VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.0.2016

Payable Date: November 2, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2020

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated September 21, 2020, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, September 23, 2020, shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

[formerly Libby K Industries Inc. ("LBB.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading, Private Placement- Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Libby K Industries Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction described in its Filing Statement dated August 20, 2020. As a result, at the opening on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The Qualifying Transaction includes the Company's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Plurilock Security Solutions Inc. ("Plurilock") by way of a "three-cornered amalgamation" pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Transaction"), and the issuance of 30,627,628 Common Shares on a post-consolidation basis at a deemed price of $0.30 to the shareholders of Plurilock. Prior to the closing of Transaction, the Company changed its name to "Plurilock Security Inc.".

As a result of the Transaction, a total of 2,986,838 resulting issuer common shares, 123,610 resulting issuer warrants are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Surplus escrow, 5,070,614 resulting issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value escrow.

The resulting issuer is classified as an "Software publishers (except video game publishers)" issuer (NAICS Number: 511211).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated August 20, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Resume Trading:

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated January 3, 2020, trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "LBB.P" to "PLUR".

Private Placement – Brokered



Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company and Plurilock completed concurrent brokered private placements for aggregate proceeds of $2,606,449. The Company's Brokered Component was comprised of 1,262,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.30 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $378,600. Each unit is comprised of one share and one-half of a warrant. The Plurilock Brokered Component was comprised of 7,416,162 subscription receipts of Plurilock at a price of $0.30 per subscription receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,224,849. Each subscription receipt was exchanged for one unit of the resulting issuer on a 1 for 1 basis. The brokered private placements in aggregate resulted in the issuance of the following common shares of the Company:

Number of Shares: 8,678,162 resulting issuer shares on a post-consolidation basis



Purchase Price: $0.30 per resulting issuer share on a post-consolidation basis



Warrants: 4,339,081 warrants to purchase 4,339,081 common shares on a post-consolidation

basis



Warrant exercise price: $0.40 for a 24 month period on a post-consolidation basis, with acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 120 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement P 1,867,750 (10 Placees)



In connection with the Brokered Private Placement, PI Financial Corp., as lead agent, and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. received a total of approximately $186,679 in cash, $15,000 corporate finance fee, 200,000 broker shares and 622,252 broker warrants to purchase 622,252 Common Shares exercisable at a price of $0.30 per Common Share until September 17, 2022.

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement via a press release dated September 17, 2020.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the board of directors on June 29, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old shares for one (1) new share basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from "Libby K Industries Inc." to "Plurilock Security Inc.".

Effective at the opening of business on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the common shares of "Plurilock Security Inc." will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of "Libby K Industries Inc." will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation and Post-Transactional Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

45,055,790 common shares are issued and outstanding on a post-

consolidation basis.



Escrow: 11,107,452 common shares and 123,610 warrants, of which 961,383

shares and 6,180 warrants are released at the date of this bulletin on a

post-consolidation basis.



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Vancouver and Toronto) Trading Symbol: PLUR (NEW) CUSIP Number: 72942L103 (NEW)



Issuer Contact: Roland Sartorius, CFO Issuer Address: 702 Fort Street, Suite 330, Victoria, BC, Canada V8W 1H2 Issuer Phone Number: 250-590-2383 Issuer email: [email protected] Issuer website: www.plurilock.com

______________________________________________

URBANFUND CORP. ("UFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: October 15, 2020

Record Date: September 30, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: September 29, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

CHINAPINTZA MINING CORP. ("CPA.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on August 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 13.21631 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 24, 2020, the common shares of Chinapintza Mining Corp. will be listed but not trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metals & Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,333,334 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CPA.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 88369B105 (new)

Further to the bulletin dated August 19, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation company's change of business and/or reverse takeover.

________________________________________

CYON EXPLORATION LTD. ("CYON")

[formerly Cyon Exploration Ltd. ("CYON.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Shares for Debt, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

NEX Company

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement:

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated March 13, 2020 (the "Agreement") between Cyon Exploration Ltd. (the "Company) and Metal Exploration Inc. ("MEI").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company can acquire a 100% interest in the Black Rock project, Nevada (the "Property") from MEI.

Pursuant to the Agreement, consideration for the acquisition of the 100% interest is as follows:

(A) issuing 16,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Initial Consideration Shares"). The Initial Consideration Share shall be issued to MEI as follows:

i. issuing 4,000,000 shares upon the effective date of the Option ("Option Date");

ii. issuing 8,000,000 shares by the 6–month anniversary of the Option Date;

iii. issuing 4,000,000 shares of the Company by the 13–month anniversary of the Option Date; and

(B) completing minimum expenditures of US$2,100,000 on the Property as follows:

i. on or before the 12–month anniversary of the Option Date incurring expenditures on the Property in the amount of US$600,000; and

ii. on or before the 24–month anniversary of the Option Date incurring expenditures on the Property in the amount of US$1,500,000.

Upon completion of the above share issuances and completing the minimum expenditures, the Company will hold an undivided 75% interest in the Property.

Upon earning a 75% interest in the Property, the Company has the option to increase its interest in the Property to a 100% undivided interest in the Property by issuing to MEI by the 36–month anniversary of the Option Date an additional 15,000,000 common shares of the Company.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,771,190 shares and 3,632,341 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $477,119.10.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares David McCue Y $13,884.93 $0.10 138,849 Cyrus Driver Y 100,000.00 $0.10 1,000,000









Warrants: 3,632,341 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,632,341 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 13, 2020 and August 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,985,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 19,985,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,985,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 47 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,000,000 [one placee]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. receives $14,400 and 144,000 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for a three year period.

