July 12, 2024

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2153

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 11, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) AAT 2 ATI AIRTEST

TECHNOLOGIES INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2023/12/31 & 2024/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2023/12/31 & 2024/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2154

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, under the symbol "CEMX".

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "CVX" on the TSX Venture Exchange after July 15, 2024, and its shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2155

FLORIDA CANYON GOLD INC. ("FCGV")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing Shares, Private Placement – Non Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Florida Canyon Gold Inc.'s (the "Company") listing application to be dated July 12, 2024 (the "Listing Application"), has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and a copy of which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective dates stated below.

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on Monday, July 15, 2024. Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at

the opening on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Securities issued pursuant to the concurrent financing are as follows:

Financing Type: Non Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$10,000,000.00 Offering: 10,099,027 Listed Shares Offering Price: US$0.99 per Listed Share Non-Cash Commissions: There were no commissions or finder's fees in connection with the concurrent financing. Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario Capitalization: An unlimited number of Common Shares in the capital of the Company with no par value of which 137,976,685 Common Shares are issued and outstanding. Escrowed Securities: There are no escrowed securities. Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FCGV CUSIP Number: 34057M102

The Company is classified as a "Gold and Silver Ore Mining" company (NAICS 212220).

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated July 12, 2024, a copy of which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: Audra Walsh, interim Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 200 Bay Street, Suite 1302, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower,

Toronto, ON M5J 2J3 Company Phone Number: 705-980-2450 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2156

HOPEFIELD VENTURES TWO INC. ("HVII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, shares of the Company will resume trading, an announcement having been made on June 17, 2024 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2157

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business July 15, 2024, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2158

RE ROYALTIES LTD. ("RE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.01 Payable Date: August 21, 2024 Record Date: July 31, 2024 Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2024

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2159

CASTLECAP CAPITAL INC. ("CSTL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:20 a.m. PST, July 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2160

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,644,350 Offering: 26,443,500 Listed Shares with 13,221,750 warrants Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 291,930

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated February 28, 2024, March 15, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2161

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 4, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,255,766 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 14, 2024 to July 13, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2162

IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,889,058.02 Offering 21,811,326 Common Shares with 21,811,326 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.27 per Common Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.34 for a two-year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 763,134

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.34 for a two-year period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 30, 2024, May 21, 2024, June 12, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2163

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 16, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds : $3,799,613.4885 Offering : 31,272,539 Charity flow-through common shares and 31,272,539 warrants Offering Price : $ 0.1215 per unit Warrant Exercise Terms : $ 0.14 per Listed Share for a 3-year period

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A 484,814

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.14 for a 3-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 12, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2164

LITHIUM IONIC CORP. ("LTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $15,992,800.30 Offering: 17,769,778 Listed Shares with 8,884,889 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.90 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.05 per warrant for a 18-month period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 613,884



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.90 for a 12-month period into one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant, with each underlying warrant being exercisable into one additional common share at a price of $1.05 for a 18-month period. Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 3, 2024 and June 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2165

THERALASE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("TLT ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,522,729 shares Purchase Price: $0.22 per share Warrants: 3,522,729 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,522,729 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 8, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2166

VELOCITY MINERALS LTD. ("VLC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the press release dated July 11, 2024, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.075 per Share as consideration for an amendment to the Financial Advisory Agreement dated June 3, 2024 ("Amendment"), between the Company and an arm's length service provider ("Service Provider"). The Amendment extends the term of the original Financial Advisory Agreement dated May 1, 2023 by six months, and reduces the success fee payable to 0.5% if additional finders fees of 4% are payable to the Service Provider.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor. Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on July 11, 2024, and will issue a subsequent press release to that the Shares are issued and the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

