TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
31 Aug, 2023, 22:12 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02
Payable Date: September 29, 2023
Record Date: September 20, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 19, 2023
________________________________________
23/08/31 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ACCELEWARE LTD. ("AXE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2023:
Number of Shares: 1,949,036 Units. Each Unit consists of one (1) common share ("Common Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")
Purchase Price: $0.23 per share
Warrants: 1,949,036 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,949,036 Common Shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a 2-year period
Number of Placees: 31 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
6
|
142,114
Finder's Fee: Nil
The Company issued a news release on August 21. 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 12, 2023:
Number of Shares: 19,545,454 common shares
Purchase Price: $1.10 per common share
Warrants: 19,545,454 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,545,454 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $1.74 per share for a period of two years
Number of Placees: 120 Placees
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$990,000
|
N/A
|
900,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $1.10 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
FREQUENCY EXCHANGE CORP. ("FREQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 4, 2023:
Number of Shares: 4,738,171 shares
Purchase Price: $0.10 per share
Warrants: 4,738,171 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,738,171 shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placees: 6 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
1,888,171
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on August 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
HALCONES PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("HPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 21, 2023:
Number of Shares: 61,162,925 common shares
Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share
Warrants: 30,581,462 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,581,462 common shares
Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per share for a period of three years
Number of Placees: 93 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
5
|
8,562,925
|
Aggregate Cash Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$102,550
|
N/A
|
1,981,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of three years from the date of issuance.
The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PESORAMA INC. ("PESO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,482,686 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $546,191.
Number of Creditors: 6 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
6
|
$546,191
|
$0.22
|
2,482,686
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing, documentation pertaining to the option agreement (the "Agreement") entered into on March 7, 2023 between Record Resources Inc. and arm's length vendor (the "Vendor") for the acquisition of Kenogami East Property (the "Property") located in the Kirkland Lake Mining camp in Ontario. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by issuing a total of 1,000,000 common shares upon closing of the transaction and making a cash payment of $50,000 within a two-year period. Upon completion of the Agreement, the Vendors will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the Property, the 2.0% net smelter returns royalty may be purchased by the Company for a cash payment of $500,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 10, 2022 and August 30, 2023.
________________________________________
RECORD RESOURCES INC. ("REC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, August 31, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:05 a.m. PST, August 31, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated August 21, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and two arm's length parties (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Optionors' 100% interest in certain mining claims known as the Purdom Project (the "Claims").
By way of consideration, the Company will pay $21,000 in cash and make additional cash payments totaling up to $89,000 and will issue 300,000 shares.
The Claim is subject to a 1.5% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") in favour of the Optionors. The Company may reduce the rate of the NSR from 1.5% to 0.75% in consideration for a payment of $900,000 any time after exercise of the option and prior to the commencement of commercial production on the Claims.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 22, 2023.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY
NOBLE METAL GROUP INCORPORATED ("NMG.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 31, 2023
TSX Venture NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 23,623,631 shares to settle outstanding debt for $708,708.93.
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
2
|
$629,932.03
|
$0.03
|
23,097,734
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
