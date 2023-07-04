VANCOUVER, BC, July 4, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

LORNE PARK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("LPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.007

Payable Date: July 31, 2023

Record Date: July 17, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 14, 2023

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED") ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Redemption, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Redemption of Preferred Shares ("WED.PR.A")

Security: 5% Subordinate Preferred Securities (the "Preferred Shares") Symbol(s): WED.PR.A Delisting date: July 17, 2023 (at the close) Redemption date: July 17, 2023 Redemption price: $10.00 per Preferred Share Separately from the redemption price, the final interest payment of

$0.146575342 per Preferred Share (for the period from April 1, 2023

to July 16, 2023) will be paid in the usual manner on July 17, 2023 to

holders of Preferred Shares. Redemption procedure: As the Preferred Shares are held through the book-entry system of

CDS, and no individual certificates are issued, holders of Preferred

Shares need not take any action with respect to the redemption. Additional information: Reference should be made to the issuer's press release dated June

12, 2023.

The Company's common shares ("WED") will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

URANIUM ROYALTY CORP. ("URC") ("URC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's common shares and common share purchase warrants (together, the "Securities"), will be listed and will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Thursday, July 6, 2023, under the symbol "URC" and "URC.WT", respectively.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbols "URC" and "URC.WT" on the TSX Venture Exchange after Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and its Securities will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

23/07/04 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

JERVOIS GLOBAL LIMITED ("JRV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, July 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:41 a.m. PST, July 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PALAMINA CORP. ("PA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.125 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 5 1,370,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $2,625 N/A 21,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.125 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on June 15, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 542,847 shares to settle outstanding debt for $76,000.

Number of Creditors: 23 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: 1 $2,500 $0.14 17,857

________________________________________

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023, April 13, 2023, June 14, 2023, and June 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 shares (CHESS Depository Interests (CDI))



Purchase Price: AUS$0.10 per share (CAD$0.09)



Warrants: 10,000,000 share purchase warrants/CDI Options to purchase 10,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: AUS$0.15 (CAD $0.13) for a three year period



Number of Placees: 39 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: AUS$63,350 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 21, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 23, 2023:

Number of Shares: 19,758,861 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 13,831,203 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,831,203 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.375 for a three-year period, subject to acceleration



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on June 30, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SUN SUMMIT MINERALS CORP. ("SMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement dated as of May 31, 2023 (the "Effective Date") between Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (the "Company") and Teck Resources Limited (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company acquired from the Vendor 19 mineral claims totalling 8,964.30 hectares located in British Columba known as the CR Property through the issuance of 2,727,727 common shares of the Company to the Vendor. The Vendor has retained a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR Royalty") on the CR Property, of which one-half (0.5%) may be re-purchased for $2,000,000 at any time, resulting in the Vendor retaining a 0.5% NSR Royalty. Additionally, the CR Property is subject to an underlying 0.5% net smelter returns royalty to the original owner of some mining claims, which can be repurchased for $10,000,000.

Please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023 and June 13, 2023 for further details.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 4, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, July 4, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

