INPUT CAPITAL CORP. ("INP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.01

Payable Date: November 19, 2020

Record Date: November 9, 2020

Ex-dividend Date: November 6, 2020

LENDIFIED HOLDINGS INC. ("LHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 10, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 9, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542

Payable Date: December 30, 2020; January 28, 2021 & February 25, 2021

Record Date: December 15, 2020; January 15, 2021 & February 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 14, 2020; January 14, 2021 & February 11, 2021 respectively

SOUTHERN ARC MINERALS INC. ("SA.H")

[formerly Southern Arc Minerals Inc. ("SA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement Substitutional Listing, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement, Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement:

The Exchange has approved Southern Arc Mineral Inc.'s ("Southern Arc") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement"), which includes certain matters, as outlined below.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Southern Arc shareholders on September 30, 2020 pursuant to a resolution passed by Southern Arc shareholders. Southern Arc received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia, dated October 5, 2020, in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

Pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Southern Arc has distributed common shares (currently owned by the Company) of Japan Gold Corp. ("Japan Gold"), Rise Gold Corp. ("Rise Gold") and Adriatic Metals plc ("Adratic"). For each common share of Southern Arc, a shareholder of Southern Arc received:

1.7577751 common shares of Japan Gold;

0.12009743 common shares of Rise Gold; and

0.0726999 ordinary shares of Adriatic.

Additionally, pursuant to the Plan of Arrangement, Southern Arc shareholders will receive New Shares (as defined below) of Southern Arc in exchange for Old Shares (as defined below).

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Southern Arc's Information Circular dated August 21, 2020. Refer to the Company's news release dated October 29, 2020.

Please refer to the Exchange's bulletin dated October 14, 2020 for additional information.

Substitutional Listing:

In accordance with the above-referenced Plan of Arrangement, Southern Arc shareholders who previously held one common share of Southern Arc (the "Old Shares") have exchanged their Old Shares for Class A shares of Southern Arc (the "New Shares"), on a one for one basis.

Accordingly, the New Shares will be listed on the Exchange at the market opening Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

22,898,283 Class A shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SA.H

CUSIP Number: 842200 40 4 (NEW)

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change:

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Monday, November 2, 2020 the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from to NEX.

As of November 3, 2020 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SA to SA.H. There is no change in the Company's name and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Delist:

In conjunction with the closing of the Plan of Arrangement, the Old Shares of Southern Arc will be delisted from the Exchange. Accordingly, effective at the close of business Monday, November 2, 2020 the Old Shares of Southern Arc will be delisted.

TIMELESS CAPITAL CORP. ("TLC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 30, 2020, effective at the open, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

The Company's press release, dated October 30, 2020, announced it will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on June 20, 2019 and would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated June 21, 2019, the shares of the Company were Halted from trading.

20/10/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENZ MINING CORP. ("BZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, and October 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 14,857,142 flow-through shares



400,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.875 per flow-through share



$0.55 per share







Warrants: 7,428,571 flow-through share purchase warrants to purchase 7,428,571 shares









200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 200,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 22 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Paul Fowler Y 36,000 Torr Family Pty Ltd. (Peter Williams) Y 39,500 Xavier Braud Y 158,000 Danielle Giovenazzo Y 24,000 Mathew O'Hara Y 24,000 Nick Tintor Y 39,500





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Financial Limited - $252,679.00



Tamesis Partners LLP (Charles Bendon) - $17,500.00



Ecoban Securities Corporation - $101,250.00



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 30, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DEFENSE METALS CORP. ("DEFN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 27, 2020:

Non-Flow-Through









Number of Shares: 2,525,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Flow-Through









Number of Shares: 405,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.25 per share







Warrants: 2,525,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,525,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 21 placees













Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares 576112 B.C. Ltd. (Craig Taylor) Y 100,000 Ryan Cheung Y 60,000 Max Sali Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 5,000 [1 placee]









Finder's Fee:



$5,250 and 21,000 broker warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc. $87.50 and 350 broker warrants payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc. $1,750 and 7,000 broker warrants payable to PI Financial Corp., Broker's warrants are exercisable at $0.25 per 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 30, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,703,062 shares







Purchase Price: $1.60 per share







Warrants: 5,703,062 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,703,062 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $2.00 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 38 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Donald Mosher Y 35,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 30,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee:



$136,873.49 payable to Cormark Securities Inc.









$1,600.00 and 600 finders' warrants payable to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.









$24,800.00 and 9,300 finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.









900 finders' warrants and 1,500 finders' units payable to Raymond James Ltd.









$1,600.00 payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.





Each finder's unit is issued at a deemed price of $1.60 per finder's unit and each finder's unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant. Each finders' warrant is exercisable into one common share of at a price of $2.00 per share until October 1, 2022.

