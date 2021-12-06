VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the Ontario Securities Commission on December 3, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ESGO.P 2 ESG Capital 1 INC. Interim financial statements for the period. 2021/09/30





Management's discussion and analysis relating to the interim financial statements for the period. 2021/09/30





Certification of the foregoing filings as required by National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings.



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

BROOKFIELD INVESTMENTS CORPORATION ("BRN.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class 1 Senior Preferred Shares, Series A: $0.29375

Payable Date: December 31, 2021

Record Date: December 20, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 17, 2021

________________________________________

CASCADERO COPPER CORPORATION ("CCD") ("CCD.RT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has announced it will offer to shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9, 2021, rights to purchase shares of the Company. One (1) right will be issued for two (2) shares held. One (1) right and $0.015 are required to purchase one Share. The expiry date for the Rights Offering is January 13, 2022. As at November 30, 2021 the Company had 200,086,583 shares issued and outstanding.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the shares of the Company will trade Ex-Rights and the Rights will commence trading at that time on a 'when-issued basis'. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Summary:

Basis of Offering: For every two (2) shares held, shareholders will receive one (1) right exercisable for one (1) share at $0.015 per share



Record Date: December 9, 2021 Shares Trade Ex-Rights: December 8, 2021 Rights Called for Trading: December 8, 2021 Rights Trade for Cash: January 11, 2022 - Trading in the rights shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date. Rights Expire: January 13, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. (Vancouver time)

TRADE DATES

January 11, 2022 - TO SETTLE - January 12, 2022

January 12, 2022 - TO SETTLE - January 13, 2022

January 13, 2022 - TO SETTLE - January 13, 2022

The Rights will be halted at noon Toronto time, on January 13, 2022, and delisted at the close of markets on the same day.

Rights Trading Symbol: CCD.RT Rights CUSIP Number: 14738X123 Subscription Agent and Trustee: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Authorized Jurisdiction(s): All provinces and territories in Canada except in Quebec

For further details, please refer to the Company's Rights Offering Circular dated November 30, 2021.

The Company's Rights Offering Circular has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange.

________________________________________

MINILUXE Holding Corp. ("MNLX")

[Formerly RISE CAPITAL CORP ("RSE.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction ("Transaction") of Miniluxe Holding Corp. (formerly Rise Capital Corp.) (the "Company") described in its Filing Statement dated November 9, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. Details of the Transaction are as follows:

The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms of an agreement and plan of reorganization dated November 5, 2021 (the "BCA") among the Company and MiniLuxe, Inc. ("MiniLuxe"), a Delaware corporation, as well as with Rise Merger Sub Inc (Delaware), Rise Capital Subco Inc. (Ontario) and MiniLuxe Finco Corp. (Ontario). Pursuant to the BCA, the Company indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of MiniLuxe by way of a "three-cornered" merger under the laws of the State of Delaware (the "Merger")

As a result, the Company issued an aggregate of 32,784,148 post-consolidation Class A Subordinate Voting Shares (the "SVS") and 91,065 Class B Proportionate Voting Shares (the "PVS") to the shareholders of Miniluxe as well as the SVS issued under the private placement described below. Furthermore, all outstanding convertible securities of MiniLuxe were exchanged for economically equivalent securities of the Company.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Transaction, the Company:

(i) consolidated its common shares on the basis of 4 old to one new; (ii) reclassified its common shares as SVS; (iii) created a new class of PVS, which are exchangeable for SVS on a basis of 1,000 SVS for each PVS; and (iv) changed its name from "Rise Capital Corp." to "MiniLuxe Holding Corp."

Following the QT, an aggregate of 1,841,388 SVS and 69,846 PVS are escrowed pursuant to an Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement. In addition, 4,362,500 SVS remain subject to the CPC Escrow Agreement (as defined in the Filing Statement).

For further information, please refer to the Company's filing statement, which is available on SEDAR.

Private Placement–Non-Brokered

Prior to the completion of the QT, MiniLuxe FincCo Inc., a single-purpose corporation controlled by a director of MiniLuxe, completed a private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer.

Number of Shares: 8,438,566 SVS

Purchase Price: C$1.20 or US$0.96 per SVS

Number of placees: 60 placees

Insider / Pro group participation:

Name Insider=Y/

Pro Group=P Number of SVS Kilimanjaro Capital (Vernon Lobo) Y 50,000

Commission: None

The Company confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in its news release dated October 19, 2021.

Name Change and Consolidation

In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, the Company consolidated its capital on a 1 new for 4 old basis. Following the QT, the Resulting Issuer changed its name to "MiniLuxe Holding Corp."

