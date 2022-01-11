VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW/ -

EDM RESOURCES INC. ("EDM")

[formerly SCOZINC MINING LTD. ("SZM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on November 3, 2020 and a resolution passed by the Company's directors on October 29, 2021, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening January 12, 2022, the common shares of EDM Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Scozinc Mining Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

17,932,068 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: EDM (new)

CUSIP Number: 268333101 (new)

RUMBU HOLDINGS LTD. ("RMB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated December 8, 2021, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, shares of the Company will resume trading.

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND ("SURF.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

STARLIGHT U.S. RESIDENTIAL FUND (SURF.U) - has advised that the distribution amount per US Unit has been corrected to US$0.04943 from US$0.05217. All other distribution information remains unchanged:

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Distribution per CDN Unit: CDN $0.04943

Distribution per US Unit: US $.04943

Payable Date: January 17, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: December 30, 2021

22/01/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 08, 2021 and December 09, 2021:

Number of Shares: 14,500,000 flow-through common shares

6,000,000 premium flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: CDN$0.32 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.56 per premium flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 28 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Scott Anderson Y 62,500

Michael Hoffman Y 62,500

Shaun Heinrichs Y 46,875

Dundee Corporation Y 1,250,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 32,000

[1 placee]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $84,900 in cash, 555,429 finder shares and 737,813 finder's Warrants, with each finder warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.35 until June 30, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED ("AMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,037,035 shares and 1,037,035 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $124,444.20.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Warrants: 1,037,035 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,035,035 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a three-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

ARCTIC STAR EXPLORATION CORP. ("ADD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2021, October 18, 2021, October 27, 2021 and December 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,479,286 shares

Purchase Price: $0.07 per share

Warrants: 9,479,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,479,286 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration option

Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 200,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc - $3,675 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

AUDREY CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AUD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 30, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,500,000 shares

Purchase Price: $0.10 per share

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 750,000

[3 placees]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 7, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

AUMENTO CAPITAL IX CORP. ("AUIX.P ")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated January 7, 2022, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

GLACIER LAKE RESOURCES INC. ("GLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 16,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 13, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 13, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,000,000 shares with 16,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 7, 2020.

GUNPOINT EXPLORATION LTD. ("GUN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,443,333 shares at $0.60 to settle outstanding debt for $2,066,000

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

Chesapeake Gold Corp. Y $1,032,000 $0.60 1,720,000

Brant Investments Ltd. Y $1,034,000 $0.60 1,723,333

(P. Randy Reifel)

For further detail refer to the Company's news release dated November 23, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

HTC PURENERGY INC. ("HTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan.10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 24, 2021 and December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 766,666 flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.75 per share

Warrants: 383,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 383,332 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.82 for a one-year period

Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Nick Ierfino Y 133,333

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 1, 2021 between Barry Strickland (the "Optionor") and Maritime Resources Corp. (the "Optionee") whereby the Optionor has agreed to grant and the Optionee has agreed to acquire 100% interest in and to certain mineral property interests located in the Baie Verte mining district in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. Consideration payable to the Optionor is an aggregate of $50,000 cash, 250,000 common shares, and $100,000 exploration expenditures.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 21, 2021.

MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021, December 22, 2021 and December 31, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,587,057 flow-through shares

882,353 non flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.17 per share

Warrants: 3,793,530 share purchase warrants under flow-through units to purchase 3,793,530 shares at $0.26 per share

882,353 share purchase warrants under non flow-through units to purchase 882,353 shares at $0.20 per share

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.26 for a two- year period

$0.20 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Rene Bernard Y 300,000 FT

Mark T. Brown Y 100,000 FT

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,065,234 FT

[6 placees] 882,353 NFT

Finder's Fee: $32,295.69 cash and 196,416 warrants payable to Red Cloud Securities Inc.

$4,690 cash and 27,588 warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$2,975 cash and 17,500 warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners

$1,190 cash and 7,000 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.

$9,782 cash and 54,600 warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Finder's fee warrants are exercisable at $0.17 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC. ("OML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated December 20, 2021 between Marvel Acquisition Co. Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, and the beneficial owners (collectively, the "Vendors") of Designed Precision Castings Inc. ("DP Cast"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of DP Cast from the Vendors in return for a consideration of $425,300 in cash payments and an aggregate of 3,062,160 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $1.25 per common share ("Consideration Shares"). As part of the agreement, the Vendors will also purchase 1,000,000 common shares of the Issuer at a purchase price of $1.25 per common share through a Private Placement (subject to Exchange approval). The Consideration Shares will be restricted from trading upon closing with the Consideration Shares becoming freely tradable at an agreed set timeframe:



Consideration Shares Upon closing of the transaction 0% freely tradable 120 days after the closing date 40% freely tradable 240 days after the closing date Additional 25% freely tradable 300 days after the closing date 365 days after the closing date Additional 25% freely tradable Remaining 10% freely tradable





Based on a reference price of $1.25, $1,600,000 of the Consideration Shares will be held in escrow to satisfy any indemnity claims made under the agreement and $200,000 of the Consideration Shares will be deposited into escrow to satisfy any working capital adjustment.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: $ 125,000 USD in cash and 200,000 Finder's Warrants issued to Cypress Associates LLC. Each Finder's Warrant is non-transferrable and may be exercised at $1.25 for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance.

This acquisition is considered an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated December 20, 2021.

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, Jan. 10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Review of Compliance with Exchange ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, Jan.10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SERNOVA CORP. ("SVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, Jan.10, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

SOUTHERN EMPIRE RESOURCES CORP. ("SMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 24, 2021, between Southern Empire Resources Corp. (the "Company") and Riverside Resources Inc. ("Riverside") whereby the Company has an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title and interest in 1 mineral exploration property, referred to as the "VLM Project", located in Sonora, northwestern Mexico. Consideration, staged over a two-year period, is $137,500 cash and 1,625,000 common shares.

Concurrently with the exercise of the Option, Riverside will be granted the Net Smelter Returns Royalty ("NSR") of 2.5% on precious metals from the VLM Project and 1.75% on base metals from the VLM Project. Within 10 years of the TSX-V approval date, the Company may repurchase the NSR of 1% on precious metals and 1% on base metals for $2,000,000 (the "First Repurchase"). If the Company has exercised the First Repurchase, the Company may purchase the additional NSR of 0.5% on precious metals and 0.25% on base metals for $2,000,000 (the "Second Repurchase"). Following the Second Repurchase, the NSR will be equal to 1% of the precious metal NSR and 0.5% of the base metal NSR.

Pease refer to the Company's news release dated December 30, 2021.

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:14 a.m. PST, Jan.10, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TITANIUM TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC. ("TTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 10, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement dated January 1, 2022 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bert and Son's Cartage Limited, a family operated business specializing in truckload, warehousing, distribution, and specialized logistics solutions within Ontario as well as transborder to/from the United States, serving long-standing AAA+ quality customers across the retail, consumer goods, food and beverage, industrial and commercial supply sectors located in Brantford, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate purchase price of up to $4,100,000 will be satisfied via (i) $2,600,000 cash payment; (ii) issuance of an aggregate 400,000 common shares at deemed price of $3.75 per share.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 4, 2022.