Mackie Research Capital Corporation receives $34,000 and 340,000 non-

transferable warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for a

three year period.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. receives $2,000 and 20,000 non-transferable warrants,

each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for a three year period.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $36,000 and 360,000 non-transferable

warrants, each exercisable for one share at a price of $0.15 for a three year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on September 21, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change

Pursuant to recent filings made with the Exchange, the Company has met the requirements to be listed as a Tier 2 Company.

Therefore, effective on Thursday, September 24, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Refer to the Company's news release dated September 21, 2020 for further information.

Effective at the opening, on Thursday, September 24, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from CYON.H to CYON. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

34,374,609 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open, Thursday, September 24, 2020, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

____________________________________________

20/09/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:

Convertible Debenture $2,000,000.00



Conversion Price: Convertible into common share at $0.18 per share and 6,111,111 common

share purchase warrants



Maturity date: 24 months from closing



Warrants The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.216 per share for a two-year period.



Interest rate: 7.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: AltaCorp. Capital Inc. will receive a 4% finder's fee in the amount of $80,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a closing news release dated September 9, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BELL COPPER CORPORATION ("BCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,687,390 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 5,687,390 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,687,390 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for one year period Number of Placees: 20 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Robinson Bosworth III N/A 665,727 Earl Elam N/A 1,737,666 Greg Steers P 334,000 Doug Pollitt P 133,333

Finder's Fee: Received an aggregate of $1800 in cash - Industrial Alliance Securities Inc.

Each non-transferable Broker Warrants are exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.25 for a period of one years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 22, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Brokered Private Placement announced August 18, 2020 and August 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 21,694,926 shares

3,753,128 Flow-Through "A" shares

9,305,040 Flow-Through "B" shares Purchase Price: $1.30 per share

$1.56 per Flow-Through "A" share

$1.75 per Flow-Through "B" share Warrants: 14,075,693 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,075,693 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.80 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 138 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 19,230 shs



70,000 F/T "A"



1,013,363 F/T "B" [17 placees]





Finder's Fee: Sprott Capital Partners - $1,685,776.36 (includes a Corporate Advisory Fee in

the amount of $1,950.00) and 1,142,326 Compensation Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.

Clarus Securities Inc. - $481,093.24 and 326,379 Compensation Warrants that

are exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.

PI Financial Corp. - $240,546.62 and 163,189 Compensation Warrants that are

exercisable into common shares at $1.30 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2020 announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 125,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $7,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated July 21, 2020 and September 9, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has accepted for filing a Mineral Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 29, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between CBLT Inc. (the "Company") and Omni Commerce Corp (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire the Company's 56% joint venture interest in the Northshore Gold Property (the "Property"), located east of Thunder Bay and west of the Hemlo Gold Camp, in Ontario. In order to acquire the Property, the Purchaser will make a cash consideration of $350,000 and stock consideration of $1,100,000 in Purchaser's treasury common shares to the Company.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated April 27, 2020, June 1, 2020, June 25, 2020, August 12, 2020 and August 19, 2020.

________________________________________

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:35 a.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD. ("GXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 16, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares John Adams Y 2,444,000 Wes Adams Y 2,600,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee: None

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amending agreement dated June 18, 2020 between Cancana Resources Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Meridian Mining Societas Europea (the "Company"), and Sentient Global Resources FIV L.P. ("Sentient"), whereby Sentient has agreed to return 141,011,304 shares to the Company for cancellation, eliminate US$15 million claw back allowance from the original Debt Settlement Agreement and increase the NSR to be received by Sentient from 2% to 3%.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,958,540 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$2.50 per share settle outstanding debt for US$10,500,000 (CDN$14,896.350).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Sentient Global Resources







Fund IV L.P. Y US$10,500,000 CDN$2.50 5,958,540











For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2020.

________________________________________

MERIDIAN MINING SOCIETAS EUROPEA ("MNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,910,602 common shares at a deemed value of CDN$0.30 per share settle outstanding debt for US$1,249,863 (CDN$1,773,180).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









The Sentient Group Limited Y US$1,249,863 CDN$0.30 5,910,602

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2020.

________________________________________

PANCONTINENTAL RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered and Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placements announced August 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 12,750,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,750,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 41 Placees



Broker/Finder's Fee: Paradigm Capital Inc. and PI Financial Corp. received an aggregate of

$150,486 in cash and 1,254,050 warrants, with each warrant exercisable into

one common share at $0.12 for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 20, 2020 and September 11, 2020.

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Compan

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 952,380 common

shares to settle outstanding debt for US$100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 3, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 7,110,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 28, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 28, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of shares with share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 30, 2019.

________________________________________

QYOU MEDIA INC. ("QYOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1) 17,500,000 @ $0.06 - being extended

2) 18,000,000 @ $0.10 – not being extended



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: 1) September 30, 2020

2) September 30, 2021



New Expiry Date of Warrants: 1) October 30, 2020

2) Unchanged



Exercise Price of Warrants: 1) $0.06

2) $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 36,000,000 shares with 36,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 14, 2019.

_____________________________________________________

ROZDIL CAPITAL CORPORATION ("ROZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 shares settle outstanding debt for $400,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 22, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

EARL RESOURCES LIMITED ("ERL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,881,800 shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Number of Placees: 9 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[1 placee] P 1,176,500

Finder's Fee:

299,990 common shares payable to Kepis & Pobe Financial Group Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on September 22, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ATORO CAPITAL CORP. ("TTO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 22, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Hewlett Y 300,000 Peter Lee Y 500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 16, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