160,472 finders' warrants and 267,452 finders' unit payable to Guy-Philippe Bertin. Each finders' warrant payable to Guy-Philippe Bertin is exercisable into one common share at a price of $1.60 per share until October 1, 2023. Each finders' unit payable to Guy-Philippe Bertin is issued at a deemed price of $1.60 per finder's unit and each finder's unit is comprised of one common share and one warrant. Each finders' warrant is exercisable into one common share of at a price of $2.00 per share until October 1, 2022.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on October 2, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS, INC. ("EMH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), on March 14, 2019. The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020 to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering. TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that sales under the "at-the-market" offering during the month ended September 30, 2020 occurred for gross proceeds of $287,412.45.

Agents: Eight Capital



Offering: 1,312,500 shares in aggregate during the month ended September 30, 2020



Share Price: Varying prices during the month ended September 30, 2020, with an average sale price of $0.21 per share



Agents' Warrants: None



Greenshoe Option: None



Agents' Commission: 3% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, being $8,622.39 in aggregate for the month ended September 30, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 13, 2019 and Prospectus Supplement dated August 12, 2020, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

ETHOS GOLD CORP. ("ECC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Option Agreement dated September 11, 2020 between the Company, Daniel MacNeil and Alan Wainwright (together, the "Optionor") whereby the Company will acquire 100% interest certain mining claims in British Columbia known as the Gaffney Gold Project. Consideration is as follows:



Cash Securities





On Signing $15,000.00 600,000 common shares Year 1 - 600,000 common shares Year 2 - 600,000 common shares Year 3 - 600,000 common shares

The Optionor retains a 1% NSR royalty on production from the Property to the Optionor, of which the Company may buy back 0.5% of such NSR for $500,000 or 1.0% of such NSR for $1,500,000.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated October 1, 2 020.

ILOOKABOUT CORP. ("ILA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:17 p.m. PST, Oct. 29, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.255 per share



Warrants: 6,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Oct 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,083,333 shares







Purchase Price: $0.24 per share







Warrants: 13,541,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,541,667 shares







Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40







Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year







Number of Placees: 125 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [8 Placees] P 1,258,334





Finder's Fee:



German Mining Networks GmbH $15,091.18 cash; 62,880 warrants; Warrants subject to accelerated expiry: In the event that after four months and one day after the Warrants are issued, the closing price of the Common Shares is at or above $0.80 per Common Share for ten consecutive days, the Company may provide notice (the "Acceleration Notice") to the Holder that the expiry date of the Warrants has been accelerated and that Warrants not exercised within thirty days of the date of the Acceleration Notice will expire thirty days from the date of the Acceleration Notice. Gerhard Merkel $25,280.12 cash; 105,334 warrants; Subject to accelerated expiry

T-Bone Ventures Inc. $3,840.00 cash

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $19,200.00 cash; 80,000 warrants; subject to accelerated expiry

PI Financial Corp. $235,744.01 cash; 982,267 warrants; Subject to accelerated expiry

Hampton Securities Inc. $2,880.00 cash; 12,000 warrants; subject to accelerated expiry







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40







Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Valid for 1 year.



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



MONTAGE GOLD CORP. ("MAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing – IPO Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated October 21, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Agents have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 4,090,909 common shares of Montage Gold Corp. in connection with the Company's recently completed initial public offering.

Please refer to the Company's news release of October 30, 2020 for further details.

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 29, 2020, the name of the company in the bulletin heading should have read as follows:

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

All other information remains unchanged.

PIVOTREE INC. ("PVT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company



Reference is made to our bulletin dated October 28, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.





The Company has completed its public offering of securities (the "Offering") on October 30, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $60,001,500 (7,059,000 common shares at $8.50 per share).

We have received confirmation that the closing of Offering has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business on October 29, 2020, commenced trading at the opening on October 30, 2020.

SOMA GOLD CORP. ("SOMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement dated October 15, 2020 between Soma Gold Corp. (the "Company") and each of Mineral FF S.A.S. and Rulvix Holdin Inc., pursuant to which the Company will acquire a total of 25,992 shares of Four Points Mining S.A.S. ("Four Points"), pursuant to which Four Points will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. In consideration, the Company will issue a total of 1,218,232 shares.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,884,615 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per share



Warrants: 2,884,615 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,884,615 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.76 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

VOLCANIC GOLD MINES INC. ("VG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 28, 2020 and September 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,117,100 shares







Purchase Price: $0.55 per share







Warrants: 1,558,550 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,558,550 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for an 18 month period







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Fortune Gold Mining Limited Y 3,117,100





Finder's Fee: Roth Capital Partners, LLC receives $120,008.35



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on October 20, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 29, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 8,698,850 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 18, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 18, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 17,397,700 common shares, with 8,698,850 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 29, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020.

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 9, 2018, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 15,761,295



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 30, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 30, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.06

These warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of 31,522,590 common shares, with 15,761,295 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 9, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2020.

NEX COMPANY:

AUSTPRO ENERGY CORPORATION ("AUS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 30, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,100,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.12 per share







Warrants: 1,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,100,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.155 for a one-year period







Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares The Empire Special Opportunities Fund



(2017) Limited Partnership Y 1,100,000







Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 29, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

