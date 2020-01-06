TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY.WT.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening January 14, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire January 16, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business January 16, 2020.
TRADE DATES
January 14, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 15, 2020
January 15, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2020
January 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 16, 2020
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
20/01/06- TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ASTON BAY HOLDINGS LTD. ("BAY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:
First Tranche:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,689,640 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,689,640 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,689,640 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
21 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Tom Ullrich
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Target Financial Services Inc.
|
(Dwight Walker)
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$2,041.20 cash and 34,020 warrants payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
AVANTE LOGIXX INC. ("XX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$8,264,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into 5,297,434 common shares at $1.56 purchase price until maturity
|
Maturity date:
|
5 years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
7% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
BLUEBIRD BATTERY METALS INC. ("BATT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 06, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 30, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,490,909 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,490,909 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,490,909 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.07
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 6, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
45,000 Class A Non-Voting Shares ("Shares")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$10.00 per Share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Denis Rochon - $10,000 in cash payments
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11 (d), the Company's news release issued today announced the closing of the private placement and set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ELY GOLD ROYALTIES INC. ("ELY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,216,215 bonus warrants to an arm's length lender in consideration of a $6,000,000 loan. Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.37 for two year period. In connection with the loan, 300,000 broker warrants are issuable to Medalist Capital Ltd. Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable at a price of $0.37 for a three year period from closing.
_______________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:51 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 22, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
54 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Vincent Metcalfe
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Joseph de la Plante
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Medalist Capital Limited
|
Y
|
2,250,000
|
(Stephen Sandusky, Branden Keast, Riley Keast, Michael Keast)
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 28, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("HUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 29,400,000 bonus warrants to arm's length creditors at an exercise price of $0.325 until December 16, 2020 in consideration of a USD$10,000,000 loan.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2019.
________________________________________
LIBBY K INDUSTRIES INC. ("LBB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP. ("LR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 2, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,230,807 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.52 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
38 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Ross Beaty
|
Y
|
6,057,692
|
Marshall Koval
|
Y
|
100,000
|
John Wright
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Davisa Capital Corp.
|
(David Farrell)
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Into the Blue Management Inc.
|
(Scott Hicks)
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$132,017.60 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJX.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 13, 2019 and November 29, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,200,000 flow-through units ("FT Unit") comprised of one common share and
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.125 per FT Unit and $0.125 per Class C Unit
|
Conversion Term:
|
The Class C Shares include a voluntary conversion right, with 25% of an
|
Warrants:
|
9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.20 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placees:
|
24 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Number of Units
|
Glenn Kasner
|
Y
|
80,000 FT Units
|
Amanda Kasner
|
Y
|
80,000 FT Units
|
Robert Mackay
|
Y
|
440,000 FT Units
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,000.00 cash commissions paid to National Bank Financial
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases dated December 23, 2019 and December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
SMOOTH ROCK VENTURES CORP. ("SOCK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated December 27, 2019 between Smooth Rock Ventures, LLC (the Company) and W. Wright Parks III (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Loman Claims (50 claims, 405 hectares) located in Mineral County, Nevada. Consideration is 3,000,000 common shares.
________________________________________
TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,185,714 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per flow-through share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
4,142,857
|
Finder's Fee:
|
BlackBridge Capital Management Corp. - $29,300 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 30, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
NEX Company:
TETHYS PETROLEUM LTD. ("TPL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 6, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 11:07 a.m. PST, January 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
