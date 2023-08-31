VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: September 29, 2023

Record Date: September 20, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 19, 2023

________________________________________

23/08/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACCELEWARE LTD. ("AXE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,949,036 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")

Purchase Price: $0.23 per share

Warrants: 1,949,036 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,949,036 Common Shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a 2-year period

Number of Placees: 31 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 142,114

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on August 21. 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,545,454 common shares

Purchase Price: $1.10 per common share

Warrants: 19,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,545,454 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.74 per share for a period of two years

Number of Placees: 120 Placees



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $990,000 N/A 900,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

FREQUENCY EXCHANGE CORP. ("FREQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,738,171 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Warrants: 4,738,171 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,738,171 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,888,171 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 61,162,925 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

Warrants: 30,581,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,581,462 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of three years

Number of Placees: 93 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 8,562,925



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $102,550 N/A 1,981,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,482,686 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $546,191.

Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 6 $546,191 $0.22 2,482,686

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing, documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on March 7, 2023 between Record Resources Inc. and arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of Kenogami East Property (the "Property") located in the Kirkland Lake Mining camp in Ontario. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by issuing a total of 1,000,000 common shares upon closing of the transaction and making a cash payment of $50,000 within a two-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, the 2.0% net smelter returns royalty may be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 10, 2022 and August 30, 2023.

________________________________________

RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:05 a.m. PST, August 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated August 21, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Optionors' 100% interest in certain mining claims known as the Purdom Project (the "Claims").

By way of consideration, the Company will pay $21,000 in cash and make additional cash payments totaling up to $89,000 and will issue 300,000 shares.

The Claim is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favour of the Optionors. The Company may reduce the rate of the NSR from 1.5% to 0.75% in consideration for a payment of $900,000 any time after exercise of the option and prior to the commencement of commercial production on the Claims.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY

NOBLE METAL GROUP INCORPORATED ("NMG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023

TSX Venture NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,623,631 shares to settle outstanding debt for $708,708.93.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 2 $629,932.03 $0.03 23,097,734 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