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the SVS of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MNLX, and the common shares of Rise Capital Corp. will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transactional

Capitalization: Unlimited number of SVS and PVS with no par value of which 54,972,714 SVS (listed) and 91,065 PVS (unlisted) are issued and outstanding. Escrow: 6,203,888 SVS (including the CPC escrowed shares) and 69,846 PVS of which 1,274,781 SVS and 6,984 PVS are released as at the date of this bulletin Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MNLX (new) CUSIP Number: 60365X100 (new)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Beauty Salons" company (NAICS: 812115).

Resume Trading

Further to the Exchange bulletins dated June 28, 2021, trading in the shares of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 under the symbol "MNLX".

Company Contact: Zoe Krislock, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: One Faneuil Hall Square, 7th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts, 02109 Company Phone Number: 617-684-2731 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.miniluxe.com

_____________________________________________________

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, December 8, 2021 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

________________________________________

ROSHNI CAPITAL INC. ("ROSH.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Capital Pool Company's (the 'Company') Prospectus dated November 9, 2021, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions effective November 11, 2021, under the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The common shares of the Company will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below.

The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering are $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Listing Date: At the close of business (5:01 p.m. EDT) on December 7, 2021.



Commence Date: The common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange at the opening Wednesday, December 8, 2021, upon confirmation of closing.



The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur before the market opening on December 8, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which 8,000,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 3,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: ROSH.P CUSIP Number: 77815W102 Agent: Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 446,250 options to purchase one share at $0.10 for a period of 3 years from the date of the trading.



For further information, please refer to the Company's prospectus dated November 9, 2021.



Company Contact: Pritpal Singh Company Address: 2185 Rosemount Crescent, Oakville, Ontario L6M 3P4 Company Phone Number: 905-510-7636 Company email: [email protected]

______________________________________

21/12/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,166,667 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 11, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 11, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,333,333 shares with 4,166,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 11, 2018. The Exchange had previously approved, effective June 22, 2021, the extension of the term of these warrants from July 11, 2021 to January 11, 2022.

________________________________________

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 11,350,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 22, 2021 and July 2, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 22, 2022 and January 2, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 22,800,000 shares with 11,400,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 2, 2020. The Exchange had previously approved, effective June 9, 2021, the extension of the term of these warrants from June 22, 2021 to December 22, 2021 for the first tranche and July 2, 2021 to January 2, 2022 for the second tranche.

________________________________________

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC. ("AZS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per share



Warrants: 2,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,250,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a five-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade at or greater than $0.45 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares David Vincent Y/P 100,000 Dong Shim Y 100,000 Starkkollections (Mike Stark) Y 100,000 Greg A. Hahn Revocable Trust Y 100,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 2,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





859053 BC Ltd.



(Sean Mager) Y 223,666 James Greig Y 100,000 Jesse Teufeld Y 75,000

Finder's Fee:

$24,012 and 160,080 broker's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 until

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated August 31, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_________________________________________________

CRITICAL ELEMENTS LITHIUM CORPORATION ("CRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Company") has completed a prospectus offering (the "Offering") made pursuant to a Short Form Prospectus dated November 29, 2021, that was filed and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and the securities regulatory authorities of the provinces of British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 14,915,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $1.75 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $2.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.



Offering Price: $1.75 per Unit



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.50 per Warrant Share at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on the date that is 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.



Underwriters: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Beacon Securities Limited and Red Cloud Securities Inc.



Underwriters' Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the Offering (including any gross proceeds raised on exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (as defined below)). The Underwriters were also granted a number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to 6% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering (including the Over-Allotment Option). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Unit at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering. A reduced commission of 3% in cash is payable in respect of Units sold to certain purchasers designated by the Company on the president's list.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date of the Offering, to purchase an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated November 29, 2021.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 17,152,250 Units, including 2,237,250 Units pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option, have been issued at a price of $1.75 per Unit under the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $30,016,437.50.

CORPORATION LITHIUM ÉLÉMENTS CRITIQUES (« CRE »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'unités par prospectus

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 6 décembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de croissance TSX

Corporation Lithium Éléments Critiques (la « société ») a complété une offre (l' « offre ») par prospectus effectuée conformément à un prospectus simplifié daté du 29 novembre 2021, qui a été déposé et accepté par la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») et a été déposé et visé par l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers et les commissions des valeurs mobilières des provinces de la Colombie-Britannique, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nouveau Brunswick, Nouvelle Écosse, Île du Prince Édouard et Terre-Neuve et Labrador en vertu des lois sur les valeurs mobilières respectives.

