VANCOUVER, BC, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORPORATION ("APC.H")

[formerly Advanced Proteome Therapeutics Corporation ("APC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, May 17, 2023 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Tier 2 to NEX.

As of Wednesday, May 17, 2023 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from APC to APC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

DELOTA CORP. ("LOTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, the common shares of Delota Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol: LOTA.

________________________________________

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("PRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news releases dated November 21, 2022, December 16, 2022, December 28, 2022, February 23, 2023, April 24, 2023 and May 11, 2023, the common shares of Pershimex Resources Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The delisting of the Company's common shares results from the completion of a three-cornered amalgamation (the " Amalgamation ") under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSX-V: ABI) ("Abcourt") acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company for 0.5712 common share of Abcourt for each share of the Company (the "Exchange Ratio"). Furthermore, the Company's outstanding options and warrants have been adjusted as a result of the Amalgamation based on the Exchange Ratio.

The Amalgamation was approved by the Company's shareholders at a special shareholders' meeting held on December 27, 2022.

For more information, please consult the Company's Management Information Circular dated November 18, 2022, which is available on SEDAR.

CORPORATION RESSOURCES PERSHIMEX (« PRO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Radiation de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite aux communiqués de presse de la société émis les 21 novembre 2022, 16 décembre 2022, 28 décembre 2022, 23 février 2023, 24 avril 2023 et 11 mai 2023, les actions ordinaires de Corporation Ressources Pershimex (la «société») seront retirées de la cote de Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le mardi 16 mai 2023.

La radiation des actions ordinaires de la société résulte de la réalisation d'une fusion tripartite (la « fusion ») en vertu de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions en vertu de laquelle Mines Abcourt inc. (TSX-V : ABI) (« Abcourt ») a acquis la totalité des actions ordinaires émises et en circulation de la société pour 0,5712 action ordinaire d'Abcourt pour chaque action de la Société (le « ratio d'échange »). De plus, les options et les bons de souscription en circulation de la société ont été ajustés à la suite de la fusion en fonction du ratio d'échange.

L'arrangement a été approuvé par les actionnaires de la société lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 27 décembre 2022.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter la circulaire de sollicitation de procuration par la direction datée du 18 novembre 2022 disponible sur SEDAR.

_______________________________________

23/05/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,305,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 11, 2023 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 11, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,305,000 shares with 8,305,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 12, 2020.

________________________________________

BRAVADA GOLD CORPORATION ("BVA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 7,199,143



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 6, 2023 (as to 4,260,000 warrants)

October 1, 2023 (as to 2,757,143 warrants)

October 25, 2023 (as to 182,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 6, 2024 (as to 4,260,000 warrants)

October 1, 2024 (as to 2,757,143 warrants)

October 25, 2024 (as to 182,000 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,199,143 shares with 7,199,143 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 27, 2021.

________________________________________

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 20, 2023, and April 21, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $500,000



Conversion Price: Outstanding amount of principal is convertible into shares at any time after 6 months, at the greater of (a) $0.50 per share, (b) 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP, which is $0.71 per share, and (c) minimum price acceptable to the Exchange.



Maturity date: April 18, 2026



Warrants N/A



Interest rate: Convertible debenture bears interest at the rate equal to the lesser of: (1) the United States Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the New York Federal Reserve, plus 7% per annum, and (2) 12.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 Up to 1,000,000 shares if

converted at $0.50 or up to

704,225 if converted at

$0.71.

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 20, 2021 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 3,932,038



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 7,864,076 common shares, with 3,932,038 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 20, 2021.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 12, 2023

_____________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.16 per share



Warrants: 19,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 19,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 31 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: NA NA



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $34,200 NA 342,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.17 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on May 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, May 15, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LAHONTAN GOLD CORP. ("LG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, May 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MINTO METALS CORP. ("MNTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, May 15, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment to Option Agreement with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Bam Property located 150 kilometers north of Stewart, BC.

Under the original option agreement, the Company was required to issue 800,000 shares and pay $550,000 to the vendor on June 29, 2023, to acquire an initial 70% interest in the Bam property. Under the amendment agreement, the company will now issue 800,000 shares on June 29, 2023, and pay $200,000 on Sept. 30, 2023, and issue 200,000 shares and pay $550,000 on June 29, 2024, to acquire an initial 70% interest in the Bam property.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 shares to the estate of a former arm's length party of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share and to settle outstanding debt of CAD $200,000. Certain of the beneficiaries of the estate are non-arms length parties of the Company.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

For more details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 28, 2023.

________________________________________

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 15, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated May 10, 2023, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 15, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 4, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,300,743 common share units ("Units"), each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). 7,971,250 flow-through units ("FT Units"), each FT Unit consisting of one flow-through common share ("FT Share") and one-half of one Warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.14 per Unit and $0.16 per FT Unit.



Warrants: 6,135,997 whole Warrants to purchase 6,135,997 Shares.



Warrant Price: $0.23 exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.



Number of Placees: 25 placees.





Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: $53,514 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news releases on April 19, 2023, and May 9, 2023, confirming the closings of the Private Placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]