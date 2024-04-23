VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2024 /CNW/ -



TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1157

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 14, 2023 and Athabasca Minerals Inc. (the "Company") press release dated April 19, 2024, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Prior to the delisting, the common shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

BULLETIN V2024-1158

GRID BATTERY METALS INC. ("CELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated September 27, 2023, as amended on February 20, 2024, between the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. ("SpinCo"), pursuant to which the parties will complete a plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Plan of Arrangement").

The Exchange has been advised that the Company's shareholders approved the Plan of Arrangement at a special meeting of shareholders held on April 9, 2024 and that the Supreme Court of British Columbia approved the Arrangement on April 12, 2024.

The Exchange has further been advised that all conditions precedent to completion of the Plan of Arrangement have been satisfied and that the Plan of Arrangement will be effected on April 26, 2024 (the "Effective Date").

No SpinCo shares will be listed on the Exchange on closing of the Arrangement. SpinCo may make a separate application to the Exchange at a later date for the listing of the SpinCo shares.

The full particulars of the Plan of Arrangement are set forth in the Company's management information circular dated March 7, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Notice of Distribution

Under the Plan of Arrangement, on the Effective Date, the Company will distribute 9,414,040 common shares of SpinCo to the Company's shareholders as of the Record Date on a pro rata basis.

Distribution per share: 0.05 of a SpinCo common share Payable Date: April 26, 2024 Record Date: April 25, 2024 Ex-Distribution Date: April 24, 2024

No fractional Spinco common shares will be distributed. Any fractional amounts will be rounded to the nearest whole SpinCo share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-1159

FLUROTECH LTD. ("TEST.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted - Reverse Takeover

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated April 19, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.2 regarding a Reverse Takeover.

24/04/22 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1160

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 15, 2024, between GSP Resource Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire two mineral claims which comprise a total of 184.96 hectares located in British Columbia. By way of consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of $10,000 and will issue 100,000 shares to the Seller. The Property is subject to a 1% NSR in favour of the Seller, the Company has the option to buy 1% of the NSR in consideration for $500,000 in cash paid to the Seller.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1161

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, April 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1162

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, April 22, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1163

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 50,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Number of Placees: 50 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 9 4,700,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,120 NA NA

The Company issued a news release on April 19, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1164

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Bullfinch Gold Project located 34 kilometres from the Southern Cross township within the Yilgarn mineral field, Western Australia (the "Property"), pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement dated June 26, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price is a cash payment of AU$100,000 on the execution of the Agreement and an issuance of AU$650,000 of common shares of the Company ("Share Consideration") to the arm's length vendor. Alternative to the Share Consideration, the Company may pay an additional cash consideration of AU$650,000 (the "Alternative Additional Cash Consideration"). The Company may elect to pay either the Share Consideration or Alternative Additional Cash Consideration upon the Company completing a secondary listing on the ASX. If the Company does not complete a secondary listing on the

ASX before the end date of the Agreement, the outstanding consideration must be paid in cash. The Company has extended the end date of the Agreement by making an additional cash payment of AU$50,000.

An arm's length royalty holder will retain a 1% NSR Royalty on the Property, subject to the Company's right to re-purchase the NSR at any time for AU$1.7 million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2023 and April 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1165

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Copperhead prospecting tenement located in Western Australia (the "Property"), pursuant to a tenement sale agreement dated July 24, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price is a cash payment of AU$50,000 on the execution of the Agreement, an issuance of AU$250,000 of common shares of the Company and an additional payment of AU$200,000 in cash ("Deferred Cash Payment") upon the lesser of dual listing on ASX or within six months of execution of the Agreement, being made out to the arm's length vendor. The Company has the election to extend the Deferred Cash Payment by an additional six months by making an additional cash payment of AU$50,000.

The arm's length vendor will retain a 1.5% gross smelter royalty, capped at AU$800,000, on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-1166

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Birthday mine project, Ennuin exploration tenement and the Newfield East project, all located approximately 30km from the town of Bullfinch, Western Australia (the "Property"), pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement dated August 1, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and arm's length vendors. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price is a cash payment of AU$100,000, an issuance of AU$175,000 of common shares of the Company and an additional payment of AU$150,000 in cash ("Deferred Cash Payment") upon the lesser of dual listing on ASX or within six months of execution of the Agreement, being made out to the arm's length vendors. The Company has the election to extend the Deferred Cash Payment by an additional six months by making an additional cash payment of AU$50,000.

The arm's length vendors will retain a 1.5% gross smelter royalty, capped at AU$800,000, on the Property.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2023 and April 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1167

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Hakes Find gold project, located 10 kilometers from the Southern Cross township within the Yilgarn mineral field in Western Australia (the "Property"), pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement dated May 25, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price is a cash payment of AU$50,000 within 6 months of the execution of the Agreement, to which the Company may extend the option period for a further period of 6 months with a cash payment of AU$25,000, and, on exercise of the option, a final cash payment of AU$100,000 and the issuance of AU$175,000 of common shares of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 26, 2023 and April 22, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1168

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the prospecting licence 77/4593, exploration licence 77/2829 and the remaining 10% interest in the exploration license 77/2691 located approximately 30km from the town of Bullfinch, Western Australia (the "Property"), pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement dated July 26, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length vendor. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price is a cash payment of AU$90,000, an issuance of AU$300,000 of common shares of the Company and incurring a minimum expenditure totaling to AU$47,000 on the Property.

