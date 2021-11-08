VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 5, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) ASI 2 Ashanti Sankofa Inc. Interim financial report for the period. 2021/08/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the period. 2021/08/31





Certification of interim filings for the period. 2021/08/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ENEREV5 METALS INC. ("COBC")

[formerly COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening November 10, 2021, the common shares of Enerev5 Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cobalt Blockchain Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

220,647,118 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 0 shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: COBC (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 29290N107 (new)

________________________________________

NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer), Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 24, 2021, the Offer has been extended and amended as follows:

Transaction Terms: BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-

owned subsidiary of BHP Lonsdale Investments Pty Ltd, has prepared Second

Notice of Variation and Extension (the "Second Notice of Variation and

Extension") to give notice of the extension of the period for acceptance of its

offer dated July 27, 2021 (the "Original Offer"), as previously amended and

supplemented by the notice of variation dated October 21, 2021 (the "First

Notice of Variation" and, together with the Original Offer, the "Existing Offer"),

to purchase, on the terms and subject to the conditions of the Existing Offer,

all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Noront Resources Ltd.

(other than Common Shares owned by the Offeror or any of its affiliates), and

any Common Shares that may become issued and outstanding after the date

of the Original Offer but prior to the Expiry Time upon the exercise, exchange

or conversion of (i) Options under the Option Plan, (ii) Share Awards under the

Share Awards Plan, (iii) Warrants, or (iv) any other Convertible Securities, at a

price of $0.75 in cash per Common Share (the "Increased Offer Price").





If all of the conditions of the Offer described in Section 4 of the Original Offer,

"Conditions of the Offer", have been satisfied or, where permitted, waived by

the Offeror at or prior to the expiry of the initial deposit period, the Offeror will t

ake up the Common Shares validly deposited under the Offer and not properly

withdrawn immediately after the expiry of the initial deposit period (and in any

event not prior to the date the initial deposit period expires) and will pay the

Increased Offer Price for the Common Shares taken up as soon as possible

but in any event not later than three business days (as defined under applicable

Canadian securities Laws) after they are taken up. For the avoidance of doubt,

the initial deposit period ends at the extended Expiry Time.





Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Kingsdale

Advisors, the Depositary and Information Agent, whose contact details

are provided on the back cover of the Second Notice of Variation and

Extension. Additional copies of the Second Notice of Variation and

Extension, the Original Offer, the Letter of Transmittal and the Notice of

Guaranteed Delivery may be obtained without charge on request from the

Depositary and Information Agent and are accessible on Noront

Resource Ltd.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.



New Expiry Date: The Offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance until 7:00

p.m. (Toronto time) on November 16, 2021 (the "Expiry Time"), unless the

Offer is further extended or withdrawn by the Offeror in accordance with

its terms.



Exchange Procedure: Shareholders who have validly deposited and not withdrawn

their Common Shares are not required to take any further action to accept the

Offer. The Offer may be accepted by Shareholders delivering to the Depositary

at its office in Toronto, Ontario at the address indicated in the Letter of

Transmittal (printed on YELLOW paper) accompanying the Offer, so as to be

received at or prior to the Expiry Time:



(a) certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the

Offer is being accepted;

(b) a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually

executed facsimile thereof, properly completed and executed in

accordance with the instructions set out in the Letter of Transmittal

(including signature guarantee if required); and

(c) all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal.

Alternatively, Shareholders may accept the Offer by (i) following the

procedures for book-entry transfer of Common Shares set out in Section 3 of

the Original Offer , "Manner of Acceptance — Acceptance by Book-Entry

Transfer", or (ii) following the procedure for guaranteed delivery set out in

Section 3 of the Original Offer, "Manner of Acceptance — Procedure for

Guaranteed Delivery", using the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (printed on

PINK paper) that accompanied the Offer to Purchase and Circular (or a

manually executed facsimile thereof).

Shareholders whose Common Shares are registered in the name of an

investment advisor, stockbroker or other nominee should immediately

contact that nominee for assistance if they wish to accept the Offer in

order to take the necessary steps to be able to deposit such Common

Shares under the Offer. Such nominees or other intermediaries may

establish deposit cut-off times that are prior to the Expiry Time.

Shareholders must instruct their nominees promptly if they wish

to deposit their Common Shares.





Notice of Guaranteed

Delivery: The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with

original to follow) or mailed to the Depositary at its office in Toronto, Ontario at

the address indicated in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery at or prior to the

Expiry Time and must include a guarantee by an Eligible Institution in the form

set out in the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The certificate(s) representing all

deposited Common Shares in proper form for transfer, together with a Letter

of Transmittal, or a manually executed facsimile thereof, properly completed

and duly executed as required by the instructions set out in the Letter of

Transmittal (including signature guarantee if required) and all other documents

required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal must be

received by the Depositary at the office address indicated on the back page of

the Letter of Transmittal prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the third trading

day on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") after the Expiry Time.



Disclosure Document(s): Offer dated Jul 27, 2021, First Notice of Variation dated October 21, 2021 and

Second Notice of Variation and Extension dated November 4, 2021 are

available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized terms not otherwise defined are

defined in the Disclosure document.

