company and Party A collectively as the "Vendors") "and an arm's length party (the "Purchaser"). The Company and Party A each hold a 50% interest in the area and lands comprising the Golden Hope project (the "Property").

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, the Vendors assigned all of their rights and interests to the Property (the "Property Rights") to a newly incorporated British Columbia corporation ("Topco"), in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Topco, held by each in equal proportions, and, in turn, Topco assigned the Property Rights to its newly incorporated, wholly-owned subsidiary ("Projectco").

The Purchaser subscribed for 19.9% ownership interest in Topco for an aggregate subscription amount of $2,000,000.

Pursuant to an Earn-In Agreement, the Purchaser was granted the option (the "Initial Earn-In Right"), exercisable by notice, to acquire a 16.35% voting and participating interest in Projectco (the "Initial Interest") in consideration of (i) the issuance by the Purchaser to each of the Vendors of shares of its common stock having an aggregate subscription price of $2,000,000 based on the Purchaser's ten-day volume weighted average price ("VWAP") up to the date of the Initial Interest exercise notice, and (ii) payment of work expenditures in the aggregate amount of at least $6,000,000 (the "Initial Earn-In Amount") within the 30-month period following the Initial Earn-In Right exercise notice. Upon exercise of the Initial Earn-In Right by the Purchaser, the Purchaser's combined direct and indirect (through Topco) ownership interest in Projectco will be equal to approximately 33%.

Within 60 days following the funding of the Initial Earn-In Amount, the Purchaser shall have the option (the "First Additional Earn-In Right"), exercisable by notice, to acquire an additional 21.65% (totaling 38%) voting and participating interest in Projectco (the "First Additional Interest") in consideration of (i) the issuance by the Purchaser to each of the Vendors of shares of its common stock having an aggregate subscription price of $2,000,000 based on the Purchaser's ten-day VWAP up to the date of the First Additional Earn-In Right exercise notice, and (ii) payment of work expenditures in the aggregate amount of at least $3,000,000 (the "First Additional Earn-In Amount") within the 12-month period following the First Additional Earn-In Right exercise notice. Upon exercise of the First Additional Earn-In Right by the Purchaser, the Purchaser's combined direct and indirect (through Topco) ownership interest in Projectco will be equal to approximately 50%.

Within 60 days following the funding of the First Additional Earn-In Amount, the Purchaser shall have the option (the "Second Additional Earn-In Right"), exercisable by notice, to acquire an additional 24.5% (totaling 62.5%) voting and participating interest in Projectco (the "Second Additional Interest") in consideration of (i) the issuance by the Purchaser to each of the Vendors of shares of its common stock having an aggregate subscription price of $6,000,000 based on the Purchaser's ten-day VWAP up to the date of the Second Additional Earn-In Right exercise notice, and (ii) payment of work expenditures in the aggregate amount of at least $3,000,000 (the "Second Additional Earn-In Amount") within the 12-month period following the Second Additional Earn-In Right exercise notice. Upon exercise of the Second Additional Earn-In Right by the Purchaser, the Purchaser's combined direct and indirect (through Topco) ownership interest in Projectco will be equal to approximately 70%.

Projectco shall grant an aggregate 2% royalty on the net returns of precious metals and the value of lithium received from the Property to the Vendors, subject to Projectco, the Purchaser or any of their successors' right to repurchase 50% of such royalty (1%) in consideration for an aggregate cash payment of $2,000,000 to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 11, 2023.

________________________________________

HERCULES SILVER CORP. ("BIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 06, 2023:

Number of Shares: 21,265,370 common shares Purchase Price: $1.10 per share Warrants: 6,804,918 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,804,918 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.32 per share for a 24-month period Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 07, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI") ("HITI.WR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,491,345 common shares at a deemed price of $2.0168 per share to settle outstanding debt for $5,024,546.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 1, 2023. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 1, 2023 (the "Effective Date") between Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length's optionors (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionors desire to grant an option (the "Option") to the Company to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims (the "Property"), in the Long Lake Region in Northwest Ontario, Canada.

As consideration for the grant of the Option, the Company will pay the Optionors $10,000 in cash within 10 days of the Effective Date.

To exercise the Option for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Property, the Company will pay $62,000 in cash and issue up to 200,000 shares of the Company to the Optionors. These option payments will be distributed over a three-year period, detailed as follows:

1. Make staged cash payments to the Optionors totaling $62,000:

$14,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date

on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date $20,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date

on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date $28,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date

2. Issue the Optionors a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company upon Exchange approval.

Following the exercise of the Option, the Optionors reserve a 1.5% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the Property, with a buy-down option for the Company to reduce the rate of the NSR from 1.5% to 1% by paying $500,000 any time after exercise of the Option and prior to the commencement of commercial production on Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2023.

___________________________________

