VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0800

AGEDB TECHNOLOGY LTD. ("AGET")

[formerly Adagio Capital Inc. ("ADC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Adagio Capital Inc. ("Adagio") as described in its filing statement dated February 26, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Monday, March 25, 2024, the trading symbol for Adagio will change from ADC.P to AGET and Adagio will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

1. Acquisition of all shares of Advanced Graph Enterprise Database Inc. ("Advanced")

On October 5, 2023, Adagio, 1441651 B.C. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adagio ("NewCo") and Advanced entered into an amalgamation agreement (the "Amalgamation Agreement"), pursuant to which Adagio acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Advanced by way of a three-cornered amalgamation among Adagio, Newco and Advanced. As consideration for the shares of Advanced, Adagio issued 40,052,000 common shares to the shareholders of Advanced in accordance with the exchange ratio of four Adagio shares (on a post-Adagio consolidation basis) for each one share of Advanced (the "Exchange Ratio") which includes 10,052,000 common shares issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placements referred to below.

In connection with the Amalgamation Agreement, Advanced completed non-brokered private placements resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 2,513,000 shares in the capital of Advanced at a price of $2.00 per share to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $5,026,000, which equates to 10,052,000 shares of the resulting issuer at $0.50 after application of the Exchange Ratio.

Advanced is a private British Columbia company dedicated to developing and delivering cutting-edge DBMS (graph database management system) software and technology and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, an arm's-length corporate advisor was paid a merger and acquisition advisory fee of 100,000 shares of the resulting issuer and $150,000 in cash.

For more information regarding Advanced, see the Filing Statement which is available under AGEDB Technology Ltd.'s profile (formerly Adagio) on SEDAR+.

2. Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Adagio on February 28, 2024, Adagio has consolidated its capital on a (2.5) old for (1) new basis. Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of Adagio on February 28, 2024, Adagio has changed its name from Adagio Capital Inc. to AGEDB Technology Ltd.

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 25, 2024, the post-consolidated common shares of AGEDB Technology Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Adagio Capital Inc. will be delisted.

AGEDB Technology Ltd is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post-Consolidated Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,152,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 2,000,000 shares and 186,667 stock options are subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement

26,700,000 shares and 1,800,000 stock options are subject to a 36 month staged release escrow agreement

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: AGET (new) CUSIP Number: 0844N1096 (new)

3. Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 25, 2024, trading in the shares of Adagio will resume as common shares of AGEDB Technology Ltd.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0801

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

[formerly BARSELE MINERALS CORP. ("BME")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Directors of the Company on March 6, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the common shares of First Nordic Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Barsele Minerals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

183,413,942 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: FNM (New) CUSIP Number: 33583M107 (New)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0802

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0803

NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER.H")

[formerly Newmac Resources Inc. ("NER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 18, 2024, the securities of Newmac Resources Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletins dated May 11, 2021, and May 25, 2021, a news release was issued on December 12, 2022, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 18, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 18, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NER to NER.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0804

NTG CLARITY NETWORKS INC. ("NCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to the special resolution passed by shareholders on July 7, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the common shares of NTG Clarity Networks Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Telecommunications' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

37,534,471 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: NCI (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 62940V203 (new)

_______________________________________

Nex Company:

BULLETIN V2024-0805

INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTERNATIONAL INC. ("IPCI.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

NEX Company

Cease Trade Order

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on March 5, 2024 against the Company for failing to file its Audited Annual Financial Statements for the year ended November 30, 2023, Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended November 30, 2023, Annual Information Form for the year ended November 30, 2023 and certification of the foregoing filings.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets NEX requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

New Listing-Shares, Transfer and New Addition to NEX

Effective at the opening, March 26, 2024, the shares of the Company will be listed on NEX, but remain subject to a trading suspension.



The Company will be delisted from trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close of business on March 25, 2024.