The arm's length vendor will retain a 2.0% gross smelter royalty on the remaining 10% interest in the exploration license 77/2691.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 1, 2023 and April 22, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1169

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an amendment to the exploration expenditures' timeframe for the arm's length acquisition of the 100% interest in Tombstone South Property located in Arizona. Pursuant to the second amendment to the option agreement dated April 1, 2024 between the Company and the arm's length optionor, the amendment provides for the 2nd anniversary work commitment of $500,000 to be extended from May 2024 to May 2025. Consideration for the extension is an issuance of 100,000 common shares to the arm's length optionor.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1170

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 12, 2024 between Kane Biotech Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, Dechra Veterinary Products, Inc. ("Dechra"), pursuant to which the Company will sell its entire two-thirds interest in STEM Animal Health Inc. ("STEM") to Dechra.

Pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions of the Agreement, Dechra shall pay up to an aggregate purchase price of CND $11,500,000 to be satisfied in the following manner: (i) the payment of USD $8,000,000 cash on closing, (ii) plus an aggregate of CND $950,000 in net cash held in STEM and working capital adjustment (the "Transaction").

Additionally, the Company shall be eligible for a USD $750,000 sales-based milestone payment in an event that certain sales targets are met by STEM. Prior to the completion of the Transaction, the Company received an aggregate of USD $1,525,000 from Dechra as deposits towards the final purchase price. In connection with the Transaction, the Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee equal of CND $120,000 to an Arm's Length Party.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated March 20, 2024, April 11, 2024 and April 15, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1171

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 10, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,725,633 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.45 per flow-through common share Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Placees

# of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares







Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement:

N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $75,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1172

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 825,000 common shares; and

$742,500 of Class A Series 1 preferred shares, consisting of 825,000 Series

Class A Series 1 preferred shares (the "Preferred Shares")



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share

$0.90 per Preferred Share





Conversion Terms of

Preferred Shares: 825,000 Preferred Shares until December 31, 2027 are convertible into

4,125,000 common shares Other Terms

of Preferred Shares: Each Preferred Share is non-voting, carries a cumulative annual dividend of

12% payable quarterly, along with a top up dividend of 25% of the Company's

EBITDA above $2,000,000 per year, divided by the then outstanding preferred

shares. Each Preferred Share after issuance is redeemable until December

31, 2027 (the "Redemption Date") at a price of $1.00 per Preferred Share

together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, or at a price of $1.10 per

Preferred Share if redeemed any time prior to the Redemption Date and are

convertible into 5 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.20 per

Common Share.



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,500 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 2, 2023 and January 10, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1173

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:37 a.m. PST, April 22, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1174

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ("SKRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and final tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 4, 2024, and April 5, 2024:

Number of Shares: 1,800,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per share Warrants: 1,800,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,800,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period





Number of Shares: 583,332 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 583,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 583,332 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,500 N/A 35,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for period of three years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 5, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

BULLETIN V2024-1175

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 198,333 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 9, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: CAD$42.26 (post-consolidation) Original Warrant Acceleration Provision: CAD$126.79 (post-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: USD$5.00 (approx. CDN$6.7355)





New Warrant Acceleration Provision:

If the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on TSXV is greater than USD$6.50 (approx. CDN$8.7562) per common share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the Company may give notice to the Holders of the Warrant by way of a news release (the "Notice") notifying such Holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 30th day after the date of delivery of the Notice (the "Forced Conversion Right"). Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Forced Conversion Right shall only be available to the Company on or after such time in which such forced exercise of the Warrants will result in the issuance of Free Trading Shares to the Holder.These warrants were issued on February 9, 2021 while listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange pursuant to a private placement of 231,746 units with 231,746 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation - 11.74:1 on September 23, 2021 and 9:1 on November 14, 2023) with an expiry date of February 9, 2026.

BULLETIN V2024-1176

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 555,555 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 7, 2027 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: CAD$15.06 (post-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: USD$5.00 (approx. CDN$6.7355)





New Warrant Acceleration Provision:

If the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on TSXV is greater than USD$6.50 (approx. CDN$8.7562) per common share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the Company may give notice to the Holders of the Warrant by way of a news release (the "Notice") notifying such Holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 30th day after the date of delivery of the Notice (the "Forced Conversion Right"). Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Forced Conversion Right shall only be available to the Company on or after such time in which such forced exercise of the Warrants will result in the issuance of Free Trading Shares to the Holder.

These warrants were issued on October 7, 2022 pursuant to a prospectus of 155,555 units with 155,555 share purchase warrants attached and 400,000 pre-funded warrant units with 400,000 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation - 9:1 on November 14, 2023) with an expiry date of October 7, 2027, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 11, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-1177

XORTX THERAPEUTICS INC. ("XRTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the decrease in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 270,211 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 15, 2026 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: CAD$53.10 (post-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: USD$5.00 (approx. CDN$6.7355) New Acceleration Provision of Warrants: USD$6.50 (approx. CAD$8.7562)

New Warrant Acceleration Provision:

If the volume weighted average price for the Company's common shares on TSXV is greater than USD$6.50 (approx. CDN$8.7562) per common share for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the Company may give notice to the Holders of the Warrant by way of a news release (the "Notice") notifying such Holder that the Warrants must be exercised within thirty (30) calendar days from the date of delivery of such Notice, otherwise the Warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Calgary time) on the 30th day after the date of delivery of the Notice (the "Forced Conversion Right"). Notwithstanding anything herein to the contrary, the Forced Conversion Right shall only be available to the Company on or after such time in which such forced exercise of the Warrants will result in the issuance of Free Trading Shares to the Holder.

These warrants were issued on October 15, 2021 while listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange pursuant to a prospectus of 322,889 units with 322,889 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation - 9:1 on November 14, 2023) and issued an additional 48,433 warrants (post-consolidation) from the exercised Underwriter Option. Warrants have an expiry date of October 15, 2026.

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1178

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 22, 2024

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 01, 2024:

Number of Shares: 6,666,665 common shares Purchase Price: $0.03 per common share Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 4 1,330,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 15, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

