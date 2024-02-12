VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0457

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC.H")

[formerly Frontline Gold Corporation ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, Frontline Gold Corporation, (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Montreal to NEX.

As of February 14, 2024 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FGC to FGC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the Exchange bulletin issued May 8, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-0458

COPPEREX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CUEX")

[formerly GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Qualifying Transaction

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its filing statement dated January 31, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company.

The arm's length Qualifying Transaction includes the following, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange:

Acquisition of CopperEx Resources Corporation

The Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of CopperEx Resources Corporation ("CopperEx") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated October 13, 2023. As consideration for the acquisition of CopperEx, the Company issued 57,063,039 pre-consolidation common shares (equivalent to 19,021,013 post-consolidation common shares) (not including the common shares issued in the subscription receipt financings). CopperEx holds interests in the Exploradora Norte and Kio Buggy properties located in Chile and the La Rico propery in Peru.

Finder's Fee: N/A

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, CopperEx completed a non-brokered private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,955,403 through the issuance of 2,607,204 subscription receipts at a price of $0.75 per subscription receipt. The subscription receipts automatically converted in connection with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, with each subscription receipt holder ultimately receiving one post-consolidation common share and one-half of one post-consolidation share purchase warrant for each subscription receipt held:

The Exchange has been advised that the above transaction was completed on February 8, 2024.

For further information, please see the Filing Statement and the Company's news releases dated August 16, 2023, October 16, 2023, January 18, 2024, February 2, 2024 and February 8, 2024, all of which are available on SEDAR+.

Name Change and Consolidation

Immediately following the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on February 7, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a three (3) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed from Gotham Resource Corp. to CopperEx Resources Corporation.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the common shares of CopperEx Resources Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gotham Resource Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company (NAICS Number: 212233).

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

29,108,014 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 9,826,572 common shares. Of these, 3,875,000

common shares are subject to 18 month CPC Escrow and

5,951,572 common shares are subject to 36 month Tier 2

Value Escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company (unchanged) Trading Symbol: CUEX (NEW) CUSIP Number: 217641109 (NEW)

Private Placement Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 16, 2023. The private placement raised gross proceeds of $1,066,025.25 through the issuance of 1,421,367 subscription receipts at a price of $0.75 per subscription receipt. The subscription receipts automatically converted in connection with the closing of the Qualifying Transaction, with each subscription receipt holder ultimately receiving one post-consolidation common share and one-half of one post-consolidation share purchase warrant for each subscription receipt held:

Number of Shares: 1,421,367 post-consolidation shares Purchase Price: $0.75 per share Warrants: 710,683 share purchase warrants to purchase 710,683 post-consolidation shares Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a one-year period, subject to an acceleration right Number of Placees: 10 placees Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee(s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $60,960.02 N/A 81,280 warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder warrant entitles the holder to purchase one post-consolidation common share at the price of $1.00 for a period of one year from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration right.

The Company issued a news release on January 18, 2024 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Contact Information

Company Contact: David Prins (President & CEO) Company Address: CopperEx Resources Corporation, 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 3000, Vancouver BC V7X 1K8 Company Phone Number: 778-785-3000 Company Website: www.copperexcorp.com Company Email Address: [email protected]

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the shares of the Company will resume trading.

BULLETIN V2024-0459

GABO MINING LTD. ("GAB")

[Formerly Medallion Resources Ltd. ("MDL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on January 11, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (7) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, the common shares of Gabo Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and the common shares of Medallion Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

10,027,777 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GAB (new) CUSIP Number: 36269D101 (new)

BULLETIN V2024-0460

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: March 12 2024

Record Date: February 26, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: February 23 2024

BULLETIN V2024-0461

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VENZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 22, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 14, 2024, the shares of Venzee Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

30,931,637 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: VENZ (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92337G303 (new)

24/02/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0462

ATW TECH INC. ("ATW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing ATW Tech Inc.'s (the "Company") proposal to issue 3,162,675 common shares at a deemed price of $0.019 as severance payment to a former officer of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 5, 2024.

ATW TECH INC. (« ATW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 12 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de ATW Tech Inc. (la « société ») en vertu de l'émission proposée de 3 162 675 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,019 $ par action comme indemnité de départ à un ancien officier de la société.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 5 février 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0463

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-0464

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-0465

ANGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("AAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share exchange agreement dated December 21, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Target") whereby the Company will acquire all of the outstanding share capital of the Target in consideration for the issuance of 23,500,000 shares of the Company to the existing shareholders of the Target.