Offre : Le placement consiste en 14 915 000 unités (les « unités ») au prix de 1,75 $ par unité. Chaque unité inclut une action ordinaire et un demi-bon de souscription (un « bon de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription entier permet au détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire additionnelle (une « action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription ») au prix de 2,50 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois après la clôture de l'offre.



Prix de l'offre : 1,75 $ par unité.



Prix d'exercice des bons : 2,50 $ par action sous-jacente à un bon de souscription à tout moment avant 17h (heure de l'Est) à la date qui tombe 24 mois après la date de clôture de l'offre.



Preneurs fermes: Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Beacon Securities Limted and Red Cloud Securities Inc.



Commission des preneurs fermes : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une commission égale à 6 % du produit brut total tiré de l'offre en espèces (y compris le produit brut tiré de l'exercice de l'option de surallocation (au sens des présentes)). Les preneurs fermes ont aussi reçu des bons de courtier (les « bons de courtier ») correspondant à 6% des unités vendues aux termes de l'offre (y compris l'option de surallocation). Chaque bon de courtier peut être exercé pour acheter une unité au prix de l'offre pendant une période de 24 mois à compter de la date de clôture de l'offre. Une rémunération des preneurs fermes réduite de 3 % en espèces sera payable pour la vente d'unités aux acquéreurs ajoutés à la liste du président par la société.



Option d'attribution excédentaire : Les preneurs fermes ont reçu une option de surallocation (l' « option de surallocation »), exerçable pendant une période de 30 jours suivant la date de clôture de l'offre, visant l'acquisition d'un nombre additionnel d'unités égal à 15 % du nombre d'unités souscrites dans le cadre de l'offre.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le prospectus simplifié de l'émetteur daté du 29 novembre 2021.

La Bourse a été avisée qu'un total de 17 152 250 unités, incluant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation portant sur 2 237 250 unités, a été émis au prix de 1,75 $ par unité, dans le cadre de la clôture de l'offre, pour un produit brut de 30 016 437,50 $.

_________________________________________________

ENERDYNAMIC HYBRID TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("EHT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a twenty-four (24) month period.



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares John Gamble Y 198,800 David Woolford Y 157,200

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated November 26, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

GOLDPLAY MINING INC. ("AUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:08 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HAW CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("HAW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:44 p.m. PST, Dec. 03, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("HIVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Exchange Agreement dated November 30, 2021 between HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") and Titan IO, Inc. ("Titan") whereby the Company acquires 5,555,556 Class A common shares in the capital of Titan. Consideration is 1,066,770 common shares of the Company and 533,385 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Warrant may be exercised to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $6.00 per common share for a period of 30 months from the date of issue.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated December 1, 2021 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KING GLOBAL VENTURES INC. ("KING")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 12, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,000,213 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share ("Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant")



Purchase Price: $0.07 per Unit



Warrants: 10,000,213 Warrants to purchase 10,000,213 Shares



Warrant Price: $0.09 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: $8,000 Cash Commission and 114,286 Finder's Warrants paid to Glores Securities Inc. Finder's Warrants may be exercised at $0.09 until October 27, 2023.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on October 28, 2021.

__________________________________

NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021 shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTHERN GRAPHITE CORPORATION ("NGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec.02, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:51 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTH PEAK RESOURCES LTD. ("NPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OREFINDERS RESOURCES INC. ("ORX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated April 19, 2021 between Orefinders Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("KL"), whereby the Company has granted KL the right to earn-in to acquire up to a 75% interest in each of the Company's Mirado Property, McGarry Property and Knight Property (collectively, the "Properties") in Ontario by spending $60 million in exploration and development on the Properties. The disposition is an arm's length transaction.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Dec. 06, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKYCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("SCT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 9, 2021:

Number of Shares: 619,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.80 per share



Warrants: 619,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 619,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.20 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 4 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1151152 BC LTD Y 375,000 (Ningtao (Bill) Zhang)



Donald Gordon Y 32,000 Ningtao (Bill) Zhang Y 200,000 John Lee Y 12,500

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 23, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,631,579 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.38 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 1 placee







Finder's Fee: Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. - $60,000 cash and 157,894 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for an eighteen-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 1, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

WINSHEAR GOLD CORP. ("WINS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,536,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,768,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,768,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 35 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Leahy Y 250,000 Krysta Champan Y 50,000 Richard Williams Y 500,000 Palamina Corp. Y 1,092,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,507,500 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. receives $15,000

Canaccord Genuity Corp. receives $1,500

National Bank Financial Ltd. receives $1,250

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on December 1, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

ROCKWEALTH RESOURCES CORP. ("RWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 6, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,893,332 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 6,893,332 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,893,332 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 40 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 170,000 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $9,103.50 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