As of March 26, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from "IPCI" to "IPCI.H". There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Products" company. (NAICS 27311)

Corporate Jurisdiction: Canada

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 33,092,665 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: IPCI.H

CUSIP Number: 458173309

Company Contact: Dr. Amina Odidi, President

Company Address: 30 Worcester Road, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M9W 5X2

Company Phone Number: 416.798.3001

Company Website: www.intellipharmaceutics.com

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

24/03/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BULLETIN V2024-0806

AVANTE MINING CORP. ("AVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated March 4, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company, an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and the Vendor's shareholders (the "Shareholders") whereby the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor. After the completion of the transaction, the Vendor will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Vendor owns 100% interest in 13 mining licenses (695 claims) known as Pipestone Nickel Property (the "Property"), located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will issue in aggregate 15,690,001 shares (the "Shares") to the Shareholders. The Shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period with 10% of the Shares being released to the Shareholders on closing and 15% of the Shares to be released every six months thereafter. Certain Shareholders will retain a royalty on the Property equal to 2% of Net Smelter Return.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 5, 2024 and March 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0807

COSA RESOURCES CORP. ("COSA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 14, 2024, the content of the bulletin should have read as follows:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on February 12, 2024.

Finder's Fee: Nil

Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. – cash $228,780.6000, warrants 364,924

PI Financial Corp. – cash $76,260.2000, warrants 125,628

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0808

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Shares: 1,492,000 subordinate voting shares (the "Shares") Purchase Price: $0.15 per Share Warrants: 1,492,000 Share warrants to purchase 1,492,000 Shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months Number of Placees: 5 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company issued a news release on March 14, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 mars 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions: 1 492 000 actions à droit de vote subalterne (les « actions ») Prix : 0,15 $ par action Bons de souscription : 1 492 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 492 000 actions Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 mars 2024.

Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0809

GENERATION URANIUM INC. ("GEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced February 7, 2024 and March 8, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Number of Placees: 32 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N.A. N.A. Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N.A. N.A.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N.A. N.A. 320,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for a two-year period.

The Company issued a news release on March 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0810

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus- Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated January 16, 2024 (the "Prospectus"), was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on January 16, 2024. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 – Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the securities regulators in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 7, 2024.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that on March 13, 2024 (the "Closing Date"), the Company completed an offering of 16,611,750 units (including 2,166,750 units issued in connection with the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option) pursuant to the Prospectus Supplement to the Prospectus dated March 7, 2024, for gross proceeds of $14,950,575 (including gross proceeds from the full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option).

Offering: 14,445,000 units Price: $0.90 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant has a term of three years from the closing date and is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.20 per common share. Underwriters: Cormark Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., Eight Capital, PI Financial Corp., Raymond James Ltd. and Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"). Underwriter's Commission: An aggregate of $754,510.49 in cash. Over-allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units sold pursuant to the Offering, for a period of 30 days from and including the Closing Date. The Over-Allotment Option has been fully exercised for 2,166,750 Units.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus Supplement dated March 7, 2024, and the news releases dated March 5, 2024, March 6, 2024 and March 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0811

KALO GOLD CORP. ("KALO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,440,000 shares at $0.025 to settle outstanding debt for $261,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares 4 Y $261,000 $0.025 10,440,000

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0812

MURCHISON MINERALS LTD. ("MUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 9,040,000 non-flow-through common shares and 10,636,500 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per non-flow-through common share and $0.055 per flow-through common share Warrants: 9,838,250 common share purchase warrants to purchase 9,838,250 common shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a period of two (2) years Number of Placees: 7 Placees









Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

8,500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $41,250.45 N/A 518,190

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.055 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on December 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0813

NEVGOLD CORP. ("NAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,343,750 Shares Purchase Price: $0.32 per share Number of Placee: 34 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 3 562,500





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 8 956,250









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $ 43,320 N/A 135,375

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $ 0.32 for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on February 16, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0814

SIERRA MADRE GOLD AND SILVER LTD. ("SM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 26, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,571,500 common shares Purchase Price: $0.28 per common share Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $15,000.30 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]