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules: In connection with the extension of the Expiry Date, previous Trading and

Settlement Rules as follows are cancelled:

Trade Date Settlement Date

November 9, 2021 November 10, 2021







New Trading and Settlement Rules:

Trade Date Settlement Date

November 16, 2021 November 17, 2021

________________________________________

CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC. ("CTEK")

[formerly RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Shares for Services, Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the common shares of Cleantek Industries Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CTEK", and the common shares of Raise Production Inc. will be delisted.

Reverse Takeover-Completed

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:

The RTO involves the Company's arm's length acquisition of Cleantek Industries Inc. for consideration of 18,600,269 common shares at $1.75 per share. Concurrent with the RTO, Cleantek Industries Inc. completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 5,716,123 common shares at $1.75 per share and 2,858,061 warrants exercisable at $2.25 for 36 months from closing. Additionally, Cleantek issued 57,142 common shares at $1.75 per share and 28,571 warrants exercisable at $1.75 for 24 months for financial advisor services.

8,255,159 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon completion of the RTO

The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO transaction was approved by shareholders on October 27, 2021, and has been completed.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Phillip Knoll Y 11,428 Chris Lewis Y 11,428 Matt Gowanlock Y 34,699 Pillar Four Capital Fund (Paul Colucci,

Matthew Colucci and Michael (Mick)

McNulty) Y 7,489,639 Lyle Wood Contracting Ltd. (Lyle Wood) Y 3,285,719

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 27, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 58.3 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Cleantek Industries Inc.".

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the common shares of Cleantek Industries Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Raise Production Inc. will be delisted.

Shares for Services

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 205,014 shares at a deemed price of $1.75 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the Separation Agreements dated October 29, 2021.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider = Y / Progroup = P Deemed Amount

Owing Price per Share # of Shares Eric Laing Y $300,000 $1.75 171,527 Susan Scullion Y $58,569 $1.75 33,487

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, November 10, 2021 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 30, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a 'Support Activities for Mining, and Oil and Gas Extraction' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,558,098 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed: 8,255,159 common shares Escrow Term: 18 months

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CTEK (new) CUSIP Number: 18453K 20 8 (new)

Company Contact: Matt Gowanlock, President and Chief Executive Officer Company Address: Suite 3200, 500-4th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2V6 Company Phone Number: 403-567-8700 ext. 1102 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

DELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("DLL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.

_____________________________________

21/11/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") ("ALLI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") ("ALLI.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,566,071

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2021

New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,018,571 shares with 4,018,571 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 19, 2019.

________________________________________

CITIZEN STASH CANNABIS CORP. ("CSC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 03, 2020, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants Re-priced: 4,807,692



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.958

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,615,384 shares with 4,807,692 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 03, 2020.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 04, 2021.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation: Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Geoff Hampson Y $30,000 $0.20 150,000 Mark Smith Y $30,000 $0.20 150,000 Mike Jarvis Y $30,000 $0.20 150,000 Simon Anderson Y $30,000 $0.20 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

____________________________________

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:07 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered; Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 13, 2021:

Number of Shares - Brokered: 16,179,500 shares



Purchase Price - Brokered: $0.60 per share



Number of Shares – Non-Brokered 15,468,111 shares



Purchase Price – Non-Brokered: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 112 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Stephen Stow Y 166,500 Marshall Koval Y 166,500 Martin Rip Y 34,000 Scott Hicks Y 75,000 Emerson Holdings Ltd. (Lyle Braaten) Y 75,000 Hathaway Consulting Ltd. (Leo Hathaway) Y 85,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (10 placees) P 2,388,266

Agent's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. - $327,374.18 cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $134,327.84 cash

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. - $56,896.99 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $59,902.99 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,960.00 cash

Finder's Fee: Trimark Capital - $119,999.99 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,666,666 shares at a deemed price of $0.60 to settle outstanding debt for $5,200,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Ross J. Beaty Y $5,200,000 $0.60 8,666,666

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2021 and October 6, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 9,375,000 flow-through common shares

35,000,000 non flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per flow-through common share

$0.05 per non flow-through common share



Warrants: 35,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 35,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.07 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement



Number of Placees: 61 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Patrick Fernet Y 250,000

Finder's Fee: Four finders received a cash commission totaling $106,400 and 2,016,000

common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,016,000 common shares at a

price of $0.07 per common share for a period of 24 months following the closing

of the Private Placement

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 4, 2021 and August 11, 2021.

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE OPUS ONE (« OOR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 novembre 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 9 375 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

35 000 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires



Prix : 0,08 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

0,05 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 35 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 35 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,07 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 61 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Patrick Fernet Y 250 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation: Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 106 400 $ et

2 016 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 016 000 actions

ordinaires à un prix de 0,07 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la

clôture du placement privé

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 4 août 2021 et 11 août 2021.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,296,882 shares at a deemed price of $0.315 to settle outstanding debt for $1,668,715.81

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction – Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated November 4, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletins dated December 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.

________________________________________

URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

