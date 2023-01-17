VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

[Formerly Braveheart Resources Inc. ("BHT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on January 09, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows: Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Thursday, January 19, 2023, the common shares of Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Braveheart Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

248,536,018 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CCMI (NEW) CUSIP Number: 13561D105 (NEW)

________________________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.03

Payable Date: February 15, 2023

Record Date: January 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: January 30, 2023

________________________________________

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.00125

Payable Date: February 15, 2023

Record Date: January 31, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: January 30, 2023

_____________________________________

MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, January 19, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made on January 13, 2023 that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction.

________________________________________

STALLION DISCOVERIES CORP. ("STUD")

[Formerly STALLION GOLD CORP. ("STUD")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on January 6, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, January 19, 2023, the common shares of Stallion Discoveries Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Stallion Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

63,062,502 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil common shares

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: STUD (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 85281A108 (new)

________________________________________

STORM EXPLORATION INC. ("STRM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on December 29, 2022, the Company has consolidated its capital on a four (4) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, January 19, 2023, the shares of Storm Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,065,373 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: STRM (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 86218J204 (NEW)

________________________________________

TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:05 a.m. PST, Jan.17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:15 p.m. PST, Jan.17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 13, 2022:

Number of Shares: 8,358,022 flow-through shares

1,720,833 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.14 per flow-through share

$0.12 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 4,179,011 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,179,011 shares at $0.20 per share for an 18-month period





1,720,833 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,720,833 shares at $0.20 for an 18-month period.







Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $74,557.33 N/A 542,731 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of 18-months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 17, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

DENARIUS METALS CORP. ("DSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of options to acquire, in two stages, up to an 80% interest in Europa Metals Iberia S.L., which holds the Toral Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in northern Spain. The Toral Project is subject to a 1.0% NSR in favour of the arm's length finder, on any future production of minerals.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION Up to $2,650,000

USD over 4 years. Up to $215,000 USD in common shares over 4 years. Up to $3,350,000

USD over 4 years.









The common shares issuable under the consideration will be issuable to the arm's length finder as part of their finder's fee.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 5, 2022, November 23, 2022, and January 16, 2023.

________________________________________

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. ("DOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil



Aggregate Cash

Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $39,000 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on December 23, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement.

EXPLORATION DIOS INC. (« DOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 17 janvier 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 23 décembre 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 6 500 000 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,10 $ par action accréditif



Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucun



Montant total en

espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 39 000 $ S/O S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 23 décembre 2022.

________________________________________

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,700,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (Unchanged)





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2021.

________________________________________

EF ENERGYFUNDERS VENTURES, INC ("EFV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing the documentation relating to the issuance of 2,006,700 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per common share to settle a bonus payment to another non-arm's length party as per the terms of a previous employment agreement dated May 20, 2022.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 13, 2023.

________________________________________

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. ("EAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,666,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 16, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 16, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants $0.12 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,333,333 shares with 6,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 17, 2020.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,166,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 24, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 24, 2025 Original Exercise Price of Warrants $0.12 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,333 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 27, 2020. The acceptance bulletin should have included the issuance of warrants as part of the unit offering.

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:31 p.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JESMOND CAPITAL LTD. ("JES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:40 p.m. PST, Jan. 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan. 17, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the issuer's proposal to issue 802,680 shares at a deemed price of $0.10, in consideration of certain services provided to the issuer pursuant to an agreement dated December 21, 2022.

Number of Service Providers: 4

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Trust Unit Aggregate # of

Trust Units









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 US$60,000 CDN$0.10 802,680 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A











For more information, refer to the issuer's news release January 13, 2023.

________________________________________

SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED ("SRL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2022, November 28, 2022, December 9, 2022, December 29, 2022, and January 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 38 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 5 4,017,623 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $3,000 1,000,000 N/A









The Company issued a news release on January 12, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

STALLION GOLD CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 17, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated January 5, 2023, between Stallion Gold Corp. (the "Company") and U92 Exploration Limited ("U92"), whereby the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of U92. U92 owns six mineral claims totaling 29,273 hectares in western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan. In consideration, the Company will pay $300,000 cash and issue 3,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of U92.

The transaction is arm's length.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 6, 2023.

________________________________________

