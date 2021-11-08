TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 08, 2021, 23:58 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Company
A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 5, 2021 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:
|
Symbol
|
Tier
|
Company
|
Failure to File
|
Period
Ending
(Y/M/D)
|
ASI
|
2
|
Ashanti Sankofa Inc.
|
Interim financial report for the period.
|
2021/08/31
|
Management's discussion and analysis for the period.
|
2021/08/31
|
Certification of interim filings for the period.
|
2021/08/31
Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
________________________________________
ENEREV5 METALS INC. ("COBC")
[formerly COBALT BLOCKCHAIN INC. ("COBC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening November 10, 2021, the common shares of Enerev5 Metals Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Cobalt Blockchain Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
0 shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
COBC (unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
29290N107 (new)
________________________________________
NORONT RESOURCES LTD. ("NOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer), Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 24, 2021, the Offer has been extended and amended as follows:
|
Transaction Terms:
|
BHP Western Mining Resources International Pty Ltd (the "Offeror"), a wholly-
|
If all of the conditions of the Offer described in Section 4 of the Original Offer,
|
Questions and requests for assistance may be directed to Kingsdale
|
New Expiry Date:
|
The Offer has been extended and is now open for acceptance until 7:00
|
Exchange Procedure:
|
Shareholders who have validly deposited and not withdrawn
|
(a) certificate(s) representing the Common Shares in respect of which the
|
(b) a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer or a manually
|
(c) all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of Transmittal.
|
Alternatively, Shareholders may accept the Offer by (i) following the
|
Shareholders whose Common Shares are registered in the name of an
|
Notice of Guaranteed
|
Delivery:
|
The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by courier, e-mailed (with
|
Disclosure Document(s):
|
Offer dated Jul 27, 2021, First Notice of Variation dated October 21, 2021 and
|
Mandatory Trading and
|
Settlement Rules:
|
In connection with the extension of the Expiry Date, previous Trading and
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
November 9, 2021
|
November 10, 2021
|
New Trading and Settlement Rules:
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
November 16, 2021
|
November 17, 2021
________________________________________
CLEANTEK INDUSTRIES INC. ("CTEK")
[formerly RAISE PRODUCTION INC. ("RPC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Shares for Services, Company Tier Reclassification
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Resume Trading
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the common shares of Cleantek Industries Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange under the new symbol "CTEK", and the common shares of Raise Production Inc. will be delisted.
Reverse Takeover-Completed
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover ('RTO'), which includes the following transactions:
The RTO involves the Company's arm's length acquisition of Cleantek Industries Inc. for consideration of 18,600,269 common shares at $1.75 per share. Concurrent with the RTO, Cleantek Industries Inc. completed a brokered private placement of subscription receipts, resulting in the issuance of 5,716,123 common shares at $1.75 per share and 2,858,061 warrants exercisable at $2.25 for 36 months from closing. Additionally, Cleantek issued 57,142 common shares at $1.75 per share and 28,571 warrants exercisable at $1.75 for 24 months for financial advisor services.
8,255,159 common shares issued to Principals pursuant to the RTO will be subject to a Tier 1 Value Security Escrow Agreement to be released over an 18-month period upon completion of the RTO
The Exchange has been advised that the above RTO transaction was approved by shareholders on October 27, 2021, and has been completed.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Phillip Knoll
|
Y
|
11,428
|
Chris Lewis
|
Y
|
11,428
|
Matt Gowanlock
|
Y
|
34,699
|
Pillar Four Capital Fund (Paul Colucci,
|
Y
|
7,489,639
|
Lyle Wood Contracting Ltd. (Lyle Wood)
|
Y
|
3,285,719
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on October 27, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 58.3 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to "Cleantek Industries Inc.".
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, the common shares of Cleantek Industries Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Raise Production Inc. will be delisted.
Shares for Services
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 205,014 shares at a deemed price of $1.75 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to the Separation Agreements dated October 29, 2021.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y /
Progroup = P
|
Deemed Amount
|
Price per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Eric Laing
|
Y
|
$300,000
|
$1.75
|
171,527
|
Susan Scullion
|
Y
|
$58,569
|
$1.75
|
33,487
Company Tier Reclassification
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Wednesday, November 10, 2021 the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification
Tier 1
For further information, please refer to the Company's Information Circular dated September 30, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.