The Target holds an option to acquire up to 70% of the Murmac and Strike Property ("Property A") from an arm's length party (the "Property A Optionor") for $1,350,000 in cash, $2,150,000 in share payments, both payable over 3.5 years, and $6,000,000 work commitment over 3 years. Property A is subject to an existing 2% NSR. After earning-in either 51%, 60%, or 70% interest, the Company and the Property A Optionor will form a joint venture.

The Target also holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Sun Dog Property ("Property B") from an arm's length party for $650,000 in cash, $650,000 in share payments, both payable over 2 years, and $6,500,000 work commitment over 3 years. Property B will be subject to a 2% NSR, which may be reduced to 1% for a $1,000,000 cash payment.

Property A and Property B (the "Properties") are located in proximity to the Company's existing uranium exploration properties near Uranium City, Saskatchewan. The floor price of the shares issuable for the options to purchase the Properties will be $0.15.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 22, 2023, January 16, 2024 and February 8, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0466

CANASIA ENERGY CORP. ("CEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on December 4, 2023 and December 13, 2023:

Number of Common Shares: 63,000,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share Number of Placees: 23 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 17,000,000

Broker's Fee: Research Capital Corporation - $313,480 in cash and 2,520,000 broker warrants

Broker Warrants Terms: each non-transferable broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price equal to $0.10 for a period of 24 months after the closing date.

The Company issued news releases on December 21, 2023, January 9, 2024 and January 16, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0467

ECO (ATLANTIC) OIL & GAS LTD. ("EOG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length party (the "Purchaser") disposition of 6.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B (the "Asset").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell the Asset for an aggregate cash consideration of US$10,500,000, subject to satisfaction of certain milestones by the Company and the Purchaser.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 11, 2023, July 19, 2023, and January 22, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0468

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on January 18, 2024, and January 19, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,680,000 flow-through shares Purchase Price: $6.25 Per Share Number of Placees: 85 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: NA NA Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 15 556,000

Agent's Fee: Eight Capital received $483,000 cash, Haywood Securities Inc. received $483,000 cash, Canaccord Genuity Corp. received $207,000 cash, TD Securities Inc. received $69,000 cash, PI Financial Corp. received $69,000 cash, and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received $69,000 cash.

The Company issued a news release on February 9, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-0469

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP. ("KHRN") ("KHRN.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a definitive share purchase agreement dated July 28, 2023, as amended on November 15, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length purchaser (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has completed the sale of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company's European subsidiaries, being Khiron Europe GmbH ("Khiron Europe"), Zerenia Clinics Limited ("Zerenia UK"), PharmaDrug Production GmbH ("Pharmadrug"), Khiron Life Sciences UK Limited ("Khiron UK") and Khiron Life Sciences Spain SL ("Khiron Spain", and collectively with Khiron Europe, Zerenia UK, Pharmadrug and Khiron UK, the "Subject Subsidiaries") for an aggregate base purchase price of $3,000,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price was satisfied by pre-paid deposit of $500,000 and the prior advance of growth capital in an aggregate amount of $1,450,000 to the Company from the Purchaser. Pursuant to the Agreement, as a result of further adjustments made to the base purchase price for the Subject Subsidiaries' closing working capital and indebtedness, no further amount of the Purchase Price was owed upon the completion of the transaction.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, November 16, 2023 and November 17, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-0470

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 4, 2023, the Company has closed its U.S. prospectus offering via the Prospectus Supplement dated November 30, 2023 to Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus (effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3), which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2023 and declared effective on August 18, 2023. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has also accepted the filing of the Company's Prospectus Supplement.

The Exchange has been advised that the Company raised US$1,607,400 gross proceeds.

Offering: 1,786,000 units (including partial exercise of over-allotment option). Each unit consisting of one share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share. Unit Price: US$0.90 per unit Warrant Exercise Price/Term: US$1.12 per share for 5 years Underwriter(s): Maxim Group LLC Underwriter(s) Commission: US$112,518 cash payment

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated August 18, 2023, Prospectus Supplement dated November 30, 2023 and news releases dated November 1, 2023, November 30, 2023, December 4, 2023 and January 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-0471

UNIVERSAL IBOGAINE INC. ("IBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 41,719,250 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"). Purchase Price: $0.01 per Share. Number of Placees: 6 placees. Finder's Fees: None. Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

The Company issued a news release on February 7, 2024, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.