The Company is classified as a 'Support Activities for Mining, and Oil and Gas Extraction' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrowed:
|
8,255,159 common shares
|
Escrow Term:
|
18 months
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CTEK (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
18453K 20 8 (new)
|
Company Contact:
|
Matt Gowanlock, President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Company Address:
|
Suite 3200, 500-4th Avenue SW, Calgary, AB T2P 2V6
|
Company Phone Number:
|
403-567-8700 ext. 1102
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
DELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("DLL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Listing Maintenance Fees - Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business Wednesday, November 10, 2021, and in accordance with NEX Policy, Section 15, securities of the Company will be delisted from NEX, for failure to pay their quarterly NEX Listing Maintenance Fees. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a suspension from trading.
_____________________________________
21/11/08 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") ("ALLI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:12 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION ("ALLI") ("ALLI.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BENZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 7, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 2, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 3,566,071
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 14, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,018,571 shares with 4,018,571 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 19, 2019.
________________________________________
CITIZEN STASH CANNABIS CORP. ("CSC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 03, 2020, this is to advise that the Exchange has consented to a reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants Re-priced:
|
4,807,692
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.00
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.958
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,615,384 shares with 4,807,692 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 03, 2020.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 04, 2021.
________________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 600,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.20 to non-arm's length creditors to settle outstanding debt for $120,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Geoff Hampson
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.20
|
150,000
|
Mark Smith
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.20
|
150,000
|
Mike Jarvis
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.20
|
150,000
|
Simon Anderson
|
Y
|
$30,000
|
$0.20
|
150,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
____________________________________
KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:07 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered; Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 13, 2021:
|
Number of Shares - Brokered:
|
16,179,500 shares
|
Purchase Price - Brokered:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Number of Shares – Non-Brokered
|
15,468,111 shares
|
Purchase Price – Non-Brokered:
|
$0.60 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
112 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Stephen Stow
|
Y
|
166,500
|
Marshall Koval
|
Y
|
166,500
|
Martin Rip
|
Y
|
34,000
|
Scott Hicks
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Emerson Holdings Ltd. (Lyle Braaten)
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Hathaway Consulting Ltd. (Leo Hathaway)
|
Y
|
85,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (10 placees)
|
P
|
2,388,266
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $327,374.18 cash
|
Raymond James Ltd. - $134,327.84 cash
|
RBC Dominion Securities Inc. - $56,896.99 cash
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. – $59,902.99 cash
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $3,960.00 cash
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Trimark Capital - $119,999.99 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 6, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
LUMINA GOLD CORP. ("LUM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,666,666 shares at a deemed price of $0.60 to settle outstanding debt for $5,200,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Ross J. Beaty
|
Y
|
$5,200,000
|
$0.60
|
8,666,666
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 13, 2021 and October 6, 2021. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
OPUS ONE GOLD CORPORATION ("OOR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
9,375,000 flow-through common shares
|
35,000,000 non flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 per flow-through common share
|
$0.05 per non flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
35,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 35,000,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
61 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Patrick Fernet
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Four finders received a cash commission totaling $106,400 and 2,016,000
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated August 4, 2021 and August 11, 2021.
CORPORATION AURIFÈRE OPUS ONE (« OOR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 8 novembre 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
9 375 000 actions accréditives ordinaires
|
35 000 000 actions non-accréditives ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,08 $ par action accréditive ordinaire
|
0,05 $ par actions non-accréditive ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
35 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 35 000 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,07 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
61 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
Patrick Fernet
|
Y
|
250 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Quatre intermédiaires ont reçu une commission en espèces de 106 400 $ et
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 4 août 2021 et 11 août 2021.
________________________________________
SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,296,882 shares at a deemed price of $0.315 to settle outstanding debt for $1,668,715.81
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
STORMCROW HOLDINGS CORP. ("CROW.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction – Filing Statement, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated November 4, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
Further to TSXV bulletins dated December 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.
TUP CAPITAL INC. ("TUP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Nov. 4, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
UNITED HUNTER OIL & GAS CORP. ("UHO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Calgary.
________________________________________
URAVAN MINERALS INC. ("UVN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 8, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:07 a.m. PST, Nov. 8, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